What’s on TV Tuesday: Tell Me a Story; Republican Convention
SERIES
America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Dead Pixels Meg and Nicky (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick) are not happy that Vince Vaughn has been cast as their favorite character in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie. Meanwhile, Russell (David Mumeni) gets a lesson in why meeting in real life is seldom a good idea for online gamer friends. Sargon Yelda and Charlotte Ritchie also star in the first of two new episodes of this live action/computer animation series. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW
Love Island Islanders embark on a summer of love, flirtation, drama and relationships, where the contestants must couple up or risk being dumped and going home. 9 p.m. CBS
Tell Me a Story Now that he knows the identity of two of the pigs, Jordan (James Wolk) pushes on to unmask the third. Also, Gabe (Davi Santos) leads Hannah (Dania Ramirez) to an unwelcome figure from their past as tensions continue to escalate between Kayla and Colleen (Danielle Campbell, Kim Cattrall). Billy Magnussen also stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Chopped The chefs attempt to prepare a deviled ham spread from one basket and sweet booza ice cream from another in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Lost Treasures of Egypt Egyptologists uncover Ramses’ hidden palace. (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE
Day 2 of the Republican National Convention. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 5:30, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20, 9 p.m.); CBS, NBC, the CW, ABC, KCAL and Fox News (7 p.m.)
SPORTS
Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets versus the Toronto Raptors, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey Conference semifinals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
WNBA Basketball The Indiana Fever versus the Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Susan Page; Daniel Levy. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lukas Graham performs; Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Disclosure”); John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”); Sofia Carson (“Feel the Beat”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Catherine Zeta-Jones; Wolfgang Novogratz (“Feel the Beat”); Lola Lennox performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Patton Oswalt. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando Bloom; Cecily Strong; Trey Anastasio performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trey Gowdy; Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade guest hosts; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m.and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cameron Diaz; Billy Porter; Jason Aldean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Maya Rudolph; Fred Armisen; James Bay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Steamboat ‘Round the Bend Will Rogers brings his homespun charm to this amiable 1935 comedy, released just weeks after his death. Rogers plays the proprietor of a rickety stern-wheeler who wants to crown his career by defeating a rival in a riverboat race. Anne Shirley has the female lead and John Ford directs. 6:30 p.m. TCM
Woman Walks Ahead Jessica Chastain stars as 19th-century artist and Native American rights activist Catherine Weldon in filmmaker Susanna White’s 2017 biographical drama that takes inspiration from the historical record but is based on a fictionalized account of an event in Weldon’s life, when she traveled to North Dakota for a chance to paint a portrait of Sioux leader Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes). Boots Southerland, Chaske Spencer, Ciarn Hinds and Sam Rockwell also star. 10 p.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 8:43 a.m. Encore
The Company of Wolves (1985) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax
Up in the Air (2009) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) 9:15 a.m. HBO
Titanic (1997) 9:30 a.m. MTV
Obvious Child (2014) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Meet the Parents (2000) 10:16 a.m. and 7:10 p.m. Encore
Split (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11 a.m. AMC
Haunter (2013) 11 a.m. TMC
Judy (2019) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Sideways (2004) 11:18 a.m. Starz
Fatal Attraction (1987) 12:15 p.m. IFC
Ray (2004) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Lone Survivor (2013) 1 p.m. TNT
The Mask (1994) 1:28 p.m. Starz
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 3:13 p.m. Starz
War of the Worlds (2005) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Annihilation (2018) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Nighthawks (1981) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
(500) Days of Summer (2009) 3:57 p.m. Encore
Anne of Green Gables (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 5:57 p.m. Starz
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 6:15 p.m. Epix
The Firm (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Shining (1980) 7 p.m. TMC
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 7:25 p.m. HBO
The Rock (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Long Shot (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Stella Dallas (1937) 8 p.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) 8 p.m. VH1
Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Murder, My Sweet (1944) 10 p.m. TCM
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 p.m. AMC
8 Mile (2002) 11 p.m. VH1
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 11:25 p.m. Epix
A Most Violent Year (2014) 11:45 p.m. Showtime
