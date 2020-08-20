What’s on TV Friday: ‘Bad Education’ on HBO; ‘Being Reuben’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race Six of the series’ fan favorites begin their new Las Vegas Residency. 8 p.m. VH1

Being Reuben In this new episode, young social media influencer Reuben de Maid is on the last leg of his trip to New York. Everything is going smoothly until he is asked to present a last-minute speech to some of the most influential beauty bloggers in the city. Another new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode visits Philadelphia for a Polish twist on the cheesesteak, then visits a mother-daughter trio serving authentic Indonesian specialties. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

100 Days Wild At a time when social distancing has become a familiar part of the contemporary lexicon, this new series follows a small band of individuals living in an off-grid community in the wilds of Alaska. In the premiere, three of five new colony members arrive at a designated base camp to join group founders Andrew and Jennifer. They have only 100 days to gather food and build study shelters before winter arrives. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Paranormal Nightshift (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel

Savage Kingdom As drought grips the area, mothers battle to save their young from a terrible fate. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic



CORONAVIRUS

Senate Hearing on U.S. Postal Service Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy testifies about U.S. Postal Service operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. (N) 6 a.m. CSPAN

Advertisement

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Utah Jazz, 1 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. FS Prime and TNT

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs First Round, 4 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. SportsNet

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Angelina Jolie; the Killers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”); Josh Duhamel (“Think Like a Dog”); Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cutting-edge medical breakthroughs; a Korean chicken dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Washington Week The Democratic National Convention; 2020 elections; USPS scandal; Steve Bannon arrested: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Molly Ball, Time magazine; Hallie Jackson, MSNBC; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company midnight KCET

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Bad Education Based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Colker, this 2019 dramedy stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney as key power players in a Long Island school district that has the No. 4 public school in the nation, which means record-breaking college admissions and soaring property values. But it’s all threatened when an embezzlement scheme comes to light. Ray Romano costars. 8 p.m. HBO

Gandhi (1982) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 10 a.m. Epix

Superbad (2007) 10 a.m. MTV

Advertisement

The Birdcage (1996) 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Doubt (2008) 10:55 a.m. HBO

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 11:15 a.m. Encore

Hellboy (2004) 11:56 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 12:58 p.m. Encore

The Matrix (1999) 1 and 10 p.m. IFC

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 2 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 3 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 3 p.m. FXX

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 3:30 and 11:30 p.m. VH1

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 4 p.m. FX

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 4 p.m. IFC

The Professional (1994) 4 p.m. TMC

Little Women (2019) 4:02 and 11:53 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Fighting With My Family (2019) 4:25 p.m. Epix

The Shining (1980) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

The Nice Guys (2016) 4:45 p.m. HBO

Pavarotti (2019) 6 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

Moonstruck (1987) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Independence Day (1996) 7 and 10 p.m. AMC

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 7 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KCET

Total Recall (1990) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 and 11 p.m. OWN

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Instant Family (2018) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Advertisement



