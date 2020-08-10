What’s on TV Tuesday: The season finale of ‘DC’s Stargirl’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The show must go on as 11 performers compete for America’s vote from Universal Studios. Simon Cowell, who was injured in a bicycle accident, is not expected to join judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl The Injustice Society of America is one step closer to accomplishing its mission, as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle (Neil Jackson) and the villainsin this superhero adventure’s first season’s finale. Luke Wilson, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman and Trae Romano also star. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Lost Treasures of Egypt Mysteries of Tutankhamen are unlocked, and archaeologists find an important tomb as this documentary series returns for a new season. A second new episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
Tell Me a Story Frustrated by a police investigation, Jordan (James Wolk) is driven to find answers, causing Tim (Sam Jaeger) to become concerned. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) is determined to keep her relationship with Nick (Billy Magnussen) a secret, but Ethan’s (guest star Rarmian Newton) jealousy complicates things. Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Paul Wesley and Michael Raymond-James also star. 9 p.m. CW
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (series premiere) (N) 9 p.m. History
Greenleaf The critically praised drama wraps up its five-season run with Greenleaf family members resolving to put aside their complicated pasts as they prepare to see what God’s plan for their futures holds. Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David star. A series highlights and recap special episode follows. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN
What’s It Worth? (N) 9:30 p.m. A&E
World of Dance The final six acts perform. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “Love, Life & the Virus” documents a mother’s fight to survive COVID-19 and see her newborn baby. 10 p.m. KOCE
Extreme Unboxing (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles The five-episode 2020 edition of this unscripted series spotlights the Chargers and the Rams. Liev Schreiber returns as narrator. 10 p.m. HBO
Ancient China From Above New satellite imagery and cutting-edge technology reveals the secrets of the Great Wall of China in the premiere of this new documentary series. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SHARK WEEK
Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off: Sharkmania Researchers use decoys, drones and underwater cameras to collect data to determine whether the great white population is rebounding. 7 p.m. Discovery
Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks Conservationist and wildlife biologist Forrest Galante braves shark-infested waters in the Southern Hemisphere on a needle-in-a-haystack mission to rediscover three unique species that have been lost to science for as long as 100 years. 8 p.m. Discovery
Will Smith: Off the Deep End Smith confronts his fear of sharks in this new special. 9 p.m. Discovery
Great White Serial Killer Extinction This new documentary explores how sharks are pushing the California sea otter to the brink of extinction. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics versus the Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Liberty versus the Sparks, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Conference quarterfinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Darren Walker, the Ford Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Bryan Ford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bryan Cranston; Jason Mesnick; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bryan Cranston (“The One & Only Ivan”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando Bloom; Cecily Strong; Trey Anastasio performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Linney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Cooper; Ben Stiller; Holly Humberstone performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Parsons; Sarah Snook; author Yiyun Li. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; JJ Redick; Alexander 23 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Loving (2016) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC
City Island (2009) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Interstellar (2014) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Fly Away Home (1996) 10:05 a.m. TMC
The Pelican Brief (1993) 10:20 a.m. Showtime
Walk the Line (2005) 10:25 a.m. HBO
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11:30 a.m. FX
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) noon TMC
Clueless (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Cape Fear (1991) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
A Bridge Too Far (1977) 1:05 p.m. Epix
Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2:30 p.m. FX
Elizabeth (1998) 2:41 p.m. Encore
Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:59 and 11:47 p.m. Starz
War of the Worlds (2005) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 3:35 p.m. TMC
Under Siege (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Impossible (2012) 4 p.m. Showtime
Coming to America (1988) 4 p.m. VH1
Back to the Future (1985) 4 p.m. WGN America
Rush (2013) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 5:23 p.m. Starz
Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
Deliverance (1972) 6 p.m. Showtime
Mad Max (1979) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6:30 p.m. WGN America
Hook (1991) 7:30 p.m. TMC
Jurassic Park (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC
I Am Legend (2007) 8 and 10:02 p.m. BBC America
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform
Shrek (2001) 8 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Sweet Charity (1969) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9 p.m. WGN America
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix
The Birdcage (1996) 10 p.m. TMC
Rocky (1976) 11 p.m. CMT
Hustlers (2019) 11 p.m. Showtime
Tap (1989) 11:15 p.m. TCM
