What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The 100'; ‘Brother vs. Brother’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Kevin Hart shows one of the most outrageous off-road vehicles in the world. Also, injured veterans use high-speed racing as rehabilitation. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The 100 The red sun derails Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) plans. Luisa d’Oliveira, Lindsey Morgan and Chuku Modu also star in this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW

NOVA The new documentary “Human Nature” examines scientific developments in gene therapy, culminating in the ability to make precise edits to human DNA using a technology known as CRISPR-Cas9. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne C.J and Janine (Allen Payne, Demetria McKinney) stand by Malik (Larramie Doc Shaw) in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Coroner As Jenny (Serinda Swan) conducts her first inquest into a police shooting, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) realizes he needs to confront some of his police colleagues. Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen and Kiley May also star. 9 p.m. CW

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET

Brother vs. Brother (season premiere) Drew and Jonathan Scott bring their latest challenge to Los Angeles, where they have three weeks to complete a living room renovation before guest judge Orlando Soria declares a winner. 9 p.m. HGTV

Hacking Your Mind The premiere of this new psychology series demonstrates how people go through life on auto-pilot. 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Inspire Change This new special features NFL players, owners and the league working together to create positive change in communities across America. 9 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Chicago White Sox visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chef David Chang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jane Fonda; Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Jessica Alba (“L.A.'s Finest”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Muir; Jessica Alba (“L.A.'s Finest”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (“Melania and Me”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A 15-year-old child molester will be discharged from treatment but says he is still a danger to others. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Beth Stelling. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Josh Charles; Chika performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brad Paisley guest hosts and performs; Rainn Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cleese; Glenn Howerton. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Nick Cave performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Alpha Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee stars in this 2018 adventure set 20,000 years ago in Upper Paleolithic Europe, during the last ice age. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson also stars. 8 and 10 p.m. FXX

X-Men 2 (2003) 9 a.m. AMC

Only the Brave (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Clueless (1995) 9 a.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9:10 a.m. E!

Cry Terror (1958) 10 a.m. TCM

The Family Fang (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

21 Jump Street (2012) 10:39 and 9 p.m. Encore

The Crow (1994) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 11:30 a.m. Epix

Unstoppable (2010) 11:30 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) Noon AMC

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FXX

Parenthood (1989) 12:25 p.m. Showtime

Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) 2:03 p.m. Starz

The Meddler (2015) 2:08 p.m. Encore

True Lies (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:30 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Stand by Me (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Grey (2012) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Rio (2011) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Warrior (2011) 3:35 p.m. Epix

The Wife (2017) 3:55 p.m. Encore

Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Risky Business (1983) 4 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Easy Money (2010) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 4:29 p.m. Starz

Enemy of the State (1998) 4:45 p.m. HBO

Se7en (1995) 5 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Searching (2018) 5:39 p.m. Encore

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 5:55 p.m. Epix

The Professional (1994) 6 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Mother Is a Freshman (1949) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform

The Conjuring (2013) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Face/Off (1997) 8 p.m. Showtime

Silverado (1985) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Shining (1980) 8:45 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10 p.m. TNT

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

42 (2013) 10 p.m. VH1

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Erin Brockovich (2000) 11 p.m. CMT