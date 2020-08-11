What’s on TV Wednesday: Series finale of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Five acts move on to the semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The 100 Bellamy is missing somewhere in the universe. (N) 8 p.m. CW

United We Fall After Chuy (Guillermo Diaz) and Marta’s (Olivia Taylor Cohen) argument, Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) agree to let Marta move in with them. Also, Bill thinks Dave (guest star Sam McMurray) is about to pop the question to Sandy (Jane Curtin) and regrets playing matchmaker to the couple. Ella Grace Helton also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called to a posh condo to investigate the death of a marijuana mogul. As she and Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) get closer to learning the truth, Jenny realizes she’s in danger. Ehren Kassam and Eric Bruneau also stars. 9 p.m. CW

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The time-traveling adventure series ends its run with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. ABC

World of Dance The top four acts take the stage for the last time to compete in the competition’s season finale. 9 p.m. NBC

Corporate Jake (Jake Weisman) learns a crucial lesson about the importance of a five-star rating, while John (Adam Lustick) does everything he can think of to earn Matt’s (Matt Ingebretson) approval. Aparna Nancherla, Lance Reddick and Anne Dudek also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central



SPECIALS

Monster Under the Bridge Many scientists believe that there are monster sharks that make their home under the Old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys, including celebrity locals named Big Moe, thought to be a half-ton, 15-foot hammerhead. 8 p.m. Discovery

Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair Joined by his former “Workaholics” cast mates Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, Adam Devine returns to Shark Week to reflect more on a discovery he spearheaded during last year’s event, when a camera tag on a huge tiger shark led scientists to what may well be the largest congregation of tiger sharks on Earth. 9 p.m. Discovery

Great White Double Trouble This new documentary explores the troubling escalation in attacks by great white sharks in the waters around Australia. 10 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Washington Capitals, noon NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes versus the Colorado Avalanche, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Vancouver Canucks versus the St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers versus Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jonathan Majors. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Orlando Bloom. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ramón Rodriguez; Clark Gregg; Ming-Na Wen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joe Manganiello (“The Sleepover”); guest co-host Sisanie. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lisa Kudrow. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Paula Pell; Jessie Reyez performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; April Ryan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Rob Lowe; Danny DeVito. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeff Goldblum; Annie Murphy; comic Samay. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn Filmmaker Muta’Ali Muhammad’s 2020 documentary chronicles the saga of a Black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn. The death of Yusuf Hawkins, and the official response to it that followed, sparked outrage in New York, ratcheting up racial tensions and inspiring re-energized civil rights activism. 9 p.m. HBO

Slow West (2015) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

The Merry Widow (1952) 9 a.m. TCM

Us (2019) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:11 a.m. Starz

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 9:25 a.m. Epix

Braveheart (1995) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Gandhi (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime

Spy (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

The Blind Side (2009) 11 a.m. Freeform

Betrayed (1954) 11 a.m. TCM

Little Women (2019) 11:22 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. Starz

Cujo (1983) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Haunter (2013) 11:50 a.m. TMC

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1 p.m. TCM

Traffic (2000) 1:39 p.m. Starz

Bachelor in Paradise (1961) 3 p.m. TCM

The Terminator (1984) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. AMC

Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Station Agent (2003) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax

Peyton Place (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Closer (2004) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Richard Jewell (2019) 6:45 p.m. HBO

The Firm (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

Panic Room (2002) 7:06 p.m. Encore

Dick (1999) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Madame X (1966) 8 p.m. TCM

Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 p.m. Encore

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (2020) 9 p.m. HBO

Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Syfy

Horror Express (1972) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10 p.m. FX

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 10 p.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. USA

Spider-Man (2002) 10:23 p.m. Starz

Meet the Parents (2000) 10:51 p.m. Encore

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 11 p.m. CMT

The Last Kiss (2006) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax

