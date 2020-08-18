What’s on TV Wednesday: The Democratic National Convention
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Blue’s Clues & You! The live-action/animated series for preschoolers returns for a new season. 9 a.m. Nickelodeon
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC
United We Fall Bill and Jo (Will Sasso, Christina Vidal) confirm that, with kids, weekends are worse than weekdays. Guillermo Díaz and Jane Curtin also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The 100 A hopeful new day seems to be dawning but a new foe poses a challenge for Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles) in this new episode of the science fiction series. Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. 8 p.m. CW
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates interviews astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, and Gary Cole (“Office Space”). Then he tries surviving the arena of the new series “Dodgeball Thunderdome,” which premieres tonight. 8 p.m. Discovery
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner In the opener of a new two-part episode, Jenny (Serinda Swan) is called to investigate a dismembered body found in a forest and struggles with establishing cause of death and the victim’s identity. Back home her son (Ehren Kassam) takes a break from school over lingering grief over his father’s death. Roger Cross and Éric Bruneau also star. 9 p.m. CW
True Life: Quarantine Stories This new series looks at the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people during social distancing shutdowns. The premiere focuses on the strains faced by people in relationships. 9 p.m. MTV
Dodgeball Thunderdome Contestants compete in a custom arena in this new series. In the premiere, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers tries his hand in a new game. 9 p.m. Discovery
Growing Belushi This new unscripted series follows Jim Belushi as he branches out into a new line of work: legal cannabis farmer. Fans can look forward to appearances by “Blues Brothers” performing partner Dan Aykroyd, as well as Jim’s former sister-in-law, Judy Belushi-Pisano. 10 p.m. Discovery
Corporate (N) 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION COVERAGE
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) accepts the vice presidential nomination on the third night of the convention. Former President Obama, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are among the featured speakers. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:50 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); CBS; NBC; The CW; ABC; KCAL; Bloomberg; Fox News (7 p.m.)
SPORTS
Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Boston Red Sox, 10:30 a.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz versus the Denver Nuggets, 1 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. FS Prime and TNT
NHL Hockey Conference First Round: 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Erin Brockovich. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; nurses discuss caring for coronavirus patients; Ree Drummond. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mariah Carey performs; Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing (podcast “The Dissenters”); Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”); Caroline Rhea. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Sean Hayes; Jena Malone. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan With guest Chris Redd. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry; Maisie Williams; Trevor Daniel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ben Platt; Zendaya; Muna and the Knocks perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sandra Oh; Gayle King; Thomas Land performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ethan Hawke; Chris Tomlin and Florida Georgia Line perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 8 a.m. IFC
Hanna (2011) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Baby Driver (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Black Mass (2015) 10 a.m. AMC
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 a.m. IFC
Super 8 (2011) 10:10 a.m. Epix
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 11 a.m. Freeform
Hope Springs (2012) 11:09 a.m. Starz
Nighthawks (1981) 11:20 a.m. Showtime
Journey Into Fear (1942) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Upgrade (2018) Noon FXX
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Unfaithful (2002) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
300 (2006) 1 p.m. FX
The Fugitive (1947) 1 p.m. TCM
Walk the Line (2005) 1:40 p.m. HBO
52 Pick-Up (1986) 2:15 p.m. Epix
A Most Violent Year (2014) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
21 Jump Street (2012) 2:57 p.m. Starz
Hustle & Flow (2005) 3 p.m. BET
More Than a Miracle (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Gorky Park (1983) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Men in Black (1997) 4:49 p.m. Starz
Jarhead (2005) 5:22 p.m. Encore
Dope (2015) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Training Day (2001) 6 p.m. BET
A League of Their Own (1992) 6 p.m. FS1; 9 p.m. Ovation
The Hangover (2009) 6 p.m. FXX
Carrie (1976) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Minority Report (2002) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Ghostbusters (1984) 7:15 p.m. IFC
Taken (2008) 7:27 p.m. Encore
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Get Out (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Blockers (2018) 8 and 10 p.m. FXX
Dunkirk (2017) 8 p.m. Paramount
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. VH1
Ex Machina (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime
Fair Game (2010) 10 p.m. Epix
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) 10 p.m. TRU
Flying Down to Rio (1933) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 10:57 p.m. Syfy
Grease (1978) 11 p.m. CMT
Arbitrage (2012) 11:50 p.m. Epix
