What’s on TV Monday: The premiere of ‘The Third Day’ on HBO
SERIES
Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune The venerable game shows return for new seasons. (N) 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ABC
American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars The unscripted competition returns for a new season with new host Tyra Banks and celebrities Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”); Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Anne Heche; figure skater Johnny Weir; NFL player Vernon Davis, rapper Nelly and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys. 8 p.m. ABC
Hoarders (N) 8 p.m. A&E
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Halloween Baking Championship Ten talented bakers from across the United States make their way through a haunted house of holiday-themed challenges as host Carla Hall returns for a new season of this fall favorite. With Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Third Day This multi-part psychological drama chronicles the journeys of a man and a woman who each arrive on the same mysterious island at different times. The first story, directed by Marc Munden, stars Jude Law as a man who visits this isle off the British coast and discovers secretive inhabitants who are determined to protect their home at any cost. The second, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, stars Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) a woman who arrives at the same destination seeking answers, but winds up igniting a battle to determine the island’s fate. 9 p.m. HBO
Science of Stupid (N) 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. National Geographic
POV An official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival, filmmaker Eva Mulvad’s documentary “Love Child” chronicles a decision by a young couple to flee their home country of Iran, where adultery is a capital crime. 10 p.m. KOCE
Intervention (season finale) 10 p.m. A&E
10 Things You Don’t Know Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon are each profiled in two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Enslaved Samuel L. Jackson is an executive producer on this ambitious new documentary series that seeks to shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World. The series follows Jackