Movies on TV this week: ‘Stand by Me’ on Showtime and more

Brian’s Song (1971) KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:49 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:57 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Deliverance (1972) SHOW Wed. 1:40 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Wed. 6:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 2:03 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) ENCORE Thur. 1:18 p.m.

Jaws (1975) HBO Mon. 7:45 a.m.

M*A*S*H (1970) TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Milk (2008) STARZ Fri. 3:26 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ENCORE Thur. 11:54 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:21 p.m.

Rififi (1955) TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Rocky (1976) AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 9 a.m. BBCA Fri. 7:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 3 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) TNT Sat. Noon

The Shining (1980) IFC Wed. 8:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) OVA Tues. 4 p.m. SHOW Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 11 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. Noon TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TMC Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) FREE Sat. 2:40 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) EPIX Sun. 3 a.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ENCORE Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 6 - 12, 2020

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The November Man (2014) ★★ BBCA Wed. 1 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sat. Noon

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 8:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 6 - 12, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ SHOW Sun. 6:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 9:35 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ USA Tues. 10 p.m. USA Wed. 6 a.m. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m. SYFY Sun. 1:51 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ COM Sun. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ COM Sun. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:29 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 4:02 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SYFY Mon. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:29 p.m. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:26 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ SUND Sat. 5 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 12:58 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 5:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Thur. 5 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. VH1 Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ SUND Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ SYFY Tues. 4 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:28 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ FREE Wed. 7 p.m. FREE Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) ★★★ CMAX Mon. 4:29 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 7:58 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:07 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. Noon

Flashdance (1983) ★★ POP Mon. 3 p.m. POP Tues. 3 a.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Sun. 10:20 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Wed. 6:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 2:03 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ SYFY Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2:50 a.m. SHOW Sat. 3 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ EPIX Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 2:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5 p.m. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4 p.m. SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ POP Mon. 5 p.m. POP Mon. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ SUND Mon. 6 p.m. SUND Mon. 10 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E Mon. 1:30 p.m. E Tues. 3:25 a.m. E Tues. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E Mon. 8:20 p.m. E Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E Tues. 4:45 p.m. E Wed. 5:40 a.m. E Wed. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E Tues. 1:40 p.m. E Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E Mon. 5:10 p.m. E Tues. 7 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E Mon. 10 a.m. E Mon. 11:55 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ FREE Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ SYFY Thur. 11:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:53 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 4:34 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ STARZ Fri. 7:37 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ FREE Sun. 10:15 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 7:45 a.m. SHOW Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ HBO Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:31 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Mon. 10 p.m. BRVO Tues. Noon

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ TBS Mon. Noon

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ FREE Sun. 2:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. BBCA Sun. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:50 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:57 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Fri. 5:39 a.m. STARZ Fri. 1:41 p.m. STARZ Sat. 1:14 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:44 a.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ FREE Sun. 4:25 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

101 Dalmatians (1996) ★★ FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 12:25 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:40 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ OVA Sun. Noon OVA Thur. 7 p.m. OVA Fri. Noon

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 9:44 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:51 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ STARZ Fri. 9:43 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 11:54 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:21 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 9 a.m. BBCA Fri. 7:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 3 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:15 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:45 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. Noon

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ SHOW Sun. 10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 6 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ TNT Sat. Noon

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 3:27 a.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ CMAX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 8:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ E Sat. 4 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Mon. 11:40 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ OVA Tues. 4 p.m. SHOW Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ SYFY Thur. Noon SYFY Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ E Fri. 6:30 p.m. E Fri. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 7:09 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 11:05 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ TMC Tues. 3:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 11 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ SHOW Tues. 5:46 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ OVA Sat. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TMC Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 12:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. Noon

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ FREE Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 8:16 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ SHOW Thur. Noon

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 3 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:55 p.m. FREE Mon. 9 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 11 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ ENCORE Sat. 10:57 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 6 - 12, 2020

Abbott and Costello in Hollywood (1945) ★★ Bud Abbott, Lou Costello. Two bumbling barbers act as agents for an unknown singer and stage a phony murder to get him a coveted role. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 9:35 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 2 a.m.

The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1925) ★★ Animated. Silent. A handsome prince with a flying horse befriends a witch, meets Aladdin, and battles demons to win a princess’ heart. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:45 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Tues. 10 p.m. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:45 p.m. SHOW Wed. 5:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Amazing Winter Romance (2020) Jessy Schram, Marshall Williams. Journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration and discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze, prompting her to find her way to true love. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 10 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 11 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. USA Tues. 10 p.m. USA Wed. 6 a.m. SYFY Sat. 11 a.m. SYFY Sun. 1:51 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Angel of Mercy (1939) Narrated by John Nesbitt. Nurse Clara Barton founds the Red Cross after the Civil War ends. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2:28 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:43 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:50 p.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 a.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:10 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:34 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 3:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Armored Car Robbery (1950) ★ Charles McGraw, Adele Jergens. A Los Angeles policeman hunts the mastermind of a theft gang that killed his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Asher (2018) Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen. A Mossad agent turned gun-for-hire meets a woman who makes him want to change his life, but he needs to make one last hit to get out. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:28 a.m.

The Asphalt Jungle (1950) ★★★ Sterling Hayden, Sam Jaffe. Recently released from prison, Dix Handley gathers a team of small-time crooks to steal a fortune in jewels. The heist is a success until a stray bullet kills one of the men, and the rest of the gang let greed get the best of them. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

The Assault (2017) Tom Sizemore, Jordan Ladd. A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree to rob her husband and escape the marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:30 a.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. COM Sun. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 6 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. COM Sun. 10:55 a.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sun. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Fri. 2 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:29 p.m. E Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Mon. 4:02 p.m. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:29 p.m. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 11:14 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:57 p.m. STARZ Mon. 6:36 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Sun. 11 p.m. OVA Wed. 11:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Sun. 12:48 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

El Baño de Afrodita (1949) Luis Sandrini, Charito Granado. Un profesor es confundido con un autor de libros eróticos y se finge loco para no ser castigado por faltas a la moral. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 2:30 p.m.

*batteries not Included (1987) ★★ Hume Cronyn, Jessica Tandy. Tiny flying saucers join an elderly couple and fellow tenants against a land developer’s henchmen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 6 a.m.

Battle Circus (1953) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, June Allyson. A nurse joins a boozing major’s Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Bean (1997) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Peter MacNicol. An eccentric, accident-prone British art caretaker wreaks havoc at the U.S. unveiling of Whistler’s Mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 3 a.m.

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Beirut (2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:07 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:16 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:35 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 3:35 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956) ★★ Dana Andrews, Joan Fontaine. A reporter lets his publisher frame him for murder to show the fallacy of circumstantial evidence. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:26 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Big Time (1988) ★★★ Tom Waits, Michael Blair. Song stylist Tom Waits performs 21 numbers in this filmed record of two 1987 concert performances in California. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Karl Malden. Murderer Robert Stroud spends decades in solitary confinement studying birds and their diseases. (NR) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:37 a.m. STARZ Thur. 7:08 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 11 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 5 a.m.

Blondie Goes to College (1942) ★★ Penny Singleton, Arthur Lake. Blondie and Dagwood send Baby Dumpling to military school, then go back to college. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Blood on the Moon (1948) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Barbara Bel Geddes. A Texas gunfighter helps an old friend stir up a feud between ranchers and settlers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Bloodlines (2010) Mark Mitchinson, Nathalie Boltt. In November 1999, Dr. Colin Bouwer, a psychiatrist, put a murderous plan into action. Over the course of three months he poisoned his wife Annette with prescription medication, causing her a slow and painful death. (NR) OVA Sun. 1 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:43 a.m. STARZ Mon. 9:08 p.m. STARZ Sat. 11:04 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SUND Sat. 5 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:23 a.m. STARZ Thur. 10:01 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:16 p.m.

The Body Snatcher (1945) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi. A carriage cabby sells cadavers to a medical-school doctor in 19th-century Edinburgh. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Boiling Point (1993) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Dennis Hopper. A Treasury agent and a mobster hunt each other according to their separate-but-equal deadlines for success. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:23 a.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:55 a.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:58 p.m.

Born to Kill (1947) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Claire Trevor. A private eye hunts a killer who marries a divorcee’s rich sister. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) ★★★ David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga. During World War II, the son of a concentration-camp commandant develops a forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy behind the barbed-wire fence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Boy Meets Girl (1938) ★★ James Cagney, Pat O’Brien. Two screenwriters in a rut write a hit Western starring a has-been and a commissary waitress’s baby. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BRVO Sun. 8:30 a.m. BRVO Sun. 1 p.m. BRVO Fri. 11:42 p.m. BRVO Sat. 1 p.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Brian’s Song (1971) ★★★★ James Caan, Billy Dee Williams. Chicago Bears rookie Gale Sayers forms a bond with running back Brian Piccolo, dying of cancer. (G) 1 hr. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Fri. 4 a.m.

The Bridge of San Luis Rey (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, F. Murray Abraham. In 18th-century Peru, a Franciscan monk investigates the collapse of a bridge that killed five travelers. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 6 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. POP Mon. 12:30 p.m. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

Butch and Sundance: The Early Days (1979) ★★ William Katt, Tom Berenger. Young Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid team up for adventure in the Old West. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:54 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:49 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 4:57 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:03 p.m. CMAX Fri. 4:10 p.m.

El camino (1963) José Antonio Mejías, Maribel Martín. A boy spends time with his friends before leaving his small Spanish village to go study in the city. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Tues. 10 a.m. SYFY Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

Casino Royale (1967) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress. Sir James Bond leaves retirement to confuse SMERSH with several other secret agents, all posing as James Bond. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2014) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Sat. 9:34 a.m. STARZ Sat. 5:58 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:50 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 5 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Fri. 11 a.m.

Children of Men (2006) ★★★★ Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth’s population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

The China Syndrome (1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:07 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (1981) ★★ Harry Hamlin, Laurence Olivier. Perseus, the half-mortal son of Zeus, fights meddling gods and mythical monsters for beautiful Andromeda. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Class (1983) ★★ Jacqueline Bisset, Rob Lowe. A preppie acts like a Ph.D. candidate in a bar and picks up an older woman, his roommate’s mother. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:17 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Tues. 6:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

Clínica de migrantes (2016) Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic, provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. Here, doctors and nurse work for free to serve people who would otherwise fall through the cracks. (NR) 39 mins. HBO Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Thur. 9 p.m. NICK Fri. 2 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 9 a.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

Code 46 (2003) ★★ Tim Robbins, Samantha Morton. In a futuristic society, a married insurance investigator falls in love with the beautiful forger he is supposed to catch. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:41 a.m. CMAX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Coma (1978) ★★★ Geneviève Bujold, Michael Douglas. A doctor links her hospital’s high coma rate to a black market in vital organs. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. VH1 Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:25 p.m.

El Conde de Montecristo (1942) Mapy Cortes, Arturo de Córdova. Un marinero va a casarse con una joven pero un militar lo delata como bonapartista y es encerrado en un castillo. (NR) 2 hrs. 45 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Conjuring (2013) ★★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Constantine (2005) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz. A man who can see demons helps a skeptical policewoman investigate her twin sister’s mysterious death. (R) 2 hrs. SYFY Fri. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:15 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:45 p.m. SHOW Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 12:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 1:40 p.m.

The Craft (1996) ★★ Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk. Teen misfits befriend a suicidal newcomer and strike back at their tormentors with witchcraft in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 10:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

El Criminal (1985) Mario Almada, Fernando Almada. Un hombre es encarcelado durante diez años por amar a una bella mujer, y poseer una tierra que otros querían. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Critical Care (1997) ★★ James Spader, Kyra Sedgwick. A model and her sister involve a second-year resident in deciding their comatose father’s fate. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Crossing Delancey (1988) ★★★ Amy Irving, Reizl Bozyk. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother’s matchmaker. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) ★★★ Edward Furlong, David Boreanaz. A resurrected ex-convict seeks revenge against Satanists who murdered both him and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:18 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Cry Havoc (1943) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern. An Army nurse, a waitress, a dancer and six other women run a bomb-shelter field hospital on Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Cry Terror (1958) ★★★ James Mason, Rod Steiger. An electronics expert, his wife, daughter and an airline are held hostage in New York by a mad bomber. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Cuba feliz (2000) ★★ Miguel Del Morales, Pepín Vaillant. Filmmaker Karim Dridi follows singer Miguel del Morales as he travels, meets old friends and entertains. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Cup (2011) ★ Brendan Gleeson, Stephen Curry. In 2002, jockey Damien Oliver loses his brother in a tragic racetrack accident mere days before he’s due to ride in Australia’s prestigious Melbourne Cup. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:25 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 6:07 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A lonely child lives in a dreamworld with her father’s dead first wife as a playmate. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. SYFY Tues. 4 p.m. SYFY Wed. 11:28 a.m.

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BRVO Sat. 4 a.m.

Danger Signal (1945) ★★ Faye Emerson, Zachary Scott. A suave schemer flees to California, where he preys on two sisters for a payoff. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Daredevil Drivers (1938) ★ Beverly Roberts, Dick Purcell. To spite his girlfriend, the owner of a successful bus company, an auto racer goes to work for her rival. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Dark Girls 2 (2020) Filmmaker D. Channsin Berry examines stories of beauty, pain, heartache and triumphs for women of color. (NR) OWN Sat. 1 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

De-Lovely (2004) ★★ Kevin Kline, Ashley Judd. Composer Cole Porter creates hit songs for Broadway musicals, marries a beautiful socialite and has liaisons with men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:55 a.m.

