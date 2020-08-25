What’s on TV Wednesday: Republican Convention; ‘Coroner’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Five acts from the previous night’s show move on to the semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates’ guests include David Arquette, who talks about a near-death experience, Josh Lucas (“Alive”) and the stars of Discovery’s new series “100 Days Wild.” 8 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

United We Fall It’s Bill and Jo’s (Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell) 10th wedding anniversary and they decide to renew their vows in the season finale of the family comedy. Jane Curtin and Guillermo Diaz also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails The final round for the team prize. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Coroner In the conclusion of a two-part episode, Jenny (Serinda Swan) pursues a killer leaving a bloody trail of rampage across the city. Meanwhile, her son (Ehren Kassam) inadvertently comes in contact with the killer. Éric Bruneau and Roger Cross also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri invites four chefs to compete in an all-veggie challenge in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Growing Belushi Jim and Chris are on their way to Idaho for a Blues Brothers show with Dan Aykroyd, where Jim plans to ask for the rights to use the Blues Brothers’ brand for his products in this new episode. 10 p.m. Discovery

Corporate In the season finale of this witty and critically acclaimed workplace comedy, John and Kate (Adam Lustick, Anne Dudek) make a shocking power grab. Also, Christian (Lance Reddick) suffers the wrath of a disgruntled former employee, while Jake and Matt (Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson) struggle to climb the corporate ladder. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Cash Cab (Season finale) 11 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE

The event’s third night. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 5:30, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20 p.m.); Fox Business (6 p.m.); CBS, NBC, the CW, ABC, KCAL Bloomberg and Fox News (7 p.m.)



SPECIALS

Women in Film Presents: Make It Work! This new special features music, comedy and celebrity testimonials in an incisive look at strategies for helping women get back to work as the U.S. economy begins to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those scheduled to participate are Jane Fonda, Jennifer Garner, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Elizabeth Gillies, Kathryn Hahn, Rachael Harris, Cheryl Hines, Andrea Savage, Michaela Watkins and Alfre Woodard. 8 p.m. the CW



SPORTS

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA and ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Philadelphia Flyers, noon NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics versus the Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m. ESPN2



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter Amy Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; descendants of a suffragist. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Cooking with TikTok star chef Jessica Woo. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Connie Britton; Matt Bomer (“Doom Patrol”); Lonnie Chavis (“This Is Us”); Rhett & Link. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jake Johnson; pastor Chad Veach; Danielle Kartes; JoJo performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jim Gaffigan. 11 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Lili Reinhart; Buju Banton performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Derulo guest hosts; Luke Bryan. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Matthew Macfadyen; Foster the People performs; Thaddeus Dixon performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracee Ellis Ross; Madison Beer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Captain Phillips (2013) 8 a.m. History

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:05 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Pride and Prejudice (1940) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Scarface (1983) 10 a.m. AMC

Atomic Blonde (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Juno (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 11 a.m. Disney XD

Doubt (2008) 11 a.m. HBO

Apollo 13 (1995) 11 a.m. History

Downhill Racer (1969) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Henry V (1945) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Annihilation (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Searching (2018) 12:35 p.m. Starz

The Professional (1994) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 2 p.m. AMC

Hamlet (1948) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Garden State (2004) 2:21 p.m. Starz

Green Book (2018) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) 3:58 p.m. Encore

The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 4:06 p.m. Starz

Bowfinger (1999) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

X-Men: First Class (2011) 4:30 p.m. HBO

The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. AMC

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. FS1

Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Wuthering Heights (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Coach Carter (2005) 5 p.m. VH1

A Little Romance (1979) 7 p.m. TCM

Rain Man (1988) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Way We Were (1973) 8 p.m. KVCR

Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

Rocketman (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

8 Mile (2002) 8 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Queen & Slim (2019) 9 p.m. HBO

The Matrix (1999) 9 p.m. IFC

The Entertainer (1960) 9 p.m. TCM

Girls Trip (2017) 9:30 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Higher Learning (1995) 9:35 p.m. Showtime

The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) 11 p.m. TCM