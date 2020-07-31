What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: ‘Earthflight’
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi makes strawberry shortcake cereal squares and chef Nick Liberato shows his favorite burger recipe in this new episode of the locally produced culinary series. 8 p.m. CW
Earthflight David Tennant narrates this new nature documentary series that shows flight from a bird’s-eye view across six continents, revealing some of the world’s most breathtaking natural spectacles. Highlights in the premiere episode “North America” include a flock of geese in flight being hunted by bald eagles; pelicans gliding under San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and California gulls feasting on swarming alkali flies over Mono Lake. 8 p.m. BBC America
The UnXplained “The Truth About UFO’s.” (N) 9 p.m. History
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. 8 p.m. CNN
SPECIALS
Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe The U.S. Women’s Soccer standout leads a spirited discussion with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”) and Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times about critical issues facing society. 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
NHL Hockey Round Robin games: New York Rangers versus Carolina Hurricanes, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Edmonton Oilers, Noon NBC; the Florida Panthers versus the New York Islanders, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBC; the Winnipeg Jets versus the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Miami Heat versus the Denver Nuggets, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz versus Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; New Orleans Pelicans versus the Clippers, 3 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Lakers versus the Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Detroit Tigers, 3 p.m. FS1; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. MLB
MLS Soccer MLS is Back Tournament Quarterfinals: The San Jose Earthquakes versus Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; New York City FC versus the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Reporters-turned-filmmakers Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn. 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union White House Coronavirus response coordinator: Dr. Deborah Birx. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Stacey Abrams. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Anchor: Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S. – China Relations; America’s response to COVID-19 versus the response of the rest of the world; the economy: Author Kishore Mahbubani (“Has China Won?: The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”); author Robert Zoellick (“America in the World: A History of U.S. Diplomacy and Foreign Policy”). Is America edging toward authoritarianism? Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). COVID-19 and the developing world: Author David Miliband (“Rescue: Refugees and the Political Crisis of Our Time”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.). Sen. Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.). Rep. Doug Collins, (R-Ga.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Vanita Gupta, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto.(N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Stimulus deal; COVID-19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Stimulus deal; COVID-19: Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. COVID-19: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Panel: Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott; Perry Bacon, FiveThirtyEight; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D-Ill.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Donna Brazile; Lanhee Chen. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Trump sow seeds of distrust about the election: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press; author Richard Hasen, UC Irvine (“Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust and the Threat to American Democracy”); author Erin Geiger Smith (“Thank You for Voting”). Joe Biden’s media strategy: TJ Ducklo, Biden for President campaign. Right-wing media and pandemic misinformation: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign; Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
Kasie DC: Countdown to the VP Pick Joe Biden’s VP shortlist: Stacey Abrams; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Steve Kornacki; Mike Memoli; David Plouffe; Robert Gibbs; Jennifer Palmieri; Ron Klain; Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 4 p.m. MSNBC
60 Minutes Regulations and a robust black market cut into legal pot profits in California. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Barbara Stanwyck Marathon TCM is devoting the entire day to the movies of the versatile actress. Highlights include the 1941 comedy with Gary Cooper “Ball of Fire” at 5 p.m.; director Billy Wilder’s 1944 film noir classic “Double Indemnity,” with Fred MacMurray, at 7; and director Frank Capra’s 1941 social comedy “Meet John Doe,” also starring Gary Cooper, at 9.
Jojo Rabbit Writer-producer-director-cast member Taika Waititi won an Academy Award for adapting a novel by Christine Leunens for this 2019 best picture nominee. Roman Griffin Davis stars as a member of Hitler Youth who is stunned to discover his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. He also has a playful Adolf Hitler (Waititi) as an imaginary friend. Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Sam Rockwell also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Sleeping With Danger Adapted from true crime stories by writer Ann Rule, this 2020 TV thriller chronicles how a flight attendant (Elisabeth Röhm) is swept into a passionate affair with a charming man (Antonio Cupo) but soon discovers that he is subject to violent fits of jealous rage. Fearing for her life, she goes into hiding. Leslie Hendrix, Alison Araya and Mike Dopud also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Romance in the Air With her job is hanging by a thread a woman (Cindy Busby) takes a mental health break and returns to Lake Tahoe, where she spent happy summers growing up and is surprised to discover a childhood friend and sweetheart (Torrance Coombs) is still living next door. 9 p.m. Hallmark
B.F.'s Daughter (1948) 6 a.m. TCM
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 8 a.m. FXX
Crime of Passion (1957) 8 a.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 8:30 a.m. Freeform
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 9 a.m. FX
We Were Soldiers (2002) 9 a.m. IFC
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 9 a.m. Ovation
The Moonlighter (1953) 9:30 a.m. TCM
The Bounty (1984) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 10:10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz
Hook (1991) 10:30 a.m. TMC
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 10:54 a.m. and 11:51 p.m. Encore
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 11 a.m. Hallmark
East Side, West Side (1949) 11 a.m. TCM
Doubt (2008) Noon HBO
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) Noon and 3 p.m. POP
John Wick (2014) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Adventureland (2009) 12:16 p.m. Starz
Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
The Queen (2006) 1 p.m. KDOC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. KCOP
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947) 1 p.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7 p.m. USA
Super 8 (2011) 1:55 p.m. Epix
World War Z (2013) 2 p.m. FXX
Crimson Peak (2015) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Nice Guys (2016) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Hellboy (2004) 2:06 p.m. Starz
Amy (2015) 2:10 p.m. Showtime
Ready Player One (2018) 2:45 p.m. TBS
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 3 and 11:52 p.m. Bravo
Clash by Night (1952) 3 p.m. TCM
Hugo (2011) 3:30 p.m. KCOP
Wanted (2008) 3:30 p.m. A&E
GoodFellas (1990) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Fearless (1993) 3:57 p.m. KCET
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 4:11 p.m. Starz
Moana (2016) 4:25 p.m. Disney
Girls Trip (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
Jurassic Park (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Beetlejuice (1988) 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Syfy
The Sixth Sense (1999) 5 p.m. TMC
The Town (2010) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 5:32 and 8:42 p.m. Bravo
X-Men: First Class (2011) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 5:45 p.m. TBS
Salt (2010) 6 p.m. A&E
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 6 p.m. CMT
Thor (2011) 6 p.m. Epix
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
The Godfather, Part III (1990) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
Hidden Figures (2016) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Meet the Parents (2000) 8 p.m. Encore
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8 p.m. IFC
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS
Meet John Doe (1941) 9 p.m. TCM
Room (2015) 9:30 p.m. Showtime
A Farewell to Arms (1932) 10 p.m. KVCR
The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Little Women (2019) 10:06 p.m. Starz
Star Trek (2009) 10:15 p.m. TNT
Captain Phillips (2013) 10:30 p.m. A&E
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Mad Miss Manton (1938) 11:15 p.m. TCM
