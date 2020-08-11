More Maya Rudolph ‘SNL’ impersonations of Kamala Harris? Yes, please

When Kamala Harris was named Joe Biden’s pick for his VP running mate Tuesday, “Saturday Night Live” fans went into a frenzy on Twitter.

Because that likely means more screen time for Maya Rudolph as the “SNL” alum who so memorably impersonates the California senator on TV between now and Nov. 3 — and perhaps beyond.

Upon hearing the news during a panel discussion with Entertainment Weekly, Rudolph immediately responded, “Ruh-roh.”

Advertisement

“I love going to the show any excuse I can get ...,” said the actress, who is nominated for an Emmy for guest actress in a comedy series for her Harris send-up. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out, I’m sure Lorne [Michaels, ‘SNL’ producer] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

OK, so having a good “SNL” impersonator isn’t the top reason to select a vice presidential candidate, but it’s still a good one. And it’s likely one that Harris herself respects. She has been a good sport in the past about Rudolph’s impersonation of her.

“That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me,” Harris tweeted in September, poking fun at a signature line she had aimed at Biden during a debate.

That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl?



That girl was me. pic.twitter.com/btmrzJnm6u — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 29, 2019

Advertisement

Then in October, she told late-night host Seth Meyers she was pleasantly surprised by the portrayal.

“I grew up watching ‘Saturday Night Live,’ so the thought that anyone would be in any way depicting me on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was just .... I was a bit overwhelmed,” she said. “But I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on ‘SNL.’”

But that’s enough from Harris. Let’s let Rudolph take the wheel now, with a few of her finest moments playing the senator on “SNL.”