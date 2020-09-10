Michaela Pereira joins Fox 11’s ‘Good Day L.A.’ 7 years after leaving rival KTLA

Michaela Pereira, who anchored KTLA’s morning newscast for 13 years, is joining rival KTTV Fox 11 as host of “Good Day L.A.” starting next month.

As announced Thursday, Pereira is returning to the local morning news arena she departed in 2013 when she was hired as an anchor for CNN’s morning news show “New Day.” She most recently was host of her own live news show, “MichaeLA,” on HLN, which ended in 2018.

She will host Fox 11’s morning show weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m., along with Tony McEwing and Araksya Karapetyan, who also will anchor from 5 to 7 a.m., said the station’s vice president and news director, Erica Hill-Rodriguez. Rita Garcia will solo anchor from 4 to 5 a.m. and host live segments.

“I am thrilled to add Michaela’s years of both local and national experience to the talented ‘Good Day L.A.’ team,” Hill-Rodriguez said in a statement. “She is an outstanding journalist who has a deep love for Southern California and what matters to our communities, and can deliver that information in a way that uniquely connects with viewers.”

“It is incredible to be back home on the West Coast and return to the air in a city that has been incredibly generous to me, since I first arrived 16 years ago,” Pereira said in the same statement.

“We find ourselves in extraordinary times, when connection and community are more important than ever,” she added. “My hope is that, along with the stellar ‘Good Day L.A.’ team, we reestablish those important ties through real conversations and timely interviews to help us navigate our collective new reality together.”