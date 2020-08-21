What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘RBG’ on CNN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes (N) 8 p.m. CW

Earthflight A new episode of this nature documentary series gives a bird’s-eye view of South America, as condors soar to dizzying heights along the Andes, and hummingbirds and vultures alike bear witness to the grandeur of this continent. 8 p.m. BBC America

Love in the Time of Corona

This two-night, four-part dramatic miniseries event, concluding Sunday, follows diverse characters as they cope with the extraordinary demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the premiere, a married couple (real-life spouses Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson) adjust to life together in quarantine 24/7. Also, a headstrong wife (L. Scott Caldwell) must make do with a virtual 50th wedding anniversary celebration when her husband’s rehab facility goes into shutdown. Another new episode follows. (N) 8 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. Freeform

Backyard Takeover Landscape designer Jamie Durie helps clients transform neglected and out-of-control outdoor spaces in this new series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation The second season of this documentary series ends with two new episodes. In the first, host Luis Elizondo uses cutting-edge technology to study UFO videos from 2019. 9 p.m. History



SPECIALS

Women Represented: The 100 Year Battle for Equality This new special documents the current state of women’s rights in America 100 years after the right to vote was granted to women in the United States. (N) 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. CNN



SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Orlando Magic, 10 a.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers versus the Miami Heat, 12:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, 3 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers versus Portland Trail Blazers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

NHL Hockey Conference First Round: Noon and 5 p.m. NBC; 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm versus the Las Vegas Aces, Noon ABC

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals, 4 p.m. FS1; Regional Coverage, 6 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit LAFC, 3 p.m. Fox

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America TV personality Valerie Greenberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 8:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The UAE stealth fighter deal; the Trump administration’s sanctions effort against Iran; the 2020 campaign: Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump. Another Russian dissident impacted by mysterious, sudden illness; Belarus: Author Nina Jankowicz (“How to Lose the Information War”). A scientist’s plan for coronavirus testing: Michael Mina, assistant professor, epidemiology, Harvard. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Peter Navarro; Trey Gowdy; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee. Former FBI Director James Comey. Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). Rev. John I. Jenkins, Notre Dame University. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Jason Miller, Trump campaign senior advisor. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Panel: Kristen Welker; author Gerald Seib (“We Should Have Seen It Coming: From Reagan to Trump--A Front-Row Seat to a Political Revolution”); former Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisc.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”); Barbara Comstock. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Karl Rove; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the virtual conventions: Author Amanda Carpenter (“Gaslighting America”); Sara Fischer, Axios; Peter Hamby, Vanity Fair. Battling COVID-19 and “the things nobody tells you” Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times. Real-world impacts of Trump’s rhetoric: Author Peter Pomerantsev (“Nothing is True and Everything is Possible”). Alisyn Camerota interviews anchor Brian Stelter about his new book “Hoax.” (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Miller, Trump 2020 advisor; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez; Gillian Turner; Griff Jenkins; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes How Russian operatives disrupted the 2016 elections; driverless truck technology; Adam Sandler. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Queen & Slim Jodie Turner-Smith (“Jett”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) earned warm reviews in the title roles of this character-driven romance/road trip/crime drama from first-time director Melina Matsoukas. Bokeem Woodbine and Chloë Sevigny also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Run This Town Ben Platt (“The Politician”) stars in director and screenwriter Ricky Tollman’s 2019 drama, which charts the chaotic final year in the tenure of Toronto mayor Rob Ford (an unrecognizable Damian Lewis, “Homeland”). Platt plays an aspiring journalist who stumbles on a potentially explosive political story. Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, Scott Speedman, Gil Bellows and Jennifer Ehle also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 8 a.m. Ovation

Sex and the Single Girl (1964) 8:30 a.m. TCM

The Pelican Brief (1993) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Hellboy (2004) 8:54 a.m. Starz; 12:30 and 11:20 p.m. Cinemax

The Italian Job (2003) 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Paramount

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 10 a.m. FXX

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:59 a.m. Starz

Rudy (1993) 12:05 p.m. TMC

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 12:52 p.m. Starz

Hugo (2011) 1 p.m. KDOC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1 p.m. FXX

Shrek (2001) 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Charlotte’s Web (2006) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dressed to Kill (1980) 2 p.m. TMC

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 2:30 p.m. TBS

This Property Is Condemned (1966) 3 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 3:10 p.m. Bravo

True Romance (1993) 3:12 p.m. Encore

Easy A (2010) 3:20 p.m. Freeform

American Sniper (2014) 3:30 p.m. USA

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FXX

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 4 p.m. HBO

A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. Showtime

Gattaca (1997) 4:02 p.m. KCET

The Searchers (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Transformers (2007) 5 p.m. TNT

Pitch Perfect (2012) 5:25 p.m. Freeform

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Zombieland (2009) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Harriet (2019) 5:50 p.m. HBO

Long Shot (2019) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 6:10 and 9:20 p.m. Bravo

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 and 11:02 p.m. USA

A Bronx Tale (1993) 7 p.m. Sundance

Creed (2015) 7 p.m. VH1

Love With the Proper Stranger (1963) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. Starz

RBG (2018) 8:30 p.m. CNN

Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Cinderella (2015) 9:13 p.m. Freeform

Gypsy (1962) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Overlord (2018) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Carlito’s Way (1993) 9:30 p.m. Sundance

Coach Carter (2005) 10 p.m. VH1

First Blood (1982) 10:15 p.m. AMC

Patriot Games (1992) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

A Quiet Place (2018) 11:25 p.m. Epix

The Edge of Seventeen (2016) 11:30 p.m. TBS

