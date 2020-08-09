What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Phadke Family’ on PBS; Shark Week
SERIES
The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode takes a look back at the Jason Mesnick season. 8 p.m. ABC
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Martha Stewart tries flame-grilled Wagyu; Guy Fieri shows where he gets his favorite meaty burrito; Bobby Flay teaches how to make the perfect rib-eye steak. Alex Guarnaschelli and Anne Burrell also are featured in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
I May Destroy You (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein The documentary miniseries exploring the alleged criminal activities of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein concludes with a two-hour finale in which survivors claim Epstein saved his most unsavory behavior for his private island, where abuses flourished without scrutiny. Also, victims comment on why the July 2 arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly groomed them for Epstein, gives them reason to hope justice finally may be served, despite Epstein’s death behind bars. 9 p.m. Lifetime
POV Despite its simple title, filmmaker Archana Atul Phadke’s documentary “About Love” offers a complicated meditation on affection across the generations of her family who share a home in Mumbai. Archana, the youngest daughter in the household, turns her camera on her relatives, bringing familial power structures into relief. 10 p.m. KOCE
10 Things You Don’t Know Inspired by the many listicles (list articles) seen on social media, this new series highlights a single celebrity, then counts down 10 unique, hard-to-believe or surprising facts. Up first: Brad Pitt. A second episode features Jennifer Lopez. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Find Love (N) 11 p.m. TLC
Into the Unknown A new episode takes host and adventurer Cliff Simon into Southern California’s inhospitable Mojave Desert, where he hopes to find traces of the Mojave Sandman, a rumored hairy-ape-like desert Bigfoot. 11 p.m. Travel
SHARK WEEK
Abandoned Waters With much of the oceans’ human activity slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists take advantage of a unique opportunity to study the natural habits of massive great white sharks in the Neptune Islands of Australia. 8 p.m. Discovery
ShaqAttack Shaquille O’Neal returns to Discovery’s Shark Week to determine which kind of shark has developed the best style of attack. Joining him are YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober. 9 p.m. Discovery
Jaws Awakens Shark expert Chris Fallows joins camera operator Jeff Kurr and filmmaker Dickie Chivell on a search for the largest male great white shark in the world. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury versus the Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Chicago Sky versus Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Frank Grillo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julie Chen (“Big Brother”); Shaggy performs; guest cohost Liza Koshy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Rutledge Wood. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Rob Lowe. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; Julia Garner; Surfaces perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dua Lipa; Gwen Stefani. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rachel Brosnahan; Anderson .Paak performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Thin Red Line (1998) 9:03 a.m. Starz
Marie Antoinette (1938) 10:15 a.m. TCM
1408 (2007) 11 a.m. AMC
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 11 a.m. HBO
Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. MTV
Obvious Child (2014) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:56 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz
Seraphim Falls (2006) Noon TMC
The Favourite (2018) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax
Locke (2013) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Romeo and Juliet (1936) 1 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:40 p.m. HBO
Philadelphia (1993) 1:47 p.m. Starz
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 2 p.m. FX
Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Long Shot (2019) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
Traffic (2000) 3:55 p.m. Starz
A Few Good Men (1992) 4 p.m. Sundance
Moonstruck (1987) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 5 p.m. FX
Room (2015) 5 p.m. Showtime
Doctor Strange (2016) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Women (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
A League of Their Own (1992) 6 p.m. FS1
Under Siege (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Harriet (2019) 6:53 p.m. HBO
Gladiator (2000) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Spring Breakers (2012) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Hell or High Water (2016) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Coming to America (1988) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Total Recall (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
Private Lives (1931) 11:30 p.m. TCM
