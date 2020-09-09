What’s on TV Thursday: The season finale of ‘Holey Moley’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Mysteries Decoded Jennifer Marshall and Jordan Hunter investigate claims that here is some sort of paranormal vortex behind the disappearance of ships and aircraft from the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean known as the Bermuda Triangle. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley The game show’s season finale is followed by a highlights episode. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! (premiere) 9 p.m. WE

Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive CNN’s national security analyst Peter Bergen examines nearly half a million digital files recovered from terrorist Osama bin Laden’s compound in this new documentary special, which also features contributions from CIA profilers, criminal psychologists, religious scholars and military experts. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts This new special documents Winter’s rehabilitation after a harrowing shark attack. 10 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

Baseball The Detroit Tigers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 3 and 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, Noon ESPN2; Women’s Semifinal, 4 p.m. ESPN2 and 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals: 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics versus the Sparks, 7 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author James Nestor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Brené Brown; BTS performs; Sarah Grueneberg; Phil Johnson; Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Jane Fonda; journalist Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A man’s daughters say his lies and deceptions started long before his job loss and sudden poverty. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Deadly beauty injections; the quest for beauty can lead to amputation; digestive health. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice; Sheryl Crow. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Legend guest hosts; DJ Khaled. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Joan Jett performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Author Michael Cohen; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 12:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Blood on the Moon (1948) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Thin Red Line (1998) 8:45 a.m.and 9 p.m. Encore

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 9:35 a.m. Epix

Total Recall (1990) 11 a.m. AMC

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Avengers (2012) 11:40 a.m. Epix

The Set-Up (1949) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 1 and 9 p.m. TNT

So Big (1953) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The French Connection (1971) 1:18 p.m. Encore

Mean Girls (2004) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Baby Boy (2001) 2 and 9 p.m. VH1

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax

Spy (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 3 p.m. TCM

Obvious Child (2014) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Skyfall (2012) 3:45 p.m. Syfy

Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Indignation (2016) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

New Jack City (1991) 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. VH1

The Way Back (2020) 4:40 p.m. HBO

So Proudly We Hail (1943) 5 p.m. TCM

Chicago (2002) 5 p.m. TMC

True Grit (2010) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. AMC; 11:30 p.m. AMC

The Patriot (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Seabiscuit (2003) 7 p.m. TMC

Beirut (2018) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America

Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. CMT

Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. HBO

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Big (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount; 10:26 p.m. Paramount

Happy Feet (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Story of Dr. Wassell (1944) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 9:30 p.m. TMC

First Man (2018) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Higher Learning (1995) 10:45 p.m. Showtime

Hook (1991) 11:30 p.m. Syfy

Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:54 p.m. Encore