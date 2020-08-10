What’s on TV Tuesday: The season finale of ‘DC’s Stargirl’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The show must go on as 11 performers compete for America’s vote from Universal Studios. Simon Cowell, who was injured in a bicycle accident, is not expected to join judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl The Injustice Society of America is one step closer to accomplishing its mission, as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle (Neil Jackson) and the villainsin this superhero adventure’s first season’s finale. Luke Wilson, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman and Trae Romano also star. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Lost Treasures of Egypt Mysteries of Tutankhamen are unlocked, and archaeologists find an important tomb as this documentary series returns for a new season. A second new episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Tell Me a Story Frustrated by a police investigation, Jordan (James Wolk) is driven to find answers, causing Tim (Sam Jaeger) to become concerned. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) is determined to keep her relationship with Nick (Billy Magnussen) a secret, but Ethan’s (guest star Rarmian Newton) jealousy complicates things. Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Paul Wesley and Michael Raymond-James also star. 9 p.m. CW

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition (series premiere) (N) 9 p.m. History



Greenleaf The critically praised drama wraps up its five-season run with Greenleaf family members resolving to put aside their complicated pasts as they prepare to see what God’s plan for their futures holds. Merle Dandridge, Lynn Whitfield and Keith David star. A series highlights and recap special episode follows. 9 and 10 p.m. OWN

What’s It Worth? (N) 9:30 p.m. A&E

World of Dance The final six acts perform. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Love, Life & the Virus” documents a mother’s fight to survive COVID-19 and see her newborn baby. 10 p.m. KOCE

Extreme Unboxing (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles The five-episode 2020 edition of this unscripted series spotlights the Chargers and the Rams. Liev Schreiber returns as narrator. 10 p.m. HBO

Ancient China From Above New satellite imagery and cutting-edge technology reveals the secrets of the Great Wall of China in the premiere of this new documentary series. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

SHARK WEEK

Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off: Sharkmania Researchers use decoys, drones and underwater cameras to collect data to determine whether the great white population is rebounding. 7 p.m. Discovery

Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks Conservationist and wildlife biologist Forrest Galante braves shark-infested waters in the Southern Hemisphere on a needle-in-a-haystack mission to rediscover three unique species that have been lost to science for as long as 100 years. 8 p.m. Discovery

Will Smith: Off the Deep End Smith confronts his fear of sharks in this new special. 9 p.m. Discovery

Great White Serial Killer Extinction This new documentary explores how sharks are pushing the California sea otter to the brink of extinction. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics versus the Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans versus the Sacramento Kings, 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Liberty versus the Sparks, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Conference quarterfinals, 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Darren Walker, the Ford Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Bryan Ford. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Bryan Cranston; Jason Mesnick; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bryan Cranston (“The One & Only Ivan”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando Bloom; Cecily Strong; Trey Anastasio performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laura Linney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sarah Cooper; Ben Stiller; Holly Humberstone performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Parsons; Sarah Snook; author Yiyun Li. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; JJ Redick; Alexander 23 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Loving (2016) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Escape From New York (1981) 9 a.m. AMC

City Island (2009) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Interstellar (2014) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Fly Away Home (1996) 10:05 a.m. TMC

The Pelican Brief (1993) 10:20 a.m. Showtime

Walk the Line (2005) 10:25 a.m. HBO

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 11:30 a.m. FX

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) noon TMC

Clueless (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Cape Fear (1991) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

A Bridge Too Far (1977) 1:05 p.m. Epix

Total Recall (1990) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2:30 p.m. FX

Elizabeth (1998) 2:41 p.m. Encore

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 2:59 and 11:47 p.m. Starz

War of the Worlds (2005) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 3:35 p.m. TMC

Under Siege (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Impossible (2012) 4 p.m. Showtime

Coming to America (1988) 4 p.m. VH1

Back to the Future (1985) 4 p.m. WGN America

Rush (2013) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 5:23 p.m. Starz

Spy (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX

Deliverance (1972) 6 p.m. Showtime

Mad Max (1979) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6:30 p.m. WGN America

Hook (1991) 7:30 p.m. TMC

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC

I Am Legend (2007) 8 and 10:02 p.m. BBC America

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform

Shrek (2001) 8 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Sweet Charity (1969) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9 p.m. WGN America

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

The Birdcage (1996) 10 p.m. TMC

Rocky (1976) 11 p.m. CMT

Hustlers (2019) 11 p.m. Showtime

Tap (1989) 11:15 p.m. TCM

