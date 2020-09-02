What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Mysteries Decoded This new episode revisits an unexplained crash in Roswell, N.M., in the summer of 1947, looking for any evidence that supports allegations of a government cover-up. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Cannonball (season finale) 8 p.m. USA

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

To Tell the Truth Joe Mantegna, Bobby Bones, Tom Lennon and Natasha Leggero. 9 p.m. ABC

The Real Housewives of New York City (season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Homestead Rescue: Surviving the Wild (N) 9 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine visits Garrett’s Mill and Brewing Co. in Ohio to help the owners find a way to get out of staggering debt and keep their historic restaurant open. 9 p.m. Food Network

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season finale) 9 p.m. WE

To Tell the Truth Bob Saget, Brad Garrett, Sherri Shepherd and Nikki Glaser are panelists in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Cake (season finale) Live action/animated. 10 p.m. FXX

Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS

Tacoma FD The winter holidays have arrived at the firehouse, and Eddie (Steve Lemme) is worried about year-end reviews. Kevin Heffernan, Marcus Henderson and Hassie Harrison also star in the season finale of the workplace comedy. Lemme and Henderson, the show’s creators, appear in a follow-up chat episode along with other cast members. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Second round, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets versus the Clippers, 6 p.m. TNT

MLB Baseball Regional coverage, 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Angels, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers versus the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Vancouver Canucks, 6:45 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today The COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Liam Payne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nia Long (“Fatal Affair”); Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); Natasha Bedingfield. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Hilary Swank; David Dobrik. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A teenager is abducted; a woman in Japan changes her life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Conan Method Man. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Schwimmer; Alison Brie; Jimmy Buffett performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert TV host Trevor Noah; Willie, Lukas and Micah Nelson perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Kerry Washington; actress Reese Witherspoon. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Russell Crowe; Patton Oswalt; the Lemon Twigs perform; Thomas Lang performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Danny DeVito; Chris Tomlin and Florida Georgia Line perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb Night watchman Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) embarks on a quest to the British Museum in London to return an Egyptian artifact before its magic disappears in this 2014 sequel. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Ricky Gervais, among others, reprise their roles from the earlier films and Dan Stevens also stars. 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Spaceballs Writer-director Mel Brooks has two roles, a planetary politician and a diminutive sage called Yogurt, in this 1987 parody of “Star Wars.” Rick Moranis and John Candy also star. 8 p.m. BBC America

Side Effects When an emotionally fragile woman (Rooney Mara) is prescribed an experimental drug by a psychiatrist (Jude Law), her shocking reaction has a deep impact on all concerned, including her prison parolee husband (Channing Tatum). Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in director Steven Soderbergh’s 2013 drama. 9:30 p.m. Cinemax

A Clockwork Orange (1971) 8 a.m. IFC

The Wife (2017) 8:48 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Walk (2015) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Nutty Professor (1996) 10:32 a.m. Encore

The Southerner (1945) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Bleed for This (2016) Noon AMC

Advertisement

Love, Simon (2018) Noon FXX

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

Rocketman (2019) 12:25 p.m. Epix

The Seven Year Itch (1955) 1 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:25 p.m. HBO

The Professional (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 2:27 and 11:45 p.m. Syfy

G.I. Jane (1997) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

’71 (2014) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Hitch (2005) 3 and 7:30 p.m. E!

Summer of ’42 (1971) 3 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 3:44 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Terms of Endearment (1983) 3:45 p.m. TMC

A Hidden Life (2019) 4 p.m. HBO

Magnum Force (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation

Good Will Hunting (1997) 4:20 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936) 5 p.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 5:04 p.m. Starz

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5:49 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) 6:37 p.m. Starz

Cliffhanger (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation

Sister Kenny (1946) 7 p.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Queen & Slim (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Love & Basketball (2000) 8 p.m. VH1

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 9:45 p.m. TMC

The Mask (1994) 9:50 p.m. Encore

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Logan (2017) 10 p.m. FX

The Terminator (1984) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:15 p.m. AMC

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Arrowsmith (1931) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Advertisement



