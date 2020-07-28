It probably doesn’t compare to the intensity brought on by a first love. But Paul Mescal, whose soulful and achy portrayal as Connell Waldron in Hulu’s adaptation of Sarah Rooney’s “Normal People” kept viewers company during quarantine, described being a first-time Emmy nominee with a sense of euphoria.

“I’m on Cloud 10,” he said, calling from the U.K., where he was wrapping up rehearsals for a gig with musician Dermot Kennedy taking place at the end of the month at the Natural History Museum.

The 24-year-old actor was nominated for lead actor in a limited series for his performance as the popular high school sports star who gets involved in a tortured love saga with an intelligent loner from a wealthy family (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in the Ireland-set series. Mescal is nominated alongside Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”), Jeremy Pope (“Succession), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much is True,” and Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”).

Here’s our conversation with Mescal.

Does it even feel real, given how fraught this year has been? How do you even process it?

It’s not even processing. I’m just really happy. I’m really excited. I feel ... I don’t know, I just have a lot of endorphins running through my body.

This show really came at like the perfect time, in a weird way. People were in the early days of staying at home because of the health crisis and there was a lot of anxiety and yearning for love and connection.

I think this show struck a chord because the writing is just so good — it’s been recognized in the nominations in that capacity. And I think that when “Normal People” came out, people weren’t allowed to see people who weren’t in their household, let alone be in close proximity or in an intimate relationship. It represented everything the world was missing and feeling at that point. It reminded us how important intimacy is in our lives, and when it’s taken away from us, it can be really, really hard.

Aside from hooking “normal” viewers, the series also was a favorite with celebrities —Richard E. Grant, Katy Perry, Kourtney Kardashian, Andrew Lloyd Webber. I mean, Andrew was tweeting at you to invite you to a sing-along!

At the start of it, that’s really daunting because you kind of disassociate the person from what we see publicly. But, of course, they’re in the industry we’re all in and they watch television and they watch movies. It kind of takes a while to adjust to the fact that like these people are watching us. Like, Hugh Jackman sent me the nicest email a couple of weeks back, just in response to watching the show. And now to be a nominee beside him is just [expletive] ridiculous to be honest. I’m sorry for cursing. It’s crazy to me.

Something that I hear a lot of people talk about, especially in terms of watching it as an adult, is you find yourself sort of rethinking every past relationship and seeing the missed chances or where you screwed things up. I had two different ways of looking at it. When you’re filming it, you’re kind of thinking of very little else other than the panic of playing a character that people love. The more distance I gained from the show, all that came into my head. “Normal People” isn’t about a perfect relationship. It’s about how difficult relationships are and how important people are in your life. And it’s a celebration and criticism of relationships — that’s equal or as important as the celebration of it.

Emmy nominee Paul Mescal in “Normal People.” (Hulu)

