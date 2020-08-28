Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 30 - Sept 5, 2020

The Apartment (1960) TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) HBO Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Brian’s Song (1971) KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Sat. 4:55 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) TMC Tues. 6:10 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) BRVO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Five Easy Pieces (1970) KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Thur. 6:37 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:50 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Shane (1953) ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:45 a.m.

The Shining (1980) SHOW Sun. 1:25 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) SUND Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Southerner (1945) TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Thur. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TMC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Titanic (1997) CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 30 - Sept 5, 2020

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:51 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ TMC Mon. 12:35 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 30 - Sept 5, 2020

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ FREE Wed. 6 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FREE Thur. 8 p.m. FREE Fri. 2 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Fri. 8:42 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ A Sun. 11 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ WGN Mon. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ WGN Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ WGN Mon. 9 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ VH1 Tues. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6 p.m. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 3:37 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:33 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 4 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. Noon VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 12:05 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ OVA Thur. 7 p.m. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ HBO Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 4:55 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:51 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 6 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ SHOW Mon. 10 a.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ TMC Mon. 4:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ BRVO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:57 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m. SHOW Tues. 9:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sat. 7 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ BBCA Sun. 3 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:42 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 7 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Thur. 6:37 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ SYFY Sat. 1 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 10:40 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sun. 7:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 4:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 11:32 a.m. SYFY Mon. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 12:57 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 2:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 4:27 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 3:27 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9:55 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 8 a.m. SYFY Sun. 11:01 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Thur. 3 p.m. E Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. Noon

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Tues. 1 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 10:15 a.m. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ SHOW Wed. 10:10 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Fri. 7:38 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:44 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ MTV Mon. 2 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 9:50 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:28 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. Noon

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:57 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ STARZ Sun. 4:38 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 12:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ FREE Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ HBO Tues. 6:22 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 7:35 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:32 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ HBO Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 9:10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 1:25 a.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ SUND Sat. 4:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Thur. 10:20 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 12:43 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 2 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:55 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 3:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ SHOW Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ SUND Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ BRVO Sat. 4:16 p.m. BRVO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ BRVO Sat. 7:20 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 5:55 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:32 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:44 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:04 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 8:03 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:37 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:49 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ TMC Wed. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ OVA Sun. 11 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ SHOW Wed. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ TMC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ FREE Fri. 5 p.m. FREE Sat. 12:40 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TMC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 4:33 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ BBCA Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 12:13 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TNT Sun. 7 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 2 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 30 - Sept 5, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 1 p.m. TNT Sat. 6 a.m.

ABBA: The Movie (1978) ★★ Agnetha Faltskog, Björn Ulvaeus. A hapless DJ pursues the renowned Swedish pop music group throughout Australia as they perform 18 of their hits. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:20 a.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

About Last Night ... (1986) ★★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. Chicago singles Danny and Debbie meet in a bar, move in together and wonder if it’s love. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Absolute Deception (2013) Cuba Gooding Jr., Emmanuelle Vaugier. A female journalist teams up with a federal agent to uncover the truth behind her husband’s death. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:37 a.m.

The Accidental Spy (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang. Un vendedor de Hong Kong trata de resolver el acertijo dejado por un espía, pero termina encontrando un microbio mortal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. A man teams up with his ex-military brothers and a detective to save his kidnapped fiancee from human traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:44 p.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m. CMAX Sun. 3 a.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. FREE Wed. 6 p.m. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 1:50 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:20 a.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

All That Jazz (1979) ★★★ Roy Scheider, Jessica Lange. A Broadway choreographer chain-smokes, pops pills and overworks his way to open-heart surgery. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 7:45 p.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Sat. 7 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FREE Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Thur. 8 p.m. FREE Fri. 2 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:04 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:54 p.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:19 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Fri. 8:42 a.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:18 a.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. A Sun. 11 a.m.

Arrowsmith (1931) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Helen Hayes. John Ford’s account of an idealistic doctor who forsakes personal wealth to find a cure for the bubonic plague. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019) ★★ Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried. Formula One race car driver Denny Swift has three loves of his life -- his beautiful wife, their young daughter and his best friend, which is a dog that wants to be reincarnated into a human. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TNT Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:35 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:57 p.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Tues. 5 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Wed. 2 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN Mon. 4 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. WGN Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. WGN Mon. 9 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Tues. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:43 a.m. STARZ Mon. 10:52 a.m. STARZ Mon. 8:37 p.m. STARZ Sun. 2:51 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. VH1 Tues. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 1 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Tues. 9:30 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Bananas (1971) ★★★ Woody Allen, Louise Lasser. Rejected by his radical girlfriend, a wimpy New Yorker heads for San Marcos to lead its revolution. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. Noon BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Beast of the Bering Sea (2013) Cassie Scerbo, Jonathan Lipnicki. While searching for gold, siblings Donna and Joe disturb a colony of vampires in an underwater cave. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:04 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:46 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Thur. 1 p.m. E Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Behemoth (2011) ★★ Ed Quinn, Pascale Hutton. After an earthquake wakes a giant creature trapped in a mountain, residents have to find a way to kill it before it destroys the entire town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 4 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins. An enslaved Judean prince meets his Roman betrayer, a former friend, in a chariot race. (G) 3 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Bermuda Tentacles (2014) Linda Hamilton, Trevor Donovan. On a mission to locate the U.S. president, a rescue team battles an ancient monster in the Bermuda Triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 4:03 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Big Fish (2003) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney. A young journalist searches for the truth behind the tall tales told by his ailing father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCOP Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:35 p.m. CMAX Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

The Biggest Bundle of Them All (1968) ★★ Vittorio De Sica, Raquel Welch. A kidnapped mobster persuades his captors to help him rob platinum ingots from a train. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Thur. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Thur. 2:27 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11:45 p.m. SYFY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 5:10 p.m.

Birth of the Dragon (2016) ★ Philip Ng, Xia Yu. Young Bruce Lee is trying to make a name for himself while working as a martial arts instructor in 1964 San Francisco. When Lee meets Wong Jack Man, he challenges the kung fu master to a no-holds-barred fight that became the stuff of legend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:12 a.m. STARZ Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3:37 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:33 p.m.

Bleed for This (2016) ★★★ Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart. With help from trainer Kevin Rooney, champion boxer Vinny Pazienza tries to make a comeback after breaking his neck in a car accident. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 9:50 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Blood Diamond (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly. Dos hombres, un mercenario sudafricano y un pescador, acompañados por una periodista estadounidense, se unen en la búsqueda de una gema extraña, de valor incalculable, que podría cambiar sus vidas. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Fri. 2:58 a.m. STARZ Fri. 4:08 p.m. STARZ Fri. 11:47 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:05 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SUND Sun. 11 p.m. SUND Mon. 4 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Brian’s Song (1971) ★★★★ James Caan, Billy Dee Williams. Chicago Bears rookie Gale Sayers forms a bond with running back Brian Piccolo, dying of cancer. (G) 1 hr. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:40 p.m.

A Bridge Too Far (1977) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, James Caan. An attempt to bring World War II to a rapid close nets disastrous results in this adaptation of Cornelius Ryan’s book. (PG) 2 hrs. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:53 p.m.

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) ★★★ Ashley Benson, Jennifer Tisdale. A high-school senior falls for a fellow cheerleader, not realizing that he is on a rival squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sat. 5:35 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. MTV Mon. Noon VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Buttons: A Christmas Tale (2018) Narrated by Kate Winslet, Alivia Clark. Two orphan girls have only one wish: to find a home for Christmas. With a little help from their guardian angels, they discover that miracles really can happen when you find the power to believe. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:19 a.m.

C

Cabaret (1972) ★★★ Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey. Multiple Oscars went to this tale about an American chanteuse in Berlin caught in the rising tide of Nazism. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Call of the Flesh (1930) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Dorothy Jordan. A student nun falls in love with a Mexican singer starring in a cafe next door to her convent. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Catwoman (2004) ★ Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt. Patience trabaja para una empresa de cosméticos y escucha una conversación secreta sobre un nuevo producto. Por ese motivo, sus jefes casi la matan, pero vuelve con fuerza y habilidades sobrehumanas en forma de Gatúbela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:29 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:59 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) ★★★★ Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth’s population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

China Salesman (2017) Mike Tyson, Steven Seagal. Un joven ingeniero chino descubre una conspiración en África cuyo objetivo es obtener un suculento contrato ligado al negocio de la alta tecnología. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Chloe (2009) ★★ Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson. Convinced that her husband is unfaithful, a woman hires a prostitute to meet her husband and see if he gives in to temptation. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 a.m. SHOW Sun. 2:50 a.m.

The Chump Champ (1950) Voices of Bill Thompson, Billy Bletcher. Animated. Droopy takes part in an athletic competition where his main competitor, Spike, cheats in every event. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

La Cienaga (2001) ★★★ Mercedes Morán, Graciela Borges. An Argentine matriarch and her cousin attempt to cope with their large families and a sweltering summer. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:05 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Thur. 7 p.m. OVA Fri. 2 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. SYFY Thur. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 4:01 p.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Corvette Summer (1978) ★★ Mark Hamill, Annie Potts. A student hooker in a van picks up a Las Vegas-bound teen on the trail of a stolen Stingray. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Country Strong (2010) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw. Personal demons, complicated romantic entanglements and the demands of fame threaten to derail the comeback tour of a country-music superstar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:40 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

El Cristo de los milagros (1986) Juan Gallardo, Norma Lazareno. Tres jinetes maleantes viajan a un pueblo con el fin de robar todo el oro de la iglesia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Croc (2007) ★★★ Peter Tuinstra, Sherry Phungprasert. Un cocodrilo asesino empieza a matar turistas en un resort de Tailandia. Un cazador acude al lugar para capturar a la bestia antes de que más sangre sea derramada. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:10 a.m. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

D

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Dance Flick (2009) ★★ Shoshana Bush, Damon Wayans Jr. Two teens from opposite sides of the tracks come together through their passion for dancing and their desire to win the mother of all dance battles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. VH1 Tues. 1 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:50 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:51 p.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

A Dark Truth (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Kim Coates. A corporate whistle-blower hires a former CIA agent -- now a talk-show host -- to expose her company’s cover-up of a massacre in a South American village. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:20 a.m.

The Dark (2005) ★★ Maria Bello, Sean Bean. After the death of her daughter, a woman meets a mysterious girl who supposedly died in a mass suicide 50 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10 a.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:50 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 6 a.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m.

Dead Water (2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Fri. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Death Sentence (2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Debunkers, Inc. (2017) Josh Pinkowski, Izzy Pollak. High school sleuths start a business to solve mysteries. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 8:05 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:40 a.m.