Dead 7 (2016) Nick Carter, Carrie Keagan. A group of gunslingers must take out a horde of zombies to save a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 9:03 a.m. SYFY Tues. 2 a.m.

Dead Water (2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Death Warrant (1990) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Robert Guillaume. An undercover officer investigates murder and mayhem in a prison where kickboxing comes in handy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:27 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. BBCA Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Deliverance (1972) ★★★★ Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds. Four Atlanta businessmen encounter unexpected terrors during a rafting trip down a raging backwoods river. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Wed. 1:40 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Deranged Granny (2020) Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti. A psychotic woman goes to murderous lengths to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Wed. 7 p.m. FREE Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Wed. 9 p.m. FREE Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Devil Makes Three (1952) ★★ Gene Kelly, Pier Angeli. An Air Force captain in postwar Germany loves a girl used by neo-Nazis to smuggle gold. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Dial 1119 (1950) ★★ Marshall Thompson, Virginia Field. An escaped killer holds patrons of a bar hostage at gunpoint as police try to lure him out. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Don’t Look Back (1967) ★★★ Bob Dylan, Albert Grossman. Filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker chronicles Bob Dylan’s 1965 British concert tour, with Joan Baez and Donovan. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Sat. 2 p.m.

Dos Gallos en Palenque (1960) Eulalio González, Julián Pacheco. Un mexicano y un venezolano compiten por el amor de una modelo famosa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Double Indemnity (1944) ★★★★ Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck. An insurance man helps a platinum blonde kill her husband, but all does not go as planned. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Richard Dreyfuss. Newly rich Californians and their dog are charmed by a worldly bum saved from drowning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:29 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 8:08 a.m. HBO Fri. 9:58 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KTTV Mon. 8 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:07 a.m.

Droopy’s Double Trouble (1951) Voices of Bill Thompson, Daws Butler. Animated. Spike the bulldog tries to take advantage of Droopy’s kindness by moving into the house he is looking after, unaware that Droopy’s identical twin brother is also guarding the home. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Mon. 10 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. COM Sat. 6 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:30 p.m. CMAX Wed. 6:23 a.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 9 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:10 p.m. CMAX Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 10 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

11:55 (2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 p.m.

Entre nous (1983) ★★★ Miou-Miou, Isabelle Huppert. The bond two women form in World War II is stronger than their marriages in the 1950s. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Evelyn X Evelyn (2019) Natalie Paul. A couple mourn the loss of their child. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Wed. 5:55 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:43 p.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Experiment Perilous (1944) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, George Brent. A doctor frees a young woman from her devious philanthropist husband. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 p.m.

Fade to Black (2004) ★★ Rapper Jay-Z records The Black Album and performs his farewell concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 p.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Family First (2018) Théodore Pellerin, Jean-Simon Leduc. A man tries to maintain a proper balance between the numerous needs of his family, the job he is doing with his brother, and his involvements in his uncle’s drug cartel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:59 a.m. STARZ Fri. 6:26 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 8 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Fatal Getaway (2019) Christie Burson, Tilky Jones. Friends who are staying at a stunning home-share rental begin to suspect that something’s not quite right with the property’s charming and handsome host. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. LIFE Mon. 10 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. DISN Fri. 8 p.m. DISN Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 8 p.m.

Festival (1967) ★★★ Filmmaker Murray Lerner captures influential performances by Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and other artists at the Newport Folk Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:58 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:07 p.m.

Fiesta en el corazón (1958) Antonio Aguilar, Fernando Casanova. Dos charros atraen a bellas mujeres a través de las canciones que cantan y ellas les corresponden con su amor. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. WGN Sun. 10 a.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:05 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:25 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 2:59 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:44 p.m.

The Fisherman (2018) Voice of Grace Acquaye, Trust Agottor. Animated. An aging fisherman returns from the sea with a talking fish. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Mon. 3 p.m. POP Tues. 3 a.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Thur. Noon

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Flowers in the Attic (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. After the sudden death of their father, four children face cruel treatment from their ruthless grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:20 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:46 a.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. CMAX Wed. 3:55 a.m.

For Love & Honor (2016) James Denton, Natalie Brown. A by-the-book veteran takes over at a failing military academy and immediately clashes with the beautiful dean of academics. Eventually, sparks fly as they’re forced to become close to save their school. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:37 p.m.

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:43 a.m. STARZ Wed. 2:03 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The French Connection (1971) ★★★★ Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey. New York Detective Popeye Doyle and his partner chase a French heroin smuggler. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:18 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. Noon PARMOUNT Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 4:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10:56 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:25 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Tues. Noon

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Tues. 2 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:54 a.m.

Fruitvale Station (2013) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer. Flashbacks reveal the last day in the life of Oscar Grant, a young man shot dead during an altercation with California police. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Wed. 1:29 a.m. STARZ Wed. 11:07 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. Un profesor de literatura con deudas de juego le pide dinero prestado a un mafioso y ofrece su vida como garantía. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Garfield: The Movie (2004) ★★ Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner’s new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:56 p.m.

The Gate (1987) ★★ Stephen Dorff, Christa Denton. Two boys and a girl learn from a heavy-metal record that a gaping backyard hole is the gate to hell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m. SUND Mon. 1 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:08 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Tues. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:50 a.m. SHOW Sat. 3 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:49 a.m. STARZ Wed. 12:10 p.m. STARZ Wed. 9:13 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Ghost Storm (2012) Crystal Allen, Carlos Bernard. A supernatural electrical storm threatens an island community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 4 a.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:17 a.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Go Go Mania (1965) ★★ Filmmaker Frederic Goode spotlights British rockers the Beatles, the Animals, Herman’s Hermits, the Spencer Davis Group. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Goldie Gets Along (1933) ★ Lili Damita, Charles Morton. A New Jersey girl leaves her boyfriend and hitchhikes to Hollywood to become a star. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 5 p.m. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 1 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Mon. 9 p.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 3 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SUND Sun. 4 p.m. SUND Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Mon. 5 p.m. POP Mon. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Mon. 7:30 p.m. POP Tues. 12:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:27 a.m. STARZ Thur. 9 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Mon. 6 p.m. SUND Mon. 10 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 11:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Griff the Invisible (2010) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Maeve Dermody. An office worker who imagines himself a superhero by night becomes involved with a woman who has a few idiosyncrasies of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:55 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:26 p.m. MTV Fri. 2:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. COM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:54 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:50 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. Un aventurero espacial se convierte en la presa de unos cazadores de tesoros después de robar el orbe de un villano traicionero. Cuando descubre su poder, debe hallar la forma de unir a unos rivales para salvar al universo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

A Guy Thing (2003) ★ Jason Lee, Julia Stiles. After his bachelor party, a man wakes up in bed with his fiancee’s cousin, a dancer at the bash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:23 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 6:25 p.m.

