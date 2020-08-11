What’s on TV Wednesday: Series finale of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Five acts move on to the semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The 100 Bellamy is missing somewhere in the universe. (N) 8 p.m. CW
United We Fall After Chuy (Guillermo Diaz) and Marta’s (Olivia Taylor Cohen) argument, Bill (Will Sasso) and Jo (Christina Vidal Mitchell) agree to let Marta move in with them. Also, Bill thinks Dave (guest star Sam McMurray) is about to pop the question to Sandy (Jane Curtin) and regrets playing matchmaker to the couple. Ella Grace Helton also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called to a posh condo to investigate the death of a marijuana mogul. As she and Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) get closer to learning the truth, Jenny realizes she’s in danger. Ehren Kassam and Eric Bruneau also stars. 9 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The time-traveling adventure series ends its run with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. ABC
World of Dance The top four acts take the stage for the last time to compete in the competition’s season finale. 9 p.m. NBC
Corporate Jake (Jake Weisman) learns a crucial lesson about the importance of a five-star rating, while John (Adam Lustick) does everything he can think of to earn Matt’s (Matt Ingebretson) approval. Aparna Nancherla, Lance Reddick and Anne Dudek also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
SPECIALS
Monster Under the Bridge Many scientists believe that there are monster sharks that make their home under the Old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys, including celebrity locals named Big Moe, thought to be a half-ton, 15-foot hammerhead. 8 p.m. Discovery
Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair Joined by his former “Workaholics” cast mates Anders Holm and Blake Anderson, Adam Devine returns to Shark Week to reflect more on a discovery he spearheaded during last year’s event, when a camera tag on a huge tiger shark led scientists to what may well be the largest congregation of tiger sharks on Earth. 9 p.m. Discovery
Great White Double Trouble This new documentary explores the troubling escalation in attacks by great white sharks in the waters around Australia. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Washington Capitals, noon NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes versus the Colorado Avalanche, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Vancouver Canucks versus the St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers versus Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jonathan Majors. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Orlando Bloom. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ramón Rodriguez; Clark Gregg; Ming-Na Wen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joe Manganiello (“The Sleepover”); guest co-host Sisanie. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lisa Kudrow. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Paula Pell; Jessie Reyez performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; April Ryan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Rob Lowe; Danny DeVito. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeff Goldblum; Annie Murphy; comic Samay. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn Filmmaker Muta’Ali Muhammad’s 2020 documentary chronicles the saga of a Black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn. The death of Yusuf Hawkins, and the official response to it that followed, sparked outrage in New York, ratcheting up racial tensions and inspiring re-energized civil rights activism. 9 p.m. HBO
Slow West (2015) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
The Merry Widow (1952) 9 a.m. TCM
Us (2019) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 9:11 a.m. Starz
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 9:25 a.m. Epix
Braveheart (1995) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Gandhi (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime
Spy (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
The Blind Side (2009) 11 a.m. Freeform
Betrayed (1954) 11 a.m. TCM
Little Women (2019) 11:22 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. Starz
Cujo (1983) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Haunter (2013) 11:50 a.m. TMC
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1 p.m. TCM
Traffic (2000) 1:39 p.m. Starz
Bachelor in Paradise (1961) 3 p.m. TCM
The Terminator (1984) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. AMC
Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Station Agent (2003) 4:40 p.m. Cinemax
Peyton Place (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FXX
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Closer (2004) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Richard Jewell (2019) 6:45 p.m. HBO
The Firm (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
Panic Room (2002) 7:06 p.m. Encore
Dick (1999) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Madame X (1966) 8 p.m. TCM
Friends With Benefits (2011) 9 p.m. Encore
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (2020) 9 p.m. HBO
Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Syfy
Horror Express (1972) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 10 p.m. FX
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 10 p.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. USA
Spider-Man (2002) 10:23 p.m. Starz
Meet the Parents (2000) 10:51 p.m. Encore
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 11 p.m. CMT
The Last Kiss (2006) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax