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) ★★★ Steven Tyler, Joe Perry. Filmmaker Penelope Spheeris scans the heavy-metal music scene: Alice Cooper, Lizzy Borden, Poison, Aerosmith, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) ★★ Alice Bag, Claude Bessey. Director Penelope Spheeris surveys the late-1970s Los Angeles punk scene: X, Black Flag, Fear, Germs, Catholic Discipline, Alice Bag Band. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Defendor (2009) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Kat Dennings. An everyday guy believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. BBCA Thur. Noon

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:28 a.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005) ★ Rob Schneider, Eddie Griffin. Deuce meets a series of unusual women when a pimp uses him as bait to find a killer. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:43 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:06 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:30 a.m. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Dial M for Murder (1954) ★★★ Ray Milland, Grace Kelly. A husband’s plot to murder his unfaithful wife goes awry in Alfred Hitchcock’s adaptation of the Frederick Knott play. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 10 a.m.

Divine Madness (1980) ★★ Bette Midler, The Harlettes. Bette Midler dresses up, tells racy jokes and sings The Rose, I Shall Be Released, Leader of the Pack. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Mon. 7:25 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 1:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:52 a.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 2:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Tues. 11:45 p.m. SYFY Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 7 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 4 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 11:48 a.m.

Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Ruth Gordon. The story of the renowned bacteriologist whose years of research yielded such medical triumphs as a cure for syphilis. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:40 p.m. CMAX Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Dreamscape (1984) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Kate Capshaw. Two scientists have a psychic enter other’s dreams to help them overcome their nightmares. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 3 a.m.

Dressed to Kill (1980) ★★★ Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson. A psychiatrist, a prostitute and the son of a slain woman seek a Manhattan slasher. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 4:15 p.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. BRVO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:37 a.m.

East of Eden (1955) ★★★★ James Dean, Julie Harris. Rebellious Cal competes with his twin, Aron, for the love of his rigid father and for a girl in 1917 California. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Easy to Love (1953) ★★★ Esther Williams, Van Johnson. The star of the Cypress Gardens, Fla., water show makes her boss jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Elephant Stampede (1951) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Donna Martell. Bomba the jungle boy and native girlfriend Lola send ivory hunters packing from a game preserve. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

11:55 (2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) ★★★ Elvis Presley, James Burton. Clips show Elvis Presley backstage, in rehearsal, and on the road before his 1970 Las Vegas opening night. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Employee of the Month (2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBCA Mon. 11 a.m. BBCA Tues. 3:30 a.m.

El encuentro de un hombre solo (1973) Jorge Luke, Patricia Aspíllaga. Un escritor relata la historia de un amigo que quedó desfigurado por el fuego al tratar de salvar a una criatura de las llamas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:02 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:48 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:47 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:57 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m. BBCA Wed. 4 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019) Andrea Roth, Peter Facinelli. A mother will stop at nothing to save her daughter from a dangerous sex cult. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

La Escondida (1956) María Félix, Pedro Armendáriz. En plena Revolución Mexicana, la hija de un peón llega a convertirse en cortesana de lujo, sin embargo, no logra olvidar su amor por un rebelde. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Euphoria (2017) Alicia Vikander, Eva Green. Two estranged sisters reconnect when one suggests traveling to a mysterious and remote castle. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Barney, Christmas y el resto del equipo deben enfrentarse a Conrad Stonebanks, cofundador del grupo que se convirtió en un despiadado traficante de armas. Barney estaba convencido de haber acabado con él, pero ha vuelto y ahora busca venganza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 12:35 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m. SHOW Tues. 9:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 3 a.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:28 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:35 a.m. CMAX Sat. 2:25 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. WE Thur. 1:50 p.m. WE Thur. 4:20 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:32 a.m. STARZ Tues. 9 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBCA Sun. 3 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:42 p.m. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:15 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Fiesta (1947) ★★ Esther Williams, Akim Tamiroff. A Mexican girl poses as her bull-shy twin brother in the ring to please their matador father. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

55 Days at Peking (1963) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner. Soldiers from 11 countries and a Marine major guard a besieged compound during the Boxer Rebellion. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Finding Big Country (2018) Seventeen years after controversial Vancouver Grizzlies star Big Country Bryant Reeves leaves town, superfan Kat Jayme goes on a mission to find her childhood hero and tell his story. (NR) 40 mins. KABC Sun. 11 a.m. KEYT Sun. 11 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 7 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:22 p.m.

The Fisherman (2018) Voice of Grace Acquaye, Trust Agottor. Animated. An aging fisherman returns from the sea with a talking fish. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Five Easy Pieces (1970) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Karen Black. A former concert pianist who works in an oil field takes his waitress girlfriend to visit his wealthy, cultured family. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:10 p.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:28 a.m.

Foreign Correspondent (1940) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Laraine Day. A political assassination plunges an American reporter into international intrigue in pre-World War II Europe. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:37 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:50 a.m.

4/20 Massacre (2018) Jamie Bernadette, Vanessa Rose Parker. Five women go camping in the woods to celebrate a friend’s birthday. But when they cross the turf of an illegal marijuana operation, they must struggle to survive the living nightmare. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Thur. 5:11 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon FREE Thur. Noon

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. 6 p.m. VH1 Mon. 4 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Sat. 1 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m. SYFY Wed. 9 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 a.m. SYFY Wed. 11 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:09 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Frontier Days (1945) Robert Shayne, Dorothy Malone. A sheriff and a U.S. marshal bring law and order to a frontier community terrorized by a gang and Native Americans. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:58 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Furry Vengeance (2010) ★ Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields. The fur flies when forest animals go to war against a land developer whose latest project threatens their habitat. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

G

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10 p.m. BBCA Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Gallows Act II (2019) Ema Horvath, Chris Milligan. An acting student encounters a malevolent spirit after participating in a viral challenge. (R) EPIX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Game Warden (1955) Narrated by Peter Roberts. A game warden explains his duties. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 9:50 a.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:40 a.m.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966) ★★ Don Knotts, Joan Staley. A meek Kansas typesetter who wants to be a reporter spends the night in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:23 p.m. STARZ Thur. 5:46 a.m. STARZ Thur. 1:28 p.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. STARZ Sun. 11 p.m. STARZ Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Sun. 7:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon. Underhanded real estate salesmen sink to varying levels of deceit in order to sell their dubious properties. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:50 a.m.

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Godzilla 2000 (2000) ★★ Takehiro Murata, Shiro Sano. The big lizard returns to Japan to destroy the country’s energy plants and nuclear reactors in order to protect the country from a pernicious UFO. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Goodbye Girl (1977) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason. A divorced dancer and her daughter must room with an off-off-Broadway actor. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Fri. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:44 p.m. STARZ Tues. 10:34 p.m. STARZ Wed. 9:48 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 6 a.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:32 p.m. STARZ Wed. 12:23 p.m. STARZ Sat. 4:41 a.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

El águila negra en el vengador solitario (1954) Fernando Casanova, Gloria Lozano. A pesar de que el novio de su hija le salva la vida, un hombre se opone a que ella se case hasta no aclarar un malentendido. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

H

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Wed. 1:03 p.m. SYFY Thur. Noon

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:28 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 3:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:32 a.m. SYFY Mon. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SYFY Tues. 5:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SYFY Tues. 8:50 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 12:57 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. SYFY Mon. 7:30 p.m. SYFY Tues. 2:02 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Mon. 4:27 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Sun. 3:27 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9:55 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SYFY Sun. 8 a.m. SYFY Sun. 11:01 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Have I the Right to Kill? (1964) ★★ Alain Delon, Léa Massari. A Frenchman deserts the foreign legion, then saves a woman from her terrorist captors. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Having Wonderful Time (1938) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. Instead of relaxing at a mountain resort a secretary falls in love with a stranger. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Mon. 5:55 p.m.

Her Boyfriend’s Secret (2018) Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti. After believing she has found the guy of her dreams, home renovator Melissa Davis soon learns that her dream man has a dark secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Hero (2019) Kofi Adjorlolo, Jimmy Akingbola. The life and accomplishments of Ulric Cross. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Hidden Family Secrets (2018) Diora Baird, Abbie Gayle. A recently widowed woman frantically searches for her daughter who mysteriously disappeared after having a heated argument with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Thur. 3 p.m. E Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:05 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:36 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:43 a.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Fri. 2:02 a.m. BRVO Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:17 p.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

Hot Air (2018) Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell. A radio talk-show host develops a life-changing bond with his teenage niece. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. DISN Sun. 5:25 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:05 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. FREE Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FREE Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Sun. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:35 p.m. SHOW Sat. 10:45 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 6:10 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Tues. 1 a.m.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:40 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:10 a.m.

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018) Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning. After a catastrophe destroys most of humanity, a recluse lives in his small, empty town, content with the utopia he’s methodically created for himself -- until an interloper disrupts his solitude. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:49 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Sun. 5 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Idlewild (2006) ★★★ André Benjamin, Antwan A. Patton. In a 1930s speakeasy, a piano player and his fellow performer try to keep their establishment out of hoodlums’ hands. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:35 p.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night: Grow Old Along With Me (1995) Carroll O’Connor, Carl Weathers. Gillespie and Forbes link a suspect to a witness of a hit-and-run fatality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. OVA Tues. 1 p.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 11 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:12 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Isle of Fury (1936) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Margaret Lindsay. An island fugitive and his bride make room for a shipwrecked detective. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. El analista de la CIA, Jack Ryan, descubre un plan ruso para dañar a la economía de Estados Unidos con un ataque terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:25 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8:44 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m.

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) Cole Hauser, Esai Morales. Without tanks or air support, a corporal and his team must muster all the courage and firepower they can to fight their way across war-torn Afghanistan and shepherd an important anti-Taliban woman to safety. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:50 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Je, tu, il, elle (1974) Chantal Akerman, Claire Wauthion. A woman wanders through her life in a haze after a breakup. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:03 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 2:45 p.m.

John Wick 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. El legendario sicario John Wick abandona su retiro cuando, debido a un pacto de sangre que le vincula a un colega, se ve obligado a viajar a Roma para enfrentarse a los asesinos más peligrosos del mundo y aniquilar a una organización secreta. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Juegos de alcoba (1971) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que este también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 10:15 a.m. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10 p.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:10 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:15 a.m. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Keanu (2016) ★★ Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele. A man and his cousin pose as ruthless gangsters to recover a stolen kitten. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sat. 11 p.m.

Keep Watching (2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Kermesse (1958) Lilia Prado, Joaquín Cordero. Durante las fiestas patronales de un pequeño pueblo, surge un inesperado triángulo amoroso entre dos jóvenes y una bella mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Khartoum (1966) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Laurence Olivier. British Gen. Charles Chinese Gordon becomes a martyr in hostilities with the army of the Mahdi in 1885 Sudan. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:25 a.m.

The Kids Are Alright (1979) ★★★ Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle. Interviews, TV clips and concert footage make up this comprehensive profile of the Who, Britain’s premiere rock band. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:25 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. A Chinese intelligence officer on assignment in Paris becomes involved in an international conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. COM Sun. 3 p.m. COM Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Knuckle City (2019) Bongile Mantsai, Sivuyile Ngesi. A fading boxer’s quest for redemption endangers himself and his family. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Krull (1983) ★★ Ken Marshall, Lysette Anthony. A prince needs a razor-tipped boomerang to free his beloved from the fortress of the Beast. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

L’eclisse (1962) ★★★ Monica Vitti, Alain Delon. A woman begins an affair with a stockbroker after ending one with an intellectual. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Labor Day (2013) ★★ Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin. An escaped convict convinces a lonely divorcee and her adolescent son to take him into their home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCOP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Fri. 8 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:05 a.m. EPIX Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Latin Lovers (1953) ★★ Lana Turner, Ricardo Montalban. A rich girl follows her rich boyfriend to Brazil, where she flirts with a rich rancher. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:24 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Le Samouraï (1967) ★★★ Alain Delon, Nathalie Delon. A hired killer lives like a samurai in a bare room with a caged bird, aloof from his French mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Fri. 7:38 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:44 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:07 a.m. STARZ Tues. 5:54 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Fri. 10:26 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Let the Good Times Roll (1973) ★★★ Filmmakers Sid Levin and Robert Abel spotlight 1950s rock with clips of Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Fats Domino. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. MTV Mon. 2 p.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:30 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:52 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:27 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 10 p.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Sun. 7:25 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Lost Command (1966) ★★★ Anthony Quinn, Alain Delon. A French paratrooper and his men go from defeat in 1950s Vietnam to honor in Algeria. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Lost Valentine (2011) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Betty White. A reporter seeks the truth about a woman’s husband, a pilot who never returned from duty in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2 p.m.

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Love Blossoms (2017) Shantel VanSanten, Victor Webster. A perfume maker wants to finish a formula left behind by her late father. She gets help from an inexperienced botanist with an uncanny sense of smell. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. OVA Fri. 10:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KTTV Mon. 8 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) ★★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. A mysterious traveler tends to an injured pioneer’s farm and harbors a deep affection for the family’s eldest daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 7:40 a.m.

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994) ★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Charles S. Dutton. A former Los Angeles policeman helps a DEA agent on a case similar to the one that ended his career. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:15 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Madame Curie (1943) ★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. After a laboratory courtship, the Polish scientist and her French husband discover radium in 1898. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Madchen in Uniform (1931) ★★★ Hertha Thiele, Dorothea Wieck. A student falls in love with her teacher at a strict Prussian girls school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector Dirty Harry Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:14 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Fri. 10:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 9:39 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:01 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:07 a.m.

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Martín Fierro (1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Thur. 9:50 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:28 a.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:55 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:57 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:55 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4 p.m. SHOW Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:20 a.m.

Medianoche (1949) Arturo de Córdova, Elsa Aguirre. Un villano hace que sus compinches secuestren a un maestro y se hace pasar por él, dando clases en un pueblo escondido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:38 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:51 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:26 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:06 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Merrily We Go to Hell (1932) ★★ Sylvia Sidney, Fredric March. An heiress marries a reporter with a weakness for booze and a blonde. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Mi papá tuvo la culpa (1952) Meche Barba, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre se enamora de una mujer, pero poco tiempo después se entera de que ella podría ser su hermanastra. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Midnight Run (1988) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin. A scruffy bounty hunter has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 11 p.m. SHOW Tues. 3:20 p.m. SHOW Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 12:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:11 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:13 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:13 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Tues. 4:55 p.m.

Moms’ Night Out (2014) ★ Sarah Drew, Sean Astin. Everything that can go wrong does when friends hand the parenting duties over to their husbands for three hours. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. Noon

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:21 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. HBO Tues. 6:22 a.m.

La muerte de Pancho Villa (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. La revolución ha terminado. El periodista Regino Hernández y el fotógrafo Sosa llegan a Parral, Chihuahua, para entrevistar a Pancho Villa, jubilado en su Hacienda de Canutillo, quien les narrará varios eventos que marcaron su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

La muerte en bikini (1966) Rodolfo de Anda, Eric del Castillo. Varias mujeres bellas son asesinadas en la playa y su vida fue el precio que tuvieron que pagar por las arriesgadas decisiones que tomaron. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Muppets From Space (1999) ★★ Jeffrey Tambor, F. Murray Abraham. After learning about his origins, Gonzo must decide whether to seek his own kind or stay with friends. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 a.m. EPIX Sat. 5:25 a.m.

My Husband’s Secret Life (2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

My Mom’s Darkest Secrets (2020) Nia Roam, Laurie Fortier. When 21-year-old Ashley finds her biological mother, Sara Hillman, online, she is thrilled, but building a relationship with her long-lost mother proves to be more dangerous than Ashley could have ever imagined. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

My Sweet Audrina (2016) India Eisley, William Moseley. Haunted by nightmares of her late sister, a young girl slowly regains memories of the grim truth behind her death. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (2006) Gable Carr, Patrick Casey. College students take a chaotic cruise on a ship containing a priceless stolen jewel. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:25 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:35 a.m. SHOW Thur. 9:55 a.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FREE Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. SHOW Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Thur. 1 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Never Back Down (2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:05 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:12 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m. FREE Fri. Noon

The Next Karate Kid (1994) ★★ Hilary Swank, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi teaches karate to an angry orphan being bullied at her high school. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Tues. 7 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Ni modo... así somos (1981) Luis de Alba, Yolanda Lievana. Las divertidas historias de amor y odio entre diferentes parejas y entretenidas situaciones en una serie de cortos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:49 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:57 a.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 4 a.m.

Northanger Abbey (2007) Felicity Jones, JJ Feild. A young woman meets the love of her life while on holiday in Bath, England. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KOCE Sun. 9 p.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

The November Man (2014) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Luke Bracey. An ex-CIA agent comes out of retirement to protect a valuable witness and soon learns that now he is the target of his former friend and protege. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Number One (1969) ★★ Charlton Heston, Jessica Walter. A New Orleans quarterback drinks, has an affair and glories in the past as he faces the end at 40. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:11 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:32 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Olivia (1951) Edwige Feuillère, Simone Simon. A girl falls in love with her finishing school headmistress, who feels the same but tries to suppress her desires. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 3:10 a.m.

The Omega Man (1971) ★★ Charlton Heston, Anthony Zerbe. Led by a former TV newscaster, light-sensitive mutants stalk the last normal man on Earth. (GP) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 a.m.

On an Island With You (1948) ★★ Esther Williams, Peter Lawford. A Navy pilot kidnaps an aquatic movie star and flies her to a private island. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Once a Thief (1965) ★★ Alain Delon, Ann-Margret. An ex-convict with a wife and daughter joins a platinum theft, hounded by a San Francisco policeman. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:07 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:52 p.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 4:30 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:18 a.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. Un expiloto fracasado y un aprendiz dirigen un viejo y obsoleto robot en un último esfuerzo para repeler a una fuerza letal de invasores monstruosos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Pan-Americana (1945) ★★ Phillip Terry, Audrey Long. A popular magazine publisher dispatches staff members to Latin America to do a feature article on the area. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Pancho el Sancho (1988) Alberto Rojas, Maribel Fernández. Las aventuras de un mujeriego, quien es el rey de las conquistas. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:03 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:25 a.m.

The Pelican Brief (1993) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington. A Washington reporter helps an on-the-run law student who knows too much about a government cover-up. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Mon. 2 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

The Perfect Soulmate (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:33 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:34 a.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:03 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the All-Star Assassin (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Shari Belafonte. Lawyer Mason takes the case of an injured hockey player accused of killing a sports tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Tues. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Desperate Deception (1990) ★★ Raymond Burr, Marcy Walker. Lawyer Mason defends an embassy Marine officer accused of killing a Nazi war criminal in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Thur. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Debbie Reynolds. Lawyer Mason hires an ex-client to help defend a stage manager accused of killing a director. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Mon. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Poisoned Pen (1990) ★★ Raymond Burr, Cindy Williams. Lawyer Mason defends a writer accused of killing her mystery-writer ex-husband at a cocktail party. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Wed. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Silenced Singer (1990) ★★ Raymond Burr, Vanessa Williams. Lawyer Mason defends a former student for the shooting death of his rock-star wife. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Fri. 9 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISNXD Sat. 6 a.m.

Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) ★★★ Rachel Roberts, Dominic Guard. In turn-of-the-century Australia, three young schoolgirls wander away from a school picnic and become lost in the bush. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FREE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBCA Fri. 3 p.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBCA Mon. 9 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:36 p.m.

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988) ★ Matt McCoy, Janet Jones. The vacationing rookies rescue their leader from jewel thieves, with a local duo as backup. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:55 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:24 a.m.

Prince Among Slaves (2006) Narrated by Mos Def. An African prince finds himself enslaved in America for over 40 years. (NR) 58 mins. KLCS Wed. 3 p.m. KCET Thur. 11 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Anne Bancroft. An advertising executive loses his job and his sanity because of the recession and the hectic pace of Manhattan life. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

The Prize (1963) ★★★ Paul Newman, Edward G. Robinson. One Nobel Prize winner in Stockholm discovers a communist plot to replace another with a look-alike. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 11 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m. OVA Wed. 9:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:29 a.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. La atracción mutua entre un mediador de rehenes y la esposa de la víctima complica el objetivo de lograr su liberación. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Wed. 9 p.m. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 11 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Purple Noon (1960) ★★★ Alain Delon, Marie Laforêt. An American in Italy resorts to murder to have a playboy’s life and mistress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Sun. 6 a.m.

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Tues. 5:37 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:26 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:14 p.m.

Ragin’ Cajun Redneck Gators (2013) Jordan Hinson, Victor Webster. After toxic moonshine turns alligators into gigantic, mutated monsters, two rival swamp families have to find a way to work together to save their kin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sat. 6:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Sat. 4:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. SHOW Fri. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TNT Mon. 9 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Red Sun (1972) ★★ Charles Bronson, Ursula Andress. An outlaw and a samurai team up to recover loot and a stolen ceremonial sword in the Old West. (GP) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SYFY Mon. 2:32 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:20 a.m.

El rey del barrio (1950) ★★ Tin Tan, Silvia Pinal. Un hombre pobre se convierte en un Robin Hood moderno, robando a los ricos para darles a los pobres. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

A Ring by Spring (2014) Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animada. Un guacamayo domesticado y su dueña viajan a Río de Janeiro para encontrar a la última sobreviviente de su especie. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Thur. 11 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMAX Tues. Noon

RoboCop (2014) ★★ Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman. En el 2028, una compañía de robots le brinda su tecnología a la policía estadounidense y transforma a un oficial gravemente herido en un cyborg. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Rocco and His Brothers (1960) ★★★ Alain Delon, Renato Salvatori. An impoverished widow and her five sons migrate from a small Italian village in search of a better life. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:25 p.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. Noon TMC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) James Brolin, Cindy Busby. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 9 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:55 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 2:35 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. Un equipo SWAT de Los Ángeles tiene la misión de custodiar a un conocido criminal francés, pero este ha ofrecido 100 millones para quien lo ayude a escapar de prisión. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SYFY Tues. 8:30 a.m.

A sablazo limpio (1958) Viruta, Lucho Gatica. Un representante real va a un pueblo para ver al gobernador y se enamora de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:43 p.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Saved! (2004) ★★ Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:20 a.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Sun. 10 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:55 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 8 a.m. HBO Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Scorpio (1973) ★★ Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon. A CIA agent discovers a French assassin he has worked with has been hired to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:58 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:12 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Seattle: Gateway to the Northwest (1940) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of the growing city of Seattle. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Secrets in the Woods (2020) Brittany Underwood, Taylor Frey. A woman discovers a horrifying secret about her boyfriend’s father during a romantic getaway in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. Una cantante latina logra triunfar en la industria musical, pero luego es asesinada por la líder de su club de admiradores. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

El señor fotógrafo (1952) Cantinflas, Rosita Arenas. Un ingeniero químico se vuelve loco después de que inventa una bomba y su novia es secuestrada. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Tues. 3 a.m.

Seven Beauties (1976) ★★★ Giancarlo Giannini, Fernando Rey. To survive, an Italian deserter submits to the gross female commandant of a Nazi prison camp. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Seven Year Itch (1955) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell. The blonde upstairs gives a man ideas, especially with his wife gone for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:25 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:05 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Shine a Light (2008) ★★★ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese documents a 2006 Rolling Stones concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre, featuring guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:25 p.m.

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 10 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 10:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:58 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Sister Kenny (1946) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Alexander Knox. Australian Elizabeth Kenny graduates from nursing school and becomes famous for her treatment of polio. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BRVO Sat. 4:16 p.m. BRVO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:46 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:28 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Sleepwalking Land (2007) Nick Lauro Teresa, Aladino Jasse. A boy searches for his family during the Mozambique war. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:07 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Thur. 9 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. OVA Thur. 11 p.m. OVA Fri. 6 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama The Sun Also Sets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. To evade gangsters, two men don skirts and makeup and join an all-girl band with a sizzling singer. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Son tus perjúmenes mujer (1978) Luis de Alba, Patricia María. Un hombre hace todo tipo de trabajo para ganar bastante dinero, y así poder llevar su sobrino lisiado a Disneylandia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Sorority Secrets (2020) Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone. A college student finds herself in grave danger after joining an elite sorority that doubles as an escort service. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Mon. 6 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11 p.m. BET Tues. 7 p.m. BET Wed. 3:25 p.m. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

The Southerner (1945) ★★★★ Zachary Scott, Betty Field. Poor white tenant farmers battle fierce odds to make a living on a Texas plot. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Soylent Green (1973) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson. Future New Yorkers live on a trademarked food, which two detectives find has a secret ingredient. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:15 p.m. BBCA Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:25 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BRVO Sat. 7:20 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:55 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:32 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:44 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 5:04 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:03 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 6:37 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:49 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:14 a.m.

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Spirits of the Dead (1968) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Brigitte Bardot. Roger Vadim, Louis Malle and Federico Fellini collaborated on this trio of tales based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. NICK Sun. 10 a.m. NICK Sun. 6 p.m. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Stage Fright (1950) ★★ Jane Wyman, Marlene Dietrich. An English drama student and her father help a young man accused of killing an actress’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Stagecoach (1939) ★★★★ John Wayne, Claire Trevor. An outlaw, a prostitute, a drunken doctor and assorted others go through Indian country. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:35 a.m. SHOW Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Star 80 (1983) ★★★ Mariel Hemingway, Eric Roberts. Sleazy hustler Paul Snider marries, promotes and then kills sex symbol Dorothy Stratten. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:51 a.m. STARZ Mon. 1 p.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:32 p.m. STARZ Wed. 2 a.m. STARZ Fri. 7:14 a.m. STARZ Sat. 1:42 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10 a.m.

A Stolen Life (1946) ★★ Bette Davis, Glenn Ford. A New England artist takes the place and the husband of her twin sister who has drowned. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Story of Dr. Jenner (1939) Narrated by John Nesbitt, Matthew Boulton. The story of the man who invented vaccination. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936) ★★★ Paul Muni, Josephine Hutchinson. French scientist Louis Pasteur discovers cures for rabies and anthrax, and develops a process for sterilizing raw milk. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Summer of ’42 (1971) ★★★ Gary Grimes, Jennifer O’Neill. A teen falls in love with a lonely young woman and hopes to take the place of her husband who is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

The Sunshine Boys (1975) ★★★ Walter Matthau, George Burns. After a long separation, two former vaudeville partners reunite to renew their friendship and their feud. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) ★★★ Amy Adams, Emily Blunt. Hoping to create a better life for herself and her son, a cleaning woman starts a crime-scene-cleanup business with her unreliable sister. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 10 a.m.

Suspicion (1941) ★★★ Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine. Alfred Hitchcock directs a thriller about a woman who thinks that her husband is plotting to murder her. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Sweet Charity (1969) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, John McMartin. A hostess in a seedy dance hall hopes for real love and romance, meeting Oscar and Vittorio along the way. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

The T.A.M.I. Show (1964) ★★★ Florence Ballard, The Beach Boys. The Santa Monica, Calif., concert includes Jan & Dean, the Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Lesley Gore, Marvin Gaye, the Supremes. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Thur. 7:24 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:04 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Fri. 5 p.m. FREE Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:39 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:36 p.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Fri. 7 p.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical Wet Side Story get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. DISN Fri. 8:50 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Fri. Noon EPIX Fri. Noon

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. AXS Fri. 10 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey. Psycho Leatherface and his gruesome clan terrorize a high-schooler who loses her way the night of her prom. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:10 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000) ★★★ Glenn Close, Cameron Diaz. Interweaving vignettes show the intricacies in the lives of a doctor, a tarot-card reader and other diverse women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:01 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll. Spies and the police chase a handcuffed couple who cannot stand each other. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

This Is Elvis (1981) ★★ David Scott, Paul Boensch III. Actors portray Elvis Presley at various ages, combined with public and private documentary footage. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson. After a 50-year-old woman’s daughter is murdered, she confronts the police in her town, using the billboards on the outskirts of town to begin a smear campaign against them. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Sun. 10 a.m. SHOW Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (1973) ★★★ Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch. Dashing D’Artagnan helps Athos, Porthos and Aramis foil Cardinal Richelieu’s plot to besmirch the queen. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 8:15 a.m.

The Three Stooges (2012) ★★ Sean Hayes, Will Sasso. Knuckleheads Larry, Curly and Moe become embroiled in a murder plot and stumble into starring roles in a TV reality show while trying to save their childhood home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:50 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana. The unusual genetic makeup of a librarian causes him to travel back and forth through time, so that he and his beloved are always out of sync. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Mon. 3 a.m. POP Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:27 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9:02 p.m.

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Orson Welles. A U.S. sheriff frames a man for a border-town murder and kidnaps a Mexican’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:33 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Wed. 5:45 p.m. SYFY Thur. 12:04 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 5 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Mon. 9:25 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Mon. 11:28 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. SUND Tues. 1:45 a.m. AMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Tres Hermanos (1943) Julián Soler, David Silva. Una madre mexicana, residente de Texas, pierde a su marido y a dos de sus tres hijos durante la II Guerra Mundial. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:23 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 2:20 a.m.

21 (2008) ★★ Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology become experts at card-counting and use the skill to win big at Las Vegas casinos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:35 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sun. 3 p.m. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m. E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBCA Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Mon. 12:13 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4:25 p.m. BET Fri. 7:05 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Undercover Bridesmaid (2012) Brooke Burns, Gregory Harrison. A bodyguard becomes a bridesmaid for a tycoon’s daughter after she receives a series of death threats. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Fri. 7 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:32 p.m. STARZ Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Archenemies Luc Devereaux and Andrew Scott contend with a terrifying army of reanimated supersoldiers. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Untamed Heart (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Marisa Tomei. A Minneapolis waitress falls for a shy busboy who thinks his heart came from a baboon king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:45 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 10 a.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Sat. 1:15 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise (2019) Jason Priestley, Daphne Zuniga. After Annie becomes orphaned and crippled, she is whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. She becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams (2019) Jennifer Laporte, Max Lloyd-Jones. In the past, Leigh has to escape from Farthinggale Manor and the secrets she harbors. Falling into the arms of Luke Casteel Sr., and with a baby girl on the way, she hoped for a chance at happy ever after. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. Noon

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:35 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:57 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 a.m. EPIX Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Fri. 2:14 p.m. STARZ Fri. 9:52 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:04 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:01 p.m.

Volver, Volver, Volver (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Jorge Rivero. Una joven vive enamorada de un hombre, pero el hermano de éste trata de seducirla, y ambos tienen una lucha a muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Walk (2015) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Kingsley. In 1974, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit attempts to walk on a tightrope attached to the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 8 p.m. USA Tues. 10 p.m. USA Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 7:02 p.m. HBO Tues. 8:11 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 3 p.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Tues. 2 a.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 7:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m.

Wedding March 2: Resorting to Love (2017) Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett. Former sweethearts Olivia and Mick are now running a wedding resort after unexpectedly reuniting. As they work together in their new venture, they soon realize that although their business relationship is flawed, there may be romance on the horizon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 1 p.m.

The Wedding March (2016) Jack Wagner, Emily Tennant. A singer realizes he has been booked to perform at his college sweetheart’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 11 a.m.

Wedding of Dreams (2018) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. Debbie turns her back on the music business and finds true love. When her manager tries to pull her back into the limelight, she must decide whether music or love comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Mon. Noon FREE Mon. 7 p.m.

Wednesday (2018) Mychala Lee, Chene Lawson. A homeless teen who lives in a car commits a desperate, reckless act. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Tues. 6:07 a.m.

A Well Spent Life (1972) A tribute to the Texas musical performer Mance Lipscomb. (NR) 44 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sun. 7 a.m. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) ★★ Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis. A self-sacrificing grocery worker is pushed to the breaking point by the constant demands of his dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:40 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:27 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. OWN Fri. 8 p.m. OWN Fri. 10:30 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:34 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 9:28 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:05 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:20 a.m. CMAX Sat. 10:35 a.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:31 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:50 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:05 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 8:48 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:44 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

The Window (1949) ★★★ Bobby Driscoll, Barbara Hale. A boy sees a murder in his New York tenement, but his parents do not believe him. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:15 a.m. CMAX Sat. Noon

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

The Wrong Man (1956) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Vera Miles. A New York nightclub musician and his wife endure an ordeal of mistaken identity. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1:30 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sat. 6:05 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 11 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

Yellow Jack (1938) ★★★ Robert Montgomery, Virginia Bruce. Army surgeon Maj. Walter Reed uses soldier volunteers to study yellow fever in 1900 Cuba. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Shirley MacLaine. A British lord, an Italian mobster’s moll and a U.S. widow own the car during the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Yolanda and the Thief (1945) ★★ Fred Astaire, Lucille Bremer. Two con men meet a Latin American heiress who thinks one’s her guardian angel. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sat. 11:11 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:01 p.m.

Zombie Night (2013) Daryl Hannah, Anthony Michael Hall. Two families are torn between saving themselves and helping each other when their town comes under siege by zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:02 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 7 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animada. La metrópoli Zootopía es una ciudad de mamíferos. Allí, la optimista agente Judy Hopps se convierte en la primera conejita de un cuerpo policial y, decidida a demostrar su valentía, se mete en un caso con Nick Wilde, un zorro estafador. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.