Netflix dedicates Naya Rivera episode of ‘Sugar Rush’ to the late actress

Netflix has dedicated a brand new episode of “Sugar Rush” to actress Naya Rivera, who died earlier this month while swimming in Lake Piru.

Rivera appears as a guest judge on the third season of the baking competition program, which premiered Friday on the streaming platform. A title card reading “Dedicated to Naya Rivera” precedes the second episode, “Birds of a Feather.”

Baker and recurring “Sugar Rush” judge Candace Nelson also honored Rivera individually on Instagram, writing, “So honored to have worked with this beautiful soul. Naya and her family are in our prayers.”

Hunter March, left, Candace Nelson, Adriano Zumbo and Naya Rivera in Netflix’s “Sugar Rush.” (Netflix)

During the episode, Rivera talks about baking chocolate chip cookies for her 4-year-old son, who was found safe and asleep on their rented boat in Lake Piru the day the “Glee” alum disappeared. Authorities believe Rivera likely mustered enough energy to lift her son back onto the boat before she died in an accidental drowning.

A massive memorial featuring posters, photos, candles, flowers and LGBTQ flags has been growing at Lake Piru for Rivera, who was best known for playing Santana Lopez — a fierce, openly gay Afro-Latina cheerleader — on Fox’s hit series “Glee.”

Tributes to Rivera have been pouring in since she went missing on July 8, sparking a multiday recovery search that ended when the actress’ body was found in the lake on July 13. According to a death certificate obtained recently by People, Rivera drowned within minutes and was buried July 24 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.