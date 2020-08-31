What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Tell Me a Story’; ‘Supernanny’
SERIES
America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Dead Pixels Meg and Nicky’s (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick) real-life friendship gets more complicated after their “Kingdom Scrolls” characters take their virtual relationship to the next level. Their roommate Allison (Charlotte Ritchie) tries to intervene before things get out of control. Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni also star in this new episode of the live action/computer animated series. 8 p.m. CW
Supernanny Jo Frost returns for a new season with two episodes. (N) 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Lifetime
Teen Mom 2 (season premiere) 8 p.m. MTV
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Tell Me a Story Jordan’s (James Wolk) relentless torment drives Eddie (Paul Wesley) to a breaking point, but Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) proffers a solution. Also, Kayla (Danielle Campbell) spends the day in the city with Nick (Billy Magnussen). Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos, Dorian Missick, Kim Cattrall and Sam Jaeger also star. (N) 9 p.m. CW
What’s It Worth? Featured in the opener of a two-episode season finale are items that once belonged to singer Porter Wagoner, a film negative of Marilyn Monroe and two vintage cars from the turn of the 20th century. In the second episode, a daughter might have found the ultimate Father’s Day gift in a record store bargain bin. Also, host Jeff Foxworthy shares his arrowhead collection. 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. A&E
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles In the season finale, Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor co-list a historic Hollywood estate once owned by legendary actor John Barrymore. 9 p.m. Bravo
16 & Recovering Michelle Lipinski, founder of Northshore Recovery High, welcomes students struggling with addiction and mental health issues as the documentary series launches a new season. 9 p.m. MTV
Lost Treasures of Egypt (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic
Transplant A charismatic Syrian doctor (Hamza Haq) with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine flees his war-torn homeland with his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) to start a new life in Canada in the premiere of this medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
CORONAVIRUS
House Select Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin testifies. (N) 10 a.m. CSPAN
SPECIALS
Women Make Film Jane Fonda, Tilda Swinton, Kerry Fox, Debra Winger and Thandie Newton are among the narrators of this new 14-part documentary from writer-director Mark Cousins, which explores the work of some of the world’s greatest directors, all of them women. Among the spotlighted filmmakers and their works are Mira Nair (India), “Salaam Bombay!”; Barbara Kopple (U.S.), “Harlan County, U.S.A.”); Leontine Sagan (Germany), “Mädchen in Uniform”; Shaohong Li (China), “Stolen Life”; and Wanuri Kahiu (Kenya), “Rafiki.” (N) 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. TCM
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis First Round, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ESPN; 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 6:30 p.m. FS1; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals: The Boston Celtics vs. the Toronto Raptors, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 5:30 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Chris Stapleton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Susan Williams discusses the documentary “Robin’s Wish”; Adair Curtis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announce CMA nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dakota Fanning (“The Alienist”); Tamron Hall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Auli’i Cravalho; Jason Mraz performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:15 a.m. Comedy Central
Conan J.B. Smoove. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Paula Pell; Jessie Reyez performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Ben Platt; Zendaya; Muna and the Knocks perform. 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Robert Costa; Thomas Lang with the 8G Band. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Brian Cox; Tim Minchin; Sara Bareilles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Aftermath Set in 1945 postwar Germany, James Kent’s 2019 adaptation of Rhidian Brook’s 2013 novel stars Keira Knightley as a woman who drifts into an affair with a handsome German architect (Alexander Skarsgard) while she and her husband (Jason Clarke), a British colonel, are stationed in Hamburg. Martin Compston, Fionn O’Shea, Kate Phillips and Flora Thiemann also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Suspicion (1941) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Sling Blade (1996) 9:07 a.m. Cinemax
Parenthood (1989) 9:10 a.m. Showtime
Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9:30 a.m. AMC
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Signs (2002) 10:40 a.m. HBO
Easy A (2010) 11 a.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11 a.m. Syfy
The Truman Show (1998) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
True Romance (1993) 11:23 a.m. Encore
Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 11:30 a.m. IFC
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 11:30 a.m. TMC
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Dial M for Murder (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 1 p.m. FX
Face/Off (1997) 1 and 9:45 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 2:02 p.m. Syfy
Unstoppable (2010) 2:35 p.m. HBO
The Wrong Man (1956) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation
Richard Jewell (2019) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Baby Boy (2001) 5 p.m. VH1
Dreamgirls (2006) 5:15 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:31 p.m. Syfy
The Birdcage (1996) 6 p.m. Epix
Deliverance (1972) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Aftermath (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Grey (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. TNT
The Way Back (2020) 8:11 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:50 p.m. Syfy
Children of Men (2006) 10 p.m. TMC
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Italian Job (2003) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Back to School (1986) 11:30 p.m. Epix
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11:30 p.m. FX
