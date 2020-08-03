What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘What’s It Worth?’ on A&E; MLB baseball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Some of the most popular performances — including by winners Kodi Lee, Shin Lim and Grace Vanderwaal — are featured in a retrospective marking the show’s 15th anniversary. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl With the ISA hot on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the rest of the team try to figure out their next steps in a new episode of the superhero series. Cameron Gellman, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Tina Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Tell Me a Story A man (James Wolk) helps police identify one of the masked robbers (Paul Wesley) in a jewelry heist. In another tale, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) finds it hard to keep her distance from Nick (Billy Magnusson) after a one-night stand. Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Kim Cattrall, Dorian Missick and Michael Raymond-James also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

What’s It Worth? In this new collectibles series, premiering with two episodes, host Jeff Foxworthy — a collector himself — works with a team of experts connecting remotely with people from across the country. They examine an assortment of heirlooms, trinkets and personal treasures and assess whether the owners may be sitting on a gold mine or just holding onto items for their sentimental value. 9 p.m. A&E

Greenleaf The family takes on its rivals at Harmony and Hope as Grace (Merle Dandridge) tries to stop the demolition and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) negotiates for the mansion in this new episode of the drama. Keith David also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

World of Dance In this new episode, six of the top 12 acts perform. 10 p.m. NBC

What Would You Do? (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Extreme Unboxing This new unscripted series, premiering with two episodes, follows a group of people seeking their fortunes by buying liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar, then unboxing it with hopes of finding something that will turn a big profit. That process involves digging through hundreds, even thousands, of boxed-up items acquired singly or sometimes by the truckload, with no idea what’s inside. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Chopped Sweets In the season premiere, the competitors are challenged to make culinary combinations.10 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

Statecraft: The Bush 41 Team This new documentary looks at the inner workings of American post-Cold War diplomacy in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, an era that included the invasion of Panama, Tiananmen Square, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Persian Gulf War. Interviewees include Dick Cheney, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

NHL hockey The Florida Panthers versus the New York Islanders, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes versus the Nashville Predators, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; the Columbus Blue Jackets versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, 1 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames versus the Winnipeg Jets, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes versus the New York Rangers, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild versus the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. USA

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Minnesota Twins, 11 a.m. ESPN; the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA basketball The Phoenix Suns versus the Clippers, 1 p.m. FS Prime; the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets versus the Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA basketball The Phoenix Mercury versus the Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Connecticut Sun versus the Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jamie Lee Curtis; Pete Souza; Bryan Ford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Liam Neeson and his son, Michael Richardson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jordan Fisher (“Work It”); guest cohost Katie Lowes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Martha Raddatz; Art Acevedo; Laverne Cox. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Sean Hayes; J.B. Smoove. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Joel McHale. 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Blake Griffin; Gracie Abrams performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Eichner guest hosts; Amy Schumer; Jaime Harrison. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew Macfadyen; Foster the People; Thaddeus Dixon. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Russell Crowe; Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley; Charlie Puth. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Sun Is Also a Star This 2019 adaptation of the young-adult novel stars Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”) as a New York teenager who develops a strong connection with a pre-med student (Charles Melton) she meets. Jake Choi (“Single Parents”), Gbenga Akinnagbe, Camrus Johnson, Miriam A. Hyman, John Leguizamo and Hill Harper also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Doubt (2008) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Titanic (1997) 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. MTV

Papillon (1973) 8:44 a.m. Encore

All the Money in the World (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

The Spectacular Now (2013) 9 a.m. Showtime

Seraphim Falls (2006) 10:05 a.m. TMC

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Green Book (2018) 10:45 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime

The Perfect Storm (2000) 11 a.m. Freeform

Fighting With My Family (2019) 11:55 a.m. Epix

Gone Girl (2014) noon FXX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 1 p.m. FX

Grease (1978) 1 p.m. MTV

Minority Report (2002) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Firm (1993) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Philadelphia (1993) 2:23 p.m. Starz

Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. AMC

Logan (2017) 4 p.m. FX

A League of Their Own (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty in Pink (1986) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 4:30 p.m. Starz

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 5 p.m. Freeform

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 6:30 p.m. BET

Ad Astra (2019) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Ice Age (2002) 8 p.m. Encore

Puss in Boots (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform

Seven Sweethearts (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Crawl (2019) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 10 p.m. FX

Closer (2004) 10 p.m. TMC

Perfect Sense (2011) 11:45 p.m. TMC

