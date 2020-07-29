What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Great Debate’; NBA Basketball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Wayne Brady, Dana Delany and Eric Idle are featured in a classic “Celebrity Jeopardy!” episode. (N) 7 p.m. ABC

Killer Camp (N) 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine revisits Rossini’s Italian restaurant in Ridgeland, Miss., which is struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. 9 p.m. Food Network

To Tell the Truth Joel McHale, Oliver Hudson, Nikki Glaser and Vivica A. Fox. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Tacoma FD Eddie (Steve Lemme) is assigned to serve as the facilitator during a peer counseling session that is intended to help the crew learn more about themselves and their colleagues. Also, Terry (Kevin Heffernan) is forced to confront the dangers of his daughter working as a firefighter. Eugene Cordero also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 10 p.m. TRU. Then, at 10:30, cast members participate in a remote Q&A.

Advertisement

Alone The survivalists reach the 40-day mark in a new episode of the unscripted competition. 10:03 p.m. History

The Great Debate Cast members of the Dungeons & Dragons-themed series “Critical Role” are guests in this new episode. 11 p.m. Syfy



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN



SHARKS

When Sharks Attack Vacations become nightmares when island paradises are rocked by shark attacks. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

Mega Hammerhead: Ultimate Predator Great hammerhead sharks are expanding their range and coming closer to shore. Shark expert Dr. Neil Hammerschlag dives in to find out why in this new special. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Baseball Washington Nationals versus Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm versus Washington Mystics, 3 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut Sun versus the Sparks, 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball Utah Jazz versus New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. FS Prime, SportsNet and TNT

Advertisement

MLS Soccer MLS Is Back Tournament Quarterfinal: Philadelphia Union versus Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Kerry Washington and Dale Ho. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eva LaRue (“Finding Love in Quarantine”); NASA astronauts in space. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Miss Piggy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Talk Ozzy Osbourne; Jack Osbourne; Al Roker; John Rzeznik. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bob Odenkirk. 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Rogen; Chiwetel Ejiofor; Alanis Morissette performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Tracee Ellis Ross; Muriel Bowser. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Hayes; Dan Levy. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Gladiator (2000) 8:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. BBC America

Erin Brockovich (2000) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Bandslam (2009) 9 a.m. TMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:44 a.m. Starz

Philadelphia (1993) 9:53 a.m. Encore

Rocketman (2019) 10:10 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Warriors (1979) 10:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. AMC

Unstoppable (2010) 10:40 a.m. HBO

Clueless (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) 11 a.m. TMC

The Green Mile (1999) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Shanghai Knights (2003) 11:40 a.m. Cinemax

Judy (2019) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Neighbors (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:03 and 11:41 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Cape Fear (1991) 1:50 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FX

Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Wedding Crashers (2005) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Bounty (1984) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 4 p.m. BET

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:27 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Point Break (1991) 5:15 p.m. AMC

Junior (1994) 5:19 p.m. Encore

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Mississippi Grind (2015) 6 p.m. Showtime

Cop Land (1997) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Up (2009) 6:20 p.m. Disney

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Avatar (2009) 7 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Predator (1987) 7:11 p.m. Encore

The Birds (1963) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:59 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT

Zootopia (2016) 8 p.m. Disney

Starship Troopers (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) 9 p.m. BET

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 9 p.m. Encore

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Carrie (1976) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 p.m. Sundance

The Raven (1963) 10 p.m. TCM

The Babadook (2014) 11:15 p.m. TMC

Kes (1969) 11:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement