What TV show has helped you get through 2020?
As television’s biggest night approaches on Sept. 20, we want to hear from you. Ahead of the Emmy Awards, how has TV helped you get through this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
And if you’re in need of recommendations, we have you covered. Here are the 51 best TV shows to binge in quarantine and seven shows you should catch up on before the Emmys.
Column: I thought the apocalypse would involve fewer Zoom meetings and more lava. Lessons of 2020
The good news: Plague, fire, political corruption and social media are not the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The bad news: There’s no heavenly or magical fix for our problems — just the boring ongoing revolution of equality, justice and universal empathy.
