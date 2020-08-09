What’s on TV Monday: ‘POV: Phadke Family’ on PBS; Shark Week

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Titan Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons This new episode takes a look back at the Jason Mesnick season. 8 p.m. ABC

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Martha Stewart tries flame-grilled Wagyu; Guy Fieri shows where he gets his favorite meaty burrito; Bobby Flay teaches how to make the perfect rib-eye steak. Alex Guarnaschelli and Anne Burrell also are featured in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

I May Destroy You (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein The documentary miniseries exploring the alleged criminal activities of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein concludes with a two-hour finale in which survivors claim Epstein saved his most unsavory behavior for his private island, where abuses flourished without scrutiny. Also, victims comment on why the July 2 arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly groomed them for Epstein, gives them reason to hope justice finally may be served, despite Epstein’s death behind bars. 9 p.m. Lifetime

POV Despite its simple title, filmmaker Archana Atul Phadke’s documentary “About Love” offers a complicated meditation on affection across the generations of her family who share a home in Mumbai. Archana, the youngest daughter in the household, turns her camera on her relatives, bringing familial power structures into relief. 10 p.m. KOCE

10 Things You Don’t Know Inspired by the many listicles (list articles) seen on social media, this new series highlights a single celebrity, then counts down 10 unique, hard-to-believe or surprising facts. Up first: Brad Pitt. A second episode features Jennifer Lopez. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Find Love (N) 11 p.m. TLC

Into the Unknown A new episode takes host and adventurer Cliff Simon into Southern California’s inhospitable Mojave Desert, where he hopes to find traces of the Mojave Sandman, a rumored hairy-ape-like desert Bigfoot. 11 p.m. Travel



SHARK WEEK

Abandoned Waters With much of the oceans’ human activity slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists take advantage of a unique opportunity to study the natural habits of massive great white sharks in the Neptune Islands of Australia. 8 p.m. Discovery

ShaqAttack Shaquille O’Neal returns to Discovery’s Shark Week to determine which kind of shark has developed the best style of attack. Joining him are YouTube stars Dude Perfect and Mark Rober. 9 p.m. Discovery

Jaws Awakens Shark expert Chris Fallows joins camera operator Jeff Kurr and filmmaker Dickie Chivell on a search for the largest male great white shark in the world. 10 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury versus the Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Chicago Sky versus Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Frank Grillo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julie Chen (“Big Brother”); Shaggy performs; guest cohost Liza Koshy. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Rutledge Wood. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Rob Lowe. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; Julia Garner; Surfaces perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dua Lipa; Gwen Stefani. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rachel Brosnahan; Anderson .Paak performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Thin Red Line (1998) 9:03 a.m. Starz

Marie Antoinette (1938) 10:15 a.m. TCM

1408 (2007) 11 a.m. AMC

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 11 a.m. HBO

Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. MTV

Obvious Child (2014) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:56 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Seraphim Falls (2006) Noon TMC

The Favourite (2018) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax

Locke (2013) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Romeo and Juliet (1936) 1 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Philadelphia (1993) 1:47 p.m. Starz

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 2 p.m. FX

Interstellar (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Long Shot (2019) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

Traffic (2000) 3:55 p.m. Starz

A Few Good Men (1992) 4 p.m. Sundance

Moonstruck (1987) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 5 p.m. FX

Room (2015) 5 p.m. Showtime

Doctor Strange (2016) 5 p.m. Syfy

The Women (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 6 p.m. FS1

Under Siege (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Harriet (2019) 6:53 p.m. HBO

Gladiator (2000) 7 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Spring Breakers (2012) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Hell or High Water (2016) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Coming to America (1988) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Total Recall (1990) 11 p.m. AMC

Private Lives (1931) 11:30 p.m. TCM