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) ★★★ The Beatles, Wilfrid Brambell. John, Paul, George and Ringo spend 36 wild hours in London, besieged by exuberant fans. (G) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:23 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. E Mon. 1:30 p.m. E Tues. 3:25 a.m. E Tues. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. E Tues. 8:15 p.m. E Wed. 9:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. E Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E Mon. 8:20 p.m. E Tues. 10:05 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. E Tues. 4:45 p.m. E Wed. 5:40 a.m. E Wed. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. E Tues. 1:40 p.m. E Wed. 2:35 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. E Mon. 5:10 p.m. E Tues. 7 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. E Mon. 10 a.m. E Mon. 11:55 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:09 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:10 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BRVO Sat. 3:05 p.m. BRVO Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Wed. 10:20 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:48 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. ENCORE Mon. 2:53 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:05 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Hero (2019) Kofi Adjorlolo, Jimmy Akingbola. The life and accomplishments of Ulric Cross. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 2:15 p.m.

High Dive Kids (1956) Narrated by Harry Wismer. Children dive from various heights into a swimming pool. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

High Sierra (1941) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino. A mountaintop resort becomes the hideout of gangster Mad Dog Earle as he prepares for his last big heist. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 12:40 p.m. SHOW Thur. 10:45 p.m.

La hija de Moctezuma (2014) María Elena Velasco, Eduardo Manzano. La India María, descendiente de Moctezuma, y un grupo de aventureros y malvados compiten por encontrar el tesoro de Moctezuma. ¿Quién lo hallará antes? (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Thur. 10 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Fri. 10:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:59 p.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:34 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:09 a.m.

El hombre propone (1965) Roberto Cañedo, Columba Domínguez. Se narran tres historias: Venganza, La amenaza y Carnaval, todas ellas llenas de emoción, intriga y suspenso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Hombres de roca (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Jaime Fernández. Un comisario le ordena a un hombre que abandone el pueblo, pero él lo desobedece porque se ha enamorado de una mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Hometown Hero (2017) Brooke Nevin, Jake Sandvig. A young divorce mediator remains cynical until a client’s dog pairs her with a local vet. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:53 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:10 a.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:02 p.m. SYFY Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:34 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) ★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. Four travelers take refuge in the home of a clan of demented killers. Written and directed by musician Rob Zombie. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 3 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 1:20 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Sun. 6 a.m. BRVO Sun. 10:30 a.m. BRVO Sat. 8 a.m. BRVO Sat. 10:30 a.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. STARZ Fri. 7:37 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. FREE Sun. 10:15 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Sun. 7:45 a.m. SHOW Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Mon. 3 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:25 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:30 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

If There Be Thorns (2015) Heather Graham, Rachael Carpani. Christopher and Cathy live together with Cathy’s two sons, who have no idea of the true nature of their parent’s relationship. When a woman moves in next door, Christopher learns it is Corrine, and long-hidden secrets are revealed. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:15 p.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:25 a.m.

In Secret (2013) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac. A woman and her lover conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband, but overwhelming guilt soon turns their passion into hatred. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 4:05 a.m.

In the Empty City (2004) Roldan Pinto Joao, Domingos Fernandes Fonseca. A young boy wanders an Angolan city meeting people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sun. 11 p.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 12:20 p.m. HBO Fri. Noon

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) ★★★ Skylan Brooks, Ethan Dizon. The sons of two drug-addled hookers must fend for themselves after one’s mother goes missing and the other is arrested. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5:26 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. Una mujer enigmática amenaza con complicar una toma de rehenes y el enfrentamiento entre un ladrón de bancos y un detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KVEA Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Inside Moves (1980) ★★★ John Savage, David Morse. A man paralyzed by a suicide attempt meets an injured basketball player and other regulars at a bar. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Cuatro buzos se topan con un tesoro maravilloso en lo profundo del océano, pero también descubren un siniestro misterio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Jack of Diamonds (1967) ★★ George Hamilton, Joseph Cotten. A cat burglar replaces his mentor and joins a woman and her stepfather on a necklace caper in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Jane Doe: Eye of the Beholder (2008) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A government agent investigates the mysterious disappearance of a valuable Vermeer painting. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Mon. 11 a.m.

Jane Doe: How to Fire Your Boss (2007) ★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A federal agent links the murder of a colleague to an experiment in mind control. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Mon. 9 a.m.

Jane Doe: Ties That Bind (2007) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Despite strong evidence, a woman tries to prove that a CEO did not murder his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Mon. 7 a.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Jeopardy (1953) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Barry Sullivan. A woman lures a fugitive to help her husband, trapped under a piling at low tide. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:20 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:08 a.m.

Jimi Hendrix (1973) ★★ Arthur Allen, Albert Allen. Interviews and concert footage from Woodstock and Monterey Pop spotlight the innovative and influential 1960s rock guitarist, who died at 27. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 a.m.

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015) David Spade, Brittany Daniel. Joe Dirt returns with a mop in his hand and a mullet on his noggin. The white-trash hero embarks on a journey through the American heartland and time itself as he finds himself caught in the past. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:55 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 2:10 p.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 8:10 a.m.

Juego peligroso (1966) Roberto Guzmán, Lina Santos. Una joven se mete en problemas al ayudar a una pareja. Por otro lado, una millonaria planea el asesinato de la esposa de su amante. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. WGN Sun. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:31 p.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt. The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 8 a.m.

Killer Grandma (2018) Kelly Sullivan, Nana Visitor. Melissa, a happily married woman with an 8-year-old daughter, invites her husband’s mother to live with them. However, Melissa comes to realize that Grandma is unhinged and wants to kidnap Melissa’s daughter to replace her own dead child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Killer in the Guest House (2020) Chelsea Hobbs, Marcus Rosner. A struggling fashion photographer unwittingly rents her guesthouse out to a dangerous and womanizing con man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. Noon

Killer Vacation (2018) Alexa Havins, Jacob Young. Jake takes his pregnant girlfriend, Lindsey, to an upscale resort. When they arrive, Lindsey discovers that Jake’s soon-to-be-ex is there. Soon, it becomes apparent that someone is determined to make sure that Lindsey never uses her return ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. Noon

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. SHOW Mon. 11 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) ★★★ Voices of Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson. Animated. Young Kubo leads a quiet life in a small village until a spirit from the past renews an age-old vendetta, plunging him into a search for his father’s magical armor to survive. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Fri. 10 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 5:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:50 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Last Chance Harvey (2008) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson. Love blooms unexpectedly between an unemployed jingle writer and a prickly British government worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

Last House on the Left (1972) ★★ Sandra Cassel, Lucy Grantham. Parents torture the sadists who kidnapped, raped and murdered their daughter and her friend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The League of Gentlemen (1960) ★★★ Jack Hawkins, Nigel Patrick. An ex-British army officer recruits other ex-officers to do a bank caper with military precision. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SHOW Thur. 6 a.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 2 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Mon. 10 p.m. BRVO Tues. Noon

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. OVA Sun. 10 a.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Mon. Noon

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 10 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Mon. 3 a.m. OVA Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Mon. 5:30 a.m. OVA Mon. 8 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:45 a.m. CMAX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Lifechanger (2018) Lora Burke, Jack Foley. A murderous shape shifter sheds blood to make things right with the woman he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. FREE Sun. 2:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Lion Hunters (1951) ★ Johnny Sheffield, Ann Todd. Bomba the Jungle Boy tries to stop ruthless hunters from slaughtering lions on the Masai tribe’s sacred land. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:54 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Fri. 7:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 9:36 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:25 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10 p.m. COM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. BBCA Sun. 5 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Louie Bluie (1985) ★★★ Ted Bogan. Filmmaker Terry Zwigoff follows string-band leader and visual artist Howard Armstrong as he performs. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Becca Tobin, Niall Matter. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. Noon

Love by Chance (2016) Beau Garrett, Benjamin Ayres. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. Noon

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. Noon

Love in the Forecast (2020) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Stars (2015) Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown. With help from a young girl and a widower, a 30-something woman finally grow ups and takes on the real world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Love’s Long Journey (2005) ★★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Newlywed settlers face uncertainty and hardship as they carve new lives for themselves in untamed territory. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lovely & Amazing (2001) ★★ Catherine Keener, Brenda Blethyn. A woman and her two daughters deal with insecurities about their appearance, weight and careers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:45 a.m.

M*A*S*H (1970) ★★★★ Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould. Hip Army surgeons Hawkeye and Trapper John make their own rules in the chaos of Korea. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Thur. 1 p.m. TNT Thur. 9 p.m.

The Madam of Purity Falls (2019) Kristanna Loken, Olivia d’Abo. A young widow, along with her son and daughter, settles in the idyllic town of Purity Falls, only to find that the rift with her son has deepened due to the influence of a seemingly helpful neighbor. (NR) 2 hrs. LIFE Mon. 8 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Mademoiselle Fifi (1944) ★★ Simone Simon, John Emery. During the Franco-Prussian War, a young French laundress shares a coach ride with several of her condescending social superiors. When a Prussian officer holds the coach over, social standings are leveled and integrity and spirit are put to the test. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:33 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sat. 2:23 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Fri. 1 a.m.

Marauders (2016) ★★ Bruce Willis, Christopher Meloni. FBI agents uncover a conspiracy while trying to nail a group of deadly bank robbers. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. A Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:40 a.m.

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur who’s employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Sun. 2 p.m. BET Sun. 6 p.m. BET Mon. 3 p.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:48 p.m. CMAX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Fri. Noon FREE Fri. 5 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 8:57 a.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Un policía inconforme enfrenta una batalla sobrenatural cuando visita el bajo mundo en busca de los asesinos de su familia y de su compañero. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KFTR Sun. 9:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:08 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:39 a.m. STARZ Fri. 1:41 p.m. STARZ Sat. 1:14 a.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. FREE Sun. 12:20 p.m. FREE Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Memoirs of an Invisible Man (1992) ★★ Chevy Chase, Daryl Hannah. An accident makes a stock analyst invisible, and he flees with his girlfriend from a bad-guy spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2:17 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 11:07 a.m.

Merton of the Movies (1947) ★★ Red Skelton, Virginia O’Brien. Promoters take a theater usher to Hollywood as a publicity stunt for a fading star. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Mi aventura en Puerto Rico (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Una familia de artistas presenta su espectáculo de caballos en Puerto Rico y sus hijos sufren un intento de secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Mi caballo el Cantador (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un cura se disfraza de ranchero para atrapar a los bandidos que amenazan con lastimar a su familia y sus propiedades. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Midnight Express (1978) ★★★ Brad Davis, Randy Quaid. Caught smuggling hashish, American Billy Hayes is made an example of and given a harsh sentence in a hellish Turkish prison. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 6:40 a.m.

Mile High Escorts (2020) Christina Moore, Saxon Sharbino. An airline employee becomes the target of a mysterious killer when she uncovers a dark secret about her boss. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 2 p.m.

Milk (2008) ★★★★ Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch. In San Francisco, Harvey Milk becomes the first openly gay man elected to a notable U.S. public office, before being assassinated by Dan White in 1978. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:26 a.m.

El ministro y yo (1976) Cantinflas, Celia Castro. Un mecanógrafo es invitado por un ministro de gobierno a colaborar con él como archivista y pronto es ascendido. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) ★★ Barbara Joan Streisand, Jeff Bridges. A female college professor falls in love with a male professor who suggests they venture into a platonic marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8:52 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 3:59 a.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. 1:44 a.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Fri. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Money Monster (2016) ★★ George Clooney, Julia Roberts. After losing money on a stock tip, a disgruntled investor holds a Wall Street guru and a producer hostage on live television. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Monkey Shines (1988) ★★★ Jason Beghe, John Pankow. A paralyzed young man receives a smart monkey from a mad-scientist friend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:42 p.m.

A Monster Calls (2016) ★★★ Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver. A massive, ancient tree monster takes a 12-year-old boy on a journey of courage, faith and truth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 12:53 p.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. SUND Sun. 6:30 p.m. SUND Sun. 11 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Monterey Pop (1969) ★★★ Scott McKenzie, John Phillips. At the 1967 concert: the Mamas & the Papas, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Janis Joplin, the Who, Ravi Shankar, Simon & Garfunkel. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker, retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:25 a.m. SHOW Fri. 7:10 p.m.

El Moro de Cumpas (1976) Antonio Aguilar, Alicia Encinas. El imbatible caballo Moro de la ciudad de Cumpas se enfrenta al imponente Zaino de Aguaprieta. Los habitantes del pueblo son capaces de apostar hasta lo que no tienen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Mother Is a Freshman (1949) ★★★ Loretta Young, Van Johnson. A widow enrolls at her daughter’s college and goes to the head of an English professor’s class. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Movie Crazy (1932) ★★ Harold Lloyd, Constance Cummings. A bumpkin seeks fame and fortune in the big city under the impression he’s been offered a screen test. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Mr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949) ★★ Clifton Webb, Shirley Temple. An author’s return to college is disrupted by the attention of a journalism student who wants to write about him. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Muerto al hoyo...y el vivo también (1990) Maribel Fernández, Pedro Weber. Un cliente de un burdel fallece durante su sesión amorosa y quieren sacarlo del local sin que los demás se enteren. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Murder in the Vineyard (2020) Helena Mattson, Emma Fuhrmann. A woman tries to protect her teenage daughter when she becomes the target of anonymous bullies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 4 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 10 a.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Mystery in Mexico (1948) ★★ William Lundigan, Jacqueline White. An insurance investigator looks for stolen jewels with a missing colleague’s sister. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 7 a.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BRVO Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Nanny Killer (2018) Morgan Obenreder, Danielle Bisutti. Hardworking student Sarah takes a well-paying summer job as a nanny at a winery to offset tuition expenses. But she soon realizes something is off with the children she cares for when their mischievous pranks lead to deadly consequences. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3 a.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:50 p.m. SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5:50 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) ★★★ Neil Young, Emmylou Harris. Filmmaker Jonathan Demme captures the rocker in concert before a live audience at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Never Back Down (2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:53 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:39 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 2 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m.

Ni sangre ni arena (1941) Cantinflas, Elvia Salcedo. Cantinflas, un pícaro vagabundo, es confundido con un famoso torero y termina participando en una corrida de toros. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Night Editor (1946) ★★ William Gargan, Janis Carter. A daily news editor recalls a married detective and the deadly woman behind his downfall. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 9 a.m. TBS Sun. 6 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:23 p.m.

The November Man (2014) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Luke Bracey. An ex-CIA agent comes out of retirement to protect a valuable witness and soon learns that now he is the target of his former friend and protege. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBCA Wed. 1 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Tues. 5 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:05 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division devise an elaborate plot to simultaneously rob five casinos on New Year’s Eve. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 8 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:44 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. COM Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:45 a.m. SHOW Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:29 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:25 p.m.

101 Dalmatians (1996) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels. London fashion maven Cruella DeVil steals pups for her newest creation, a Dalmatian coat. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:40 p.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 11:10 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Mon. Noon

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 1 a.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Wed. 1 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Mon. 3:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Parenthood (1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:25 p.m. SHOW Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. VH1 Fri. 2 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:40 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. OVA Sun. Noon OVA Thur. 7 p.m. OVA Fri. Noon

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Thur. 2 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 6:35 a.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love. Arrested on obscenity charges, the publisher of Hustler magazine, with the help of his lawyer, fights for his First Amendment rights all the way to the Supreme Court. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Peregrina (1974) Antonio Aguilar, Sasha Montenegro. La historia del amorío entre una periodista americana y un oficial mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Defiant Daughter (1990) ★★ Raymond Burr, Robert Culp. Lawyer Mason tries to defend a girl’s father for murder, but she keeps getting in the way. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Tues. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Glass Coffin (1991) ★★ Raymond Burr, Peter Scolari. Lawyer Mason is there when a magician levitates a coffin and his assistant falls out, dead. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Fri. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster (1991) ★★ Raymond Burr, Paul Anka. Lawyer Mason must resolve an old murder to defend a former mob boss accused of killing his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Thur. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Ruthless Reporter (1991) ★★ Raymond Burr, Susan Sullivan. Lawyer Mason defends a TV reporter accused of killing her news team’s hated anchorman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Wed. 9 a.m.

Petals on the Wind (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. Cathy Dollanganger returns to Foxworth Hall to confront her grandmother and exact revenge on her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:44 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:51 p.m.

Pick a Star (1937) ★★ Jack Haley, Rosina Lawrence. An Iowa girl with hopes of stardom heads to Hollywood for a screen test. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:43 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Wed. 6:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) ★ Bela Lugosi, Vampira. Filmmaker Ed Wood Jr.'s laughable tale of alien invaders and resurrected corpses in the San Fernando Valley. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 7:52 a.m. STARZ Sat. 4:15 p.m.

A Poem Is a Naked Person (1974) Leon Russell, Eric Andersen. Filmmaker Les Blank captures music and other events at Leon Russell’s recording studio from 1972 to 1974. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 7:55 p.m.

Pool Boy Nightmare (2020) Jessica Morris, Ellie Darcey-Alden. Rejected by an older woman, a young pool cleaner seduces her unsuspecting daughter in a twisted game of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 8 p.m. LIFE Tues. 12:01 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:36 a.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:21 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:41 p.m. STARZ Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:45 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 12:55 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Psycho Granny (2019) Robin Riker, Brooke Newton. A woman is grief-stricken when her mother passes away, but her spirits are lifted when her long-lost grandmother returns. Everything is looking better until her grandmother’s dark past reveals itself, forcing the woman to fight for her life. (NR) LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Sat. Noon IFC Sat. Noon

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:54 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:21 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sat. 1 p.m. FX Sun. 1 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Rabid (2019) Laura Vandervoort, Stephen McHattie. Horribly disfigured after a freak accident, doctors perform a radical medical procedure on an aspiring young fashion designer. But when the bandages come off, the side effects soon cause her to develop an insatiable appetite for human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Rapto al sol (1956) Evangelina Elizondo, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una mujer arrogante, dueña de una exitosa empresa cafetera, es raptada por el dueño de unas islas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Rear Gunner (1943) Burgess Meredith, Ronald Reagan. A Kansas farm boy transforms his homegrown shooting skills into those necessary to be an aerial gunner in the tail turret of an American bomber. (NR) 26 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Sun. Noon

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Reefer Madness (1936) ★★ Dave O’Brien, Dorothy Short. Young people go from marijuana to wild piano playing, hysteria and death. (PG) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

The Reluctant Astronaut (1967) ★★ Don Knotts, Leslie Nielsen. A goofy astronaut with a fear of heights becomes assistant janitor, then goes on a space mission. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Tues. 9 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Rififi (1955) ★★★★ Jean Servais, Carl Mohner. Betrayal follows the taut minutes in which four Frenchmen rob a jewelry store. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Tues. 7 p.m. FREE Wed. 3 p.m.

Río Hondo (1965) Carlos Cortés, Elsa Cárdenas. Una banda de criminales ataca a la población de Río Hondo disparando a diestra y siniestra; un hombre decide actuar. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Tues. 9 p.m. FREE Wed. 5 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Wed. 4 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 9 a.m. BBCA Fri. 7:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 3 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:45 a.m. BBCA Fri. 10 a.m. BBCA Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:15 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:45 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Mon. 11:45 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Tues. 8:03 a.m. CMAX Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Mon. 3:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 2 a.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Mon. 1:45 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. Noon

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2017) Orlando Bloom, Simon Yam. A private security agent gets ambushed while trying to transport a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai. With help from his team, he must now battle his way through a gang of thugs to reclaim the prized possession -- and his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:31 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Sun. 10 a.m. SHOW Sat. 6 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

The Sand Pebbles (1966) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Richard Attenborough. Multiple Oscar nominations went to this tale of a cynical sailor’s experiences on an American gunboat in 1926 China. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:32 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 7:25 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:09 a.m.

Say Amen, Somebody (1982) ★★★ Filmmaker George T. Nierenberg surveys gospel music, featuring Mother Willie Mae Ford Smith and Professor Thomas A. Dorsey. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Scanners (1981) ★★ Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill. A scientist sends a scanner to hunt others like him with explosive psychic powers. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:37 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 7 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 9:47 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 10:47 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 5:39 p.m.

Seattle Superstorm (2012) ★★ Esai Morales, Ona Grauer. A scientist and his fiancee search for answers when cataclysmic weather threatens the planet. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Secrets in the Woods (2020) Brittany Underwood, Taylor Frey. A woman discovers a horrifying secret about her boyfriend’s father during a romantic getaway in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Tues. 2:04 a.m.

See Here, Private Hargrove (1944) ★★★ Robert Walker, Donna Reed. Naive journalist turned soldier Marion Hargrove tests the patience of his superior officer, Sergeant Cramp. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Seeds of Yesterday (2015) Rachael Carpani, Jason Lewis. A flirtatious girl maintains a love-hate relationship with her obsessive brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Selfie From Hell (2018) Alyson Walker, Tony Giroux. A woman scours the internet for information after her cousin comes down with a mysterious illness. She uncovers a dark secret found only on the deep web. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TMC Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBCA Wed. 5 p.m. BBCA Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Set-Up (1949) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Audrey Totter. An aging boxer leaves his crying wife, then crosses the street for a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Tues. 10 a.m.

Sex Madness (1938) ★ Vivian McGill, Rose Tapley. An innocent beauty queen is tricked into having sex and pays the price with a nasty case of syphilis. (PG) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sat. 7 a.m. OVA Sat. Noon

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:27 a.m.

The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968) ★★ Don Knotts, Barbara Rhoades. A Philadelphia milquetoast goes west and meets a tall bandit who tricks him into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Sharky’s Machine (1981) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Rachel Ward. An Atlanta vice-squad detective loves a high-class call girl linked to politics and a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

She (1965) ★★ Ursula Andress, John Richardson. A beautiful immortal queen mistakes an English adventurer for her lover and lures him to a lost city. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Tues. 5 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

She’s Working Her Way Through College (1952) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Ronald Reagan. A burlesque queen goes to college, charms a professor and livens up the class play. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sat. 4:15 a.m. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Wed. 8:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Show Girl in Hollywood (1930) ★★ Alice White, Jack Mulhall. A New York show girl is discovered by a big movie producer and is taken to Hollywood to become the next big star. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. E Sat. 4 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:20 p.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:05 a.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman face personal challenges following Valentine’s Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground (2017) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, a New Orleans handyman and blues singer is left homeless before he has the chance to declaring himself via a love letter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (2017) Kristin Booth, Eric Mabius. When the Postables discover an antique vase, they trace it back to three girls who attempted to sell it in to save their family farm. With the farm again facing hardship, the Postables must choose between doing what’s legal and what’s moral. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. A strange package containing what may be someone’s bucket list shows up in a prop mailbox on a commercial set. A straight-laced postal detective attempts to track down its intended recipient. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Oliver and Shane explore their budding romance, while a woman asks the Postables to retrieve a letter that she mailed to her ex-boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 11:40 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Tues. 4 p.m. SHOW Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Fri. 10 a.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Sitka and Juneau: A Tale of Two Cities (1940) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of the Alaskan cities Sitka and Juneau. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

The Sitter (2011) ★ Jonah Hill, Max Records. The world’s worst baby sitter takes a brood of rambunctious children on a wild night-time odyssey through New York. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:50 a.m. SHOW Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. SYFY Thur. Noon SYFY Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:21 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:33 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m.

A Slight Case of Murder (1938) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Bryan. A reformed Prohibition-era beer runner finds a corpse hidden in his country home. Based on a Damon Runyon story. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Thur. 11 p.m. OVA Fri. 8 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. OVA Fri. 1 a.m. OVA Fri. 10 a.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Snow Days (1999) ★★★ Kipp Marcus, Alice Dylan. A teen and his neighbor become friends over several days off from school. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

So Big (1953) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Sterling Hayden. A circa-1900 Chicago teacher marries a Dutch truck farmer and raises a son. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

So Proudly We Hail (1943) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Paulette Goddard. Three dedicated Army nurses stationed at Bataan experience the brutality of World War II firsthand. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) ★★★ Paul Newman, Pier Angeli. A youth turns his rebellious nature into a successful ring career in this fact-based portrait of boxer Rocky Graziano. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 4 a.m.

The Song Remains the Same (1976) ★★ John Bonham, Jimmy Page. The rock band performs on tour and in fantasy sequences, doing Dazed and Confused, Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love. (PG) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Sorority Secrets (2020) Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone. A college student finds herself in grave danger after joining an elite sorority that doubles as an escort service. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Mon. 6 p.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. OWN Fri. 8 p.m. OWN Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:25 a.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Special Effects (1984) ★★ Zoë Tamerlis, Eric Bogosian. A filmmaker kills a model on camera, then makes a movie about it with her husband and a look-alike. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Sun. 3 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Tues. 1 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Fri. 6:30 p.m. E Fri. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:09 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 11:05 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 6:58 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Stake Land II (2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Sat. 4:03 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 11 a.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Fri. 9:25 a.m. SHOW Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Stanley & Iris (1990) ★★ Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro. A widow and a bakery worker find escape from the demands of their everyday lives when romance blossoms between them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. Noon TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 5:32 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Start Cheering (1938) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Walter Connolly. After retiring from movies to get an education, a man discovers his ex-staff is trying to have him expelled. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. COM Sun. 5:30 p.m. COM Sun. 8 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:46 a.m.

The Story of Dr. Wassell (1944) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Laraine Day. Navy Dr. Corydon M. Wassell heroically evacuates wounded soldiers when the Japanese take Java in 1942. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Stray (2019) Christine Woods, Karen Fukuhara. A detective teams up with an orphaned teen to battle a supernatural force that threatens the city. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Strictly Dynamite (1934) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Lupe Velez. A radio comic hires an aspiring poet as a gag-writer and winds up in the middle of a marital squabble. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Strike (2019) Voices of Ken Stott, Lizzie Waterworth. Animated. A young mole must try to achieve his dream of becoming a footballer to save his hometown gold mine from a greedy super villain. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:37 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. OVA Sat. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Summer Stock (1950) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. A New England farmer lets a dancer’s troupe use her barn in exchange for help with the chores. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 12:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Wed. 10 p.m. SYFY Thur. 7 p.m.

