“RuPaul’s Drag Race” fans are mourning the death of drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne.

The performer’s family confirmed the death Thursday on Instagram but did not release the cause.

Emmy-winner RuPaul Charles, who tweeted his condolences, was among the first to alert fans that the 34-year-old former contestant died, before a family statement was posted on DeVayne’s account.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all,” RuPaul said in a statement Thursday on the show’s official account.

Adding: “On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers.”

“It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned ‘Chi Chi Davayne,” the Davenport/Wyandon family said in the statement, adding, “His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never give up!’”

World of Wonder, the production company behind “Drag Race,” said DeVayne’s drag “spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met.”

DeVayne was a classically trained dancer who competed on the series in 2016 and returned for an all-star edition that aired from 2017 to 2018. The Shreveport, La. native and self-proclaimed “cheap queen” left her mark on the reality series as a lip-sync assassin and made it to the final four during her first season. She later finished sixth on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that she died less than a week after informing Instagram followers that she was back in the hospital. (DeVayne was hospitalized with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure in July, EW said.) In a video message shared Saturday, DeVayne asked fans to keep her in their prayers. She appeared in a hospital bed attached to medical equipment.

She told fans that she had to undergo dialysis and had catheters inserted in her heart and kidneys. TMZ reported that she had been battling pneumonia.

Several fans posted their condolences Thursday in response to RuPaul’s tweet, as did “Drag Race” veterans across social media. They fondly remembered DeVayne as a “dancing angel” and a “beautiful soul.” Media watchdog GLAAD also commemorated the “incredible performer.”

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi tweeted that DeVayne was “so down to earth and a bright light in the drag community,” and inspiration to countless young LGBTQ people.

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. 😪😪 I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020

I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Chi Chi Devayne. What a ray of light and beautiful soul we just lost. Rest in so much power beautiful. You will be missed forever. pic.twitter.com/Gp2Fu14Fly — Scarlett BoBo (@ItsScarlettBobo) August 20, 2020

We're devastated to hear the news about Chi Chi DeVayne, an incredible performer and such a bright light. Our hearts are with all of Chi Chi's loved ones today. 💔https://t.co/8gmgAYPPZ3 — GLAAD (@glaad) August 20, 2020

So deeply sad about the loss of Chi Chi DeVayne. She was an incredible performer, so down to earth and a bright light in the drag community.



She brought such Louisiana warmth & personality to @RuPaulsDragRace & I'm sure inspired countless young people in the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/PmcALwLRFF — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi DeVayne, May you dance forever and entertain the masses in heaven diva. Your spark will never be forgotten. RIP Mama 💔 pic.twitter.com/XFIevHfqsw — Big Benji Tha Vegan 🍦 (@BenjaminDiCosta) August 20, 2020

RIP to the beautiful #ChiChiDeVayne may your spirit soar as high as it did on earth. Heartbreaking news. ❤️😔😭 pic.twitter.com/Uvbf6yUhHf — Miles Davis Moody (@MilesDavisMoody) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

RIP Chi Chi DeVayne (Zavion Davenport) the heart of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and All Stars 3.



"Never be ashamed of how you walk... talk... because that is going to be the key to your success." #RIPChiChiDeVayne pic.twitter.com/XsJ5ZaY0yQ — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) August 20, 2020

Devastated to hear about Chi Chi Devayne’s passing. A bright star gone way too soon pic.twitter.com/9D8YEOSDD1 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 20, 2020