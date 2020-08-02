What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Chez Jolie Coiffure’ on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ali Fedotowsky takes a behind-the-scenes look at her days on the show and shares a stunning revelation about one of the men on her season. 8 p.m. ABC

Beyond the Unknown Don Wildman investigates a mysterious plane crash near Area 51, and documents the death of a Hollywood actress. 8 p.m. Travel

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Hans Klok, Michael Bourada, Hedné and Vincenzo Ravina, with a special appearance by Rich Sommer. (N) 9 p.m. CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Bobby Flay reveals his favorite neighborhood place for fried chicken. Also, Martha Stewart has a fried food feast in Manhattan and Alton Brown shares his chicken-fried steak. 9 p.m. Food Network

I May Destroy You In a new episode Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) social-media presence results in her spending even more time glued to her phone than ever. Also, at Terry’s (Weruche Opia) Halloween paint and wine party, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) opens up to the girls about his recent experiences. 9 p.m. HBO

POV Rosine Mbakam’s new documentary “Chez Jolie Coiffure” takes viewers inside a tiny underground hair salon with a larger-than-life proprietor named Sabine, a Cameroon immigrant. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Find Love (N) 11 p.m. TLC

Into the Unknown The new episode “The Legend of Mount Shasta” visits the dormant volcano in California that has a supernatural reputation and is considered sacred by Native Americans and New Age spiritualists. 11 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards (N) 8 p.m. LOGO



SPORTS

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers versus the Carolina Hurricanes, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets versus the Calgary Flames, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; the Washington Capitals versus Tampa Bay Lightning, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Dallas Stars versus Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball the Memphis Grizzlies versus the New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers versus Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

Baseball The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jai Courtney (“Stateless”); guest co-host Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd, ; Ben Crump. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Dave Bautista; Melody Thomas Scott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall COVID-19; brittle bone disease; a boating accident; a one-in-a-million fall; a 30-pound tumor. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Halbert; Al Roker; Hilarie Burton Morgan; Dan McKernan (“Saved by the Barn”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Root canal controversy; gum disease; menstrual clots; better sex; breast milk leakage. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); Donna Edwards and Ann Stone. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Martin Short. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Common; Matisse Thybulle; Rufus Wainwright performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert W. Kamau Bell; the Chicks perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Penn; Jane Curtin. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Pickup Game Inspired by Neil Strauss’ bestselling book “The Game,” this 2019 documentary from filmmakers Matthew and Barnaby O’Connor takes a look at a billion-dollar industry wherein self-styled “seduction coaches” travel the world to teach male clients skills that they claim guarantee sexual success with women. 9 p.m. Starz

A Most Violent Year (2014) 8:05 a.m. Showtime

A Monster Calls (2016) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Gloria (2013) 9:20 a.m. Epix

Stan & Ollie (2018) 10:05 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. Encore

Mystery Date (1991) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax

The Terminator (1984) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

All the Money in the World (2017) Noon FXX

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) Noon IFC

The Blues Brothers (1980) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Panic Room (2002) 1:30 p.m. Encore

Frequency (2000) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax

Shazam! (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Bank Job (2008) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Gone Girl (2014) 3 p.m. FXX

Cover Girl (1944) 3 p.m. TCM

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:30 p.m. Starz

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 4 p.m. TMC

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 4:45 p.m. Epix

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 4:45 p.m. TNT

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform

Carlito’s Way (1993) 5 p.m. Sundance

Twister (1996) 5 p.m. Syfy

The Lady From Shanghai (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Seabiscuit (2003) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Walk the Line (2005) 6:40 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 7 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. Ovation

Gilda (1946) 7 p.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 7:30 p.m. FS1

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. AMC

Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dunkirk (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Birdcage (1996) 8 p.m. TMC

Men in Black (1997) 9 p.m. BET

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform

Pal Joey (1957) 9 p.m. TCM

Ted (2012) 10 p.m. TRU

Papillon (1973) 10:40 p.m. Encore

You Were Never Lovelier (1942) 11 p.m. TCM

Pavarotti (2019) 11:35 p.m. TMC

