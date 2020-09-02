What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Mysteries Decoded This new episode revisits an unexplained crash in Roswell, N.M., in the summer of 1947, looking for any evidence that supports allegations of a government cover-up. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Cannonball (season finale) 8 p.m. USA
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
To Tell the Truth Joe Mantegna, Bobby Bones, Tom Lennon and Natasha Leggero. 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Housewives of New York City (season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo
Homestead Rescue: Surviving the Wild (N) 9 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine visits Garrett’s Mill and Brewing Co. in Ohio to help the owners find a way to get out of staggering debt and keep their historic restaurant open. 9 p.m. Food Network
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season finale) 9 p.m. WE
To Tell the Truth Bob Saget, Brad Garrett, Sherri Shepherd and Nikki Glaser are panelists in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Cake (season finale) Live action/animated. 10 p.m. FXX
Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS
Tacoma FD The winter holidays have arrived at the firehouse, and Eddie (Steve Lemme) is worried about year-end reviews. Kevin Heffernan, Marcus Henderson and Hassie Harrison also star in the season finale of the workplace comedy. Lemme and Henderson, the show’s creators, appear in a follow-up chat episode along with other cast members. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Second round, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. TNT
MLB Baseball Regional coverage, 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks, 6:45 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Liam Payne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nia Long (“Fatal Affair”); Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Natasha Bedingfield. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Hilary Swank; David Dobrik. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A teenager is abducted; a woman in Japan changes her life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Method Man. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Schwimmer; Alison Brie; Jimmy Buffett performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert TV host Trevor Noah; Willie, Lukas and Micah Nelson perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Kerry Washington; actress Reese Witherspoon. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Russell Crowe; Patton Oswalt; the Lemon Twigs perform; Thomas Lang performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Danny DeVito; Chris Tomlin and Florida Georgia Line perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Night watchman Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) embarks on a quest to the British Museum in London to return an Egyptian artifact before its magic disappears in this 2014 sequel. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Ricky Gervais, among others, reprise their roles from the earlier films and Dan Stevens also stars. 8 p.m. AMC
Spaceballs Writer-director Mel Brooks has two roles, a planetary politician and a diminutive sage called Yogurt, in this 1987 parody of “Star Wars.” Rick Moranis and John Candy also star. 8 p.m. BBC America
Side Effects When an emotionally fragile woman (Rooney Mara) is prescribed an experimental drug by a psychiatrist (Jude Law), her shocking reaction has a deep impact on all concerned, including her prison parolee husband (Channing Tatum). Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in director Steven Soderbergh’s 2013 drama. 9:30 p.m. Cinemax
A Clockwork Orange (1971) 8 a.m. IFC
The Wife (2017) 8:48 a.m. Encore
The Walk (2015) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Nutty Professor (1996) 10:32 a.m. Encore
The Southerner (1945) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Bleed for This (2016) Noon AMC
Love, Simon (2018) Noon FXX
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 12:05 p.m. Showtime
Rocketman (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix
The Seven Year Itch (1955) 1 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:25 p.m. HBO
The Professional (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 2:27 and 11:45 p.m. Syfy
G.I. Jane (1997) 2:30 p.m. AMC
’71 (2014) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Hitch (2005) 3 and 7:30 p.m. E!
Summer of ’42 (1971) 3 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 3:44 p.m. Encore
Terms of Endearment (1983) 3:45 p.m. TMC
A Hidden Life (2019) 4 p.m. HBO
Magnum Force (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation
Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:20 p.m. Showtime
The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936) 5 p.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 5:04 p.m. Starz
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 5:45 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5:49 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 6:37 p.m. Starz
Cliffhanger (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
Sister Kenny (1946) 7 p.m. TCM
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8 p.m. Freeform
Queen & Slim (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Love & Basketball (2000) 8 p.m. VH1
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy
Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC
The Mask (1994) 9:50 p.m. Encore
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. BBC America
Logan (2017) 10 p.m. FX
The Terminator (1984) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:15 p.m. AMC
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11 p.m. CMT
Arrowsmith (1931) 11:15 p.m. TCM
