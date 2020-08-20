What’s on TV Friday: ‘Bad Education’ on HBO; ‘Being Reuben’
SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race Six of the series’ fan favorites begin their new Las Vegas Residency. 8 p.m. VH1
Being Reuben In this new episode, young social media influencer Reuben de Maid is on the last leg of his trip to New York. Everything is going smoothly until he is asked to present a last-minute speech to some of the most influential beauty bloggers in the city. Another new episode follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode visits Philadelphia for a Polish twist on the cheesesteak, then visits a mother-daughter trio serving authentic Indonesian specialties. 9 p.m. Food Network
100 Days Wild At a time when social distancing has become a familiar part of the contemporary lexicon, this new series follows a small band of individuals living in an off-grid community in the wilds of Alaska. In the premiere, three of five new colony members arrive at a designated base camp to join group founders Andrew and Jennifer. They have only 100 days to gather food and build study shelters before winter arrives. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Paranormal Nightshift (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel
Savage Kingdom As drought grips the area, mothers battle to save their young from a terrible fate. 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
CORONAVIRUS
Senate Hearing on U.S. Postal Service Postmaster Gen. Louis DeJoy testifies about U.S. Postal Service operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. (N) 6 a.m. CSPAN
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Utah Jazz, 1 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers versus Dallas Mavericks, 6 p.m. FS Prime and TNT
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Playoffs First Round, 4 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Angelina Jolie; the Killers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”); Josh Duhamel (“Think Like a Dog”); Carson Kressley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Cutting-edge medical breakthroughs; a Korean chicken dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Washington Week The Democratic National Convention; 2020 elections; USPS scandal; Steve Bannon arrested: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Molly Ball, Time magazine; Hallie Jackson, MSNBC; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company midnight KCET
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Bad Education Based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Colker, this 2019 dramedy stars Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney as key power players in a Long Island school district that has the No. 4 public school in the nation, which means record-breaking college admissions and soaring property values. But it’s all threatened when an embezzlement scheme comes to light. Ray Romano costars. 8 p.m. HBO
Gandhi (1982) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 10 a.m. Epix
Superbad (2007) 10 a.m. MTV
The Birdcage (1996) 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Doubt (2008) 10:55 a.m. HBO
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 11:15 a.m. Encore
Hellboy (2004) 11:56 a.m. Starz
Green Book (2018) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 12:58 p.m. Encore
The Matrix (1999) 1 and 10 p.m. IFC
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 2 p.m. Starz
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 3 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 3 p.m. FXX
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 3:30 and 11:30 p.m. VH1
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. BBC America
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 4 p.m. FX
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 4 p.m. IFC
The Professional (1994) 4 p.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 4:02 and 11:53 p.m. Starz
Fighting With My Family (2019) 4:25 p.m. Epix
The Shining (1980) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
The Nice Guys (2016) 4:45 p.m. HBO
Pavarotti (2019) 6 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
Moonstruck (1987) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Independence Day (1996) 7 and 10 p.m. AMC
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 7 p.m. Ovation
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KCET
Total Recall (1990) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 and 11 p.m. OWN
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Instant Family (2018) 9:40 p.m. Epix
