Television

Elle Fanning to play woman convicted in texting suicide case for Hulu series

Actress Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning is set to star in a new limited series from Hulu.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
3:23 PM
Actress Elle Fanning has been cast as Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter after she urged her boyfriend to take his own life via phone calls and text messages.

Hulu announced Friday that its forthcoming limited series, “The Girl From Plainville,” will chronicle Carter’s relationship with 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, the events leading to Roy’s death and the suicide investigation that resulted in Carter’s 2017 conviction.

Fanning, who currently leads Hulu’s royal satire “The Great,” will also executive produce “The Girl From Plainville,” based on the 2017 Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron. Showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus will also serve as executive producers on the series.

Michelle Carter
Michelle Carter is seen in court in Taunton, Mass., on June 12, 2017.
(Faith Ninivaggi / Associated Press)
Roy’s suicide drew national attention in 2017 after disturbing text messages from Carter that included, “Just do it, babe,” were released to the public.

She later became the subject of a two-part HBO docuseries, “I Love You, Now Die,” featuring Barron and directed by Erin Lee Carr — both of whom will be consulting producers on Hulu’s scripted adaptation. Carter, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death, was released from jail in January of this year — more than three months short of her sentence — and is now serving five years probation.

Other Hulu projects in the works include the documentary “I Am Greta,” centering on youth climate activist Greta Thunberg; an animated comedy series, “Woke,” starring Lamorne Morris; and the culinary docuseries “The Next Thing You Eat”; as well as sophomore seasons for “Love, Victor” and Padma Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation.”

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

Television
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