Talent Scout (1937) ★★ Donald Woods, Jeanne Madden. A fired talent agent promotes an aspiring actress to stardom, then she falls for her leading man. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BRVO Sat. 6 a.m. BRVO Sun. 1:25 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:17 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 3:06 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Wed. 6:50 a.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:14 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:16 p.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 5:05 p.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. ENCORE Thur. 8:45 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 6:30 a.m. HBO Tues. 5:10 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sat. 3 a.m. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children. Then she finds herself awakening from a coma and discovers she is not and has never been married. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

To Have and Have Not (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 6 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 7:51 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMAX Wed. 9:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Fri. 9 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Trapped in Paradise (1994) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Lovitz. Local hospitality foils a bank heist by three bumbling brothers in Paradise, Pa., on Christmas Eve. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:05 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Trouble With Spies (1987) ★ Donald Sutherland, Ned Beatty. A third-rate British spy is sent to an island, unaware he is there to lure Soviet spies. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:50 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:20 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:59 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:43 a.m.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen. Flamboyant inventor Preston Tucker’s ill-fated battle to produce a faster and safer automobile for postwar America. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sun. 10 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

21 (2008) ★★ Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology become experts at card-counting and use the skill to win big at Las Vegas casinos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:09 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Sun. 4 p.m. SHOW Wed. Noon

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:25 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:02 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 10:39 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Mon. 6 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BRVO Wed. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Thur. 8 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 a.m. VH1 Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 7 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. Noon

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:13 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Archenemies Luc Devereaux and Andrew Scott contend with a terrifying army of reanimated supersoldiers. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 1:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 11:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Untamed Heart (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Marisa Tomei. A Minneapolis waitress falls for a shy busboy who thinks his heart came from a baboon king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Upside-Down Magic (2020) Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong. Sent to a school for magic, a girl and her new friends must learn to use their special but unpolished skills to save everyone from the forces of evil. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISN Mon. 7 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:35 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise (2019) Jason Priestley, Daphne Zuniga. After Annie becomes orphaned and crippled, she is whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. She becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams (2019) Jennifer Laporte, Max Lloyd-Jones. In the past, Leigh has to escape from Farthinggale Manor and the secrets she harbors. Falling into the arms of Luke Casteel Sr., and with a baby girl on the way, she hoped for a chance at happy ever after. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

The V.I.P.s (1963) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. Very important people must wait in a London airport. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m. HALL Fri. Noon

Valley Girl (2020) Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:40 p.m.

Very Bad Things (1998) ★ Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz. An accidental death leads to escalating violence and immorality for a bride, a bridegroom and their friends. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:34 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:59 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:26 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:05 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:18 a.m. STARZ Mon. 10:35 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Wanda (1970) ★★★ Barbara Loden, Michael Higgins. A coal miner’s wife forsakes him and their family for misfortune with a nervous petty thief. (GP) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

The War of the Roses (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. A rich Washington couple surnamed Rose get a divorce, but they both get the house. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:16 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Warren Miller’s Timeless (2019) Narrated by Jonny Moseley. A look at the enduring spirit of winter and a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography. (NR) STARZ Sat. 4:22 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SHOW Thur. Noon

The Watermelon Woman (1996) ★★ Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner. An aspiring black lesbian filmmaker researches an obscure 1940s black actress billed as the Watermelon Woman. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 4:35 p.m.

We Bare Bears the Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) TOON Mon. 6 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Weather Girl (2009) ★★ Tricia O’Kelley, Patrick J. Adams. Storm clouds gather in the life of a Seattle morning-show weather forecaster, who commits career suicide by confronting her cheating lover on live TV. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:42 a.m. STARZ Tues. 4:14 p.m.

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:15 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Fri. 11:03 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 1 a.m.

The White Angel (1936) ★★ Kay Francis, Ian Hunter. Victorian aristocrat Florence Nightingale becomes a nurse in London and the Crimean War. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Thur. 12:33 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:05 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:33 a.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:55 p.m.

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger (2014) ★★★ James ``Whitey’’ Bulger, Stephen Rakes. Filmmaker Joe Berlinger examines the story of South Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger, including his sensational trial. Key players on every side reveal Bulger’s influence on crime and law enforcement. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HLN Mon. 8 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:18 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:35 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Wildcats (1986) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach’s daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:39 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sat. 1 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 p.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:50 p.m.

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:35 p.m. CMAX Fri. 5:10 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

The Woods (2005) ★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruce Campbell. A tormented teen has terrifying visions, while her classmates at a remote boarding-school for girls go missing. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1970) ★★★ Richie Havens, Joan Baez. Performers at the 1969 outdoor rock concert include Joan Baez, Ten Years After, the Who, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix. (R) 3 hrs. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. Cuando una pandemia de zombis amenaza con destruir a la humanidad, un exinvestigador de Naciones Unidas es obligado a regresar al servicio para intentar descubrir la fuente de la infección. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Sun. 11:55 p.m. FREE Mon. 9 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9:20 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:54 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:53 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 1:50 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:17 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:17 a.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. HALL Thur. 10 a.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

You Can’t Take My Daughter (2020) Lyndsy Fonseca, Hunter Burke. Amy, a vibrant law student, is attacked and raped by Demetri, a friend of a friend she met once. Discovering that she is pregnant from the rape, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep the baby. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 11 p.m.

Young Americans (1967) ★★ Ken Prymus, Vicki Lawrence. A high-school teacher takes students on a chaperoned singing tour across America. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (2020) Racial tensions come to a boil when an angry mob murders Black teenager Yusuf Hawkins in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1989. The aftermath of Hawkins’ death leads to a social movement as his family and community protesters demand justice. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Zapata en Chinameca (1970) Antonio Aguilar, Jose Carlos Ruis. Un anciano recuerda a Emiliano Zapata, el revolucionario mexicano que defendió los derechos de los campesinos. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Thur. Noon

Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 7 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:50 a.m. STARZ Tues. 7:18 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 1 a.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Tues. 10 p.m. CMAX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Zoolander 2 (2016) ★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A special agent recruits former models Derek Zoolander and Hansel to save the world’s most beautiful people from a deadly plot. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Zoom (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Courteney Cox Arquette. A former superhero returns to work at a private academy to whip a group of ragtag youths into a new generation of heroes. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:29 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sun. 9:25 p.m. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m.