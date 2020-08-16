What’s on TV Monday: ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ on PBS
SERIES
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood The children’s series inspired by “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” returns for a new season with two episodes. 10 and 10:30 a.m. KOCE
Beyond the Unknown (N) 8 and 10 p.m. Travel
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Sora, Jaana Felicitas, Mario Lopez and Clinton W. Gray. 9 p.m. CW
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Duff Goldman enjoys a burger between glazed doughnuts. Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Valerie Bertinelli and Sunny Anderson are featured in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
I May Destroy You Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) obsessions get her creative juices flowing again, leading to progress on her book in this new episode. Also, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) wades into uncharted waters with Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr.). Weruche Opia also stars. 9 p.m. HBO
America’s National Parks In two episodes this documentary series returns to the Grand Canyon and visits Florida’s Everglades. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic
10 Things You Don’t Know Tiffany Haddish and Keanu Reeves are featured in two new episodes. 10 p.m. E!
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook The comic and her professional-chef husband, Chris Fischer, return with a new season of their quarantine-produced cooking show. 10 p.m. Food Network
Find Love Season finale; Sukanya Krishnan hosts. 11 p.m. TLC
Into the Unknown (N) 11 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Democratic National Convention (N) 4 p.m. MSNBC; 5 p.m. KOCE, CNN; 5:50 p.m. CSPAN; 6 p.m. Fox Business; 7 p.m. CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, Bloomberg, Fox News
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 10:30 a.m. ESPN; the Brooklyn Nets versus the Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, noon NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Arizona Coyotes, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins versus the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues versus the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Texas Rangers, 6 p.m. FS1; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Seattle Mariners visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Reopening schools; Dolly Parton; Sal Khan, Khan Academy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; John Legend. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson; Cari Champion and Jemele Hill; Gloria Estefan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bear Grylls. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Telling a powerful story with pictures; honoring front-line workers; a tattoo artist. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Mira Sorvino; Brandy; Jeremiah Brent. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lauren Lapkus. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tiffany Haddish; Jurnee Smollett; Orville Peck. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Robert Costa; Thomas Land. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Declan McKenna performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Parenthood (1989) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Crimson Peak (2015) 8:43 a.m. Cinemax
La Bamba (1987) 8:52 a.m. Encore
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 9 a.m. IFC
The Rare Breed (1966) 9 a.m. TCM
Se7en (1995) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Top Gun (1986) 10 a.m. Epix
Doubt (2008) 10:25 a.m. HBO
The Spectacular Now (2013) 10:25 a.m. Showtime
Margin Call (2011) 11:50 a.m. Epix
The Hunt for Red October (1990) noon IFC
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 12:04 p.m. Starz
The Others (2001) 12:10 p.m. HBO
Open Water (2003) 12:28 p.m. Cinemax
Sinbad the Sailor (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Skyfall (2012) 2 p.m. Syfy
Casper (1995) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
The Revenant (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 2:30 p.m. TMC
The Wings of Eagles (1957) 3 p.m. TCM
Midnight Express (1978) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Cujo (1983) 4 p.m. Sundance
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 4 p.m. VH1
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4:20 p.m. Showtime
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 4:30 p.m. TNT
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 5 p.m. USA
Total Recall (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Ferdinand (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
No Country for Old Men (2007) 5:55 p.m. Starz
Matilda (1996) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Ready or Not (2019) 7:20 p.m. HBO
Angel Heart (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Hitch (2005) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tombstone (1993) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
The Lost Boys (1987) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Pelican Brief (1993) 8 p.m. TMC
This Land Is Mine (1943) 9 p.m. TCM
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 9:30 p.m. BET
The Professional (1994) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 10:30 p.m. TNT
Whip It (2009) 10:44 p.m. Encore
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11 p.m. CMT
Sitting Pretty (1948) 11 p.m. TCM
Red Dragon (2002) 11:23 p.m. Starz
