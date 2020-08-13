What’s on TV Friday: Steve McQueen movie marathon on TCM
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Being Reuben In the first of two new episodes of this unscripted series, Vicky tries whatever she can to get her strong-willed children to change their deplorable eating habits. In the second, Reuben de Maid is invited to New York by a major beauty company to promote the brand’s new line. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri and his family take a look back at the pilot episode of this culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network
Savage Kingdom To save her pride’s cubs, a lioness is forced to make a terrible decision in the two-episode season premiere of the documentary series. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Extreme Paranormal Witness A young family’s life is turned to chaos when they move into a new home and their 5-year-old daughter seems to make friends with an invisible girl in the premiere of this new series. 9 p.m. Travel
Martha Knows Best Martha’s friend Richard Gere wants to learn how to plant a perennial garden for all seasons. 10:30 p.m. HGTV
SHARK WEEK
Alien Sharks: First Contact This new documentary follows researchers who are determined to make first contact with some of the bizarre sharks that live far below the ocean’s surface. 8 p.m. Discovery
Lair of the Great White A team of experts launch an expedition to the waters of Western Australia in a bid to study the great whites of the region and try to understand why these creatures seem to be more aggressive than others of their species. 9 p.m. Discovery
Tiger Shark King After a deep-sea camera captures chilling footage of a fierce, 14-foot-long tiger shark being subjected to a brutal attack by a large unseen beast, shark expert Dr. Austin Gallagher sets off on a search for the mystery creature to determine whether it’s a cannibalistic tiger shark, an unknown species of mega-shark or something else. 0 p.m. Discovery
I Was Prey Shark Week 2 Two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences in this new special. 11 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Arizona Coyotes versus the Colorado Avalanche, 11 a.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens versus the Philadelphia Flyers, Noon NBCSP; the Vancouver Canucks versus the St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; the New York Islanders versus the Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Dallas Stars versus the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. FS1, Fox and SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Alex Wagner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jimmie Allen performs; Harry Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Sudeikis; Shania Twain performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger; Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton”); Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Washington Week Former Vice President Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate; President Trump’s controversial “suburban housewives” tweet; no new economic stimulus package from Congress; Trump’s executive order on unemployment benefits. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Tig Notaro; Black Pumas perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:04 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Penn; Jane Curtin; Thaddeus Dixon with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Don Cheadle; Black Eyed Peas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Steve McQueen TCM is airing a marathon starting with the 1978 drama “An Enemy of the People,” 6 a.m.; followed at 8 by “The Sand Pebbles” (1966), at 11; “The Getaway” (1972); “Bullitt” (1968) at 1:15 p.m.; “The Cincinnati Kid” (1965), 3:15; “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968), 5; “The Great Escape” (1963), 7 p.m. and “Papillon” (1973) at 10.
Bloodshot Based on a Valiant Comics character, this 2020 superhero movie stars Vin Diesel as a Marine who is killed in action, then brought back to life with new superpowers by an organization that plans to use him as a weapon. Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce and Lamorne Morris also star. 8 p.m. Starz
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Zombieland (2009) 9 a.m. MTV
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 10 a.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Calendar Girls (2003) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
State of Play (2009) 12:06 p.m. Starz
Double Jeopardy (1999) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Casino (1995) 1 p.m. Showtime
Bowfinger (1999) 1:05 p.m. Cinemax
Up in the Air (2009) 2:35 p.m. Epix
The Aviator (2004) 2:39 p.m. Encore
Ghostbusters (1984) 3 p.m. AMC
A League of Their Own (1992) 3 p.m. Bravo
Love, Simon (2018) 3 p.m. FX
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 3:25 p.m. HBO
300 (2006) 3:30 p.m. FXX
21 Jump Street (2012) 3:58 p.m. Starz
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Tarzan (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5:50 p.m. Starz
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. BBC America
Patriot Games (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Twister (1996) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 7 p.m. Freeform
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Walk the Line (2005) 7:35 p.m. HBO
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 p.m. BBC America
Crimson Peak (2015) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount
Bloodshot (2020) 8 p.m. Starz
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1
From Here to Eternity (1953) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Bolt (2008) 9 p.m. Freeform
Rush Hour (1998) 9 p.m. Syfy
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Girls Trip (2017) 10 p.m. FX
Rain Man (1988) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:29 p.m. BBC America
True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC
