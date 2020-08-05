What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Killer Camp’ on The CW; ‘When Sharks Attack’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Killer Camp The “killer” claims his or her final victim in an epic murder. Bobby Mair is the host of this semifinal episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Don’t (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine goes to Titusville, Fla., to help Loyd Have Mercy reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown. 9 p.m. Food Network

To Tell the Truth Michael Strahan, Patton Oswalt, Kristen Schaal and Taran Killam. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Tacoma FD Ike’s (Gabriel Hogan) unpleasant twin brother pays him an unexpected visit and asks for a favor that would be life-changing. Also, after the crew takes DNA tests, Granny (Marcus Henderson) is surprised to discover he has a Jewish heritage and Terry (Kevin Heffernan) is shocked by what he learns about Lucy’s (Hassie Harrison) genes. An unscripted remote talk show with cast members follows immediately. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU

Alone The four remaining survivalists struggle to collect enough sustenance to keep them in the game as their food supplies dwindle and one contestant is stalked by a pack of wolves. 10:03 p.m. History

SYFY Wire’s The Great Debate Host Baron Vaughn and his robot sidekick wrap up the first season with a group of panelists to discuss who is the hottest superhero of them all. 11 p.m. Syfy



SHARKS

When Sharks Attack More people are bitten along a small stretch of Florida’s coastline, near New Smyrna Beach, than anywhere else on the planet. 9 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10:30 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Kansas City Royals, 4 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus the Dallas Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

WNBA Basketball Seattle Storm versus the Atlanta Dream, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Chicago Sky versus Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer The MLS Is Back Tournament Semifinal: Orlando City SC versus Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Seth Rogen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Lucas; host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”); guest cohost Maria Menounos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nikki Glaser. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Jaden Smith talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Mary Trump; actress Kristen Bell. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson guest hosts; D.L. Hughley; Bubba Wallace. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers J.B. Smoove; Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins and Kyung Lah; Thaddeus Dixon performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Rita Wilson performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Revolutionary Road (2008) 8 a.m. Cinemax

Bull Durham (1988) 8 a.m. and 6:09 p.m. Encore

Gandhi (1982) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

The Crimson Pirate (1952) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Double Jeopardy (1999) 9 a.m. AMC

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 9:51 a.m. Encore

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 9:55 a.m. Epix

Brute Force (1947) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FX

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 11:04 a.m. Starz

X-Men 2 (2003) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The End of the Tour (2015) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Airplane! (1980) 11:45 a.m. IFC

Seven Days in May (1964) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 12:18 p.m. Encore

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 12:35 p.m. TMC

The Mask (1994) 1:11 p.m. Starz

Easy Money (2010) 1:30 p.m. Cinemax

A Most Violent Year (2014) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

The Train (1965) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 2:43 p.m. Encore

Little Women (2019) 2:57 and 11:56 p.m. Starz

The Last Kiss (2006) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax

Warrior (2011) 3:25 p.m. Epix

Room (2015) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Independence Day (1996) 5 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Freeform

Elmer Gantry (1960) 5 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5:16 p.m. Starz

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:26 p.m. HBO

Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy

Mad Max (1979) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Freeform

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Big (1988) 8 p.m. CMT

Dances With Wolves (1990) 8 p.m. Encore

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET

Matilda (1996) 9 p.m. Freeform

Antz (1998) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Rain Man (1988) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Creed (2015) 10 p.m. Paramount

True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC

From Here to Eternity (1953) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Private Parts (1997) 11:15 p.m. TMC

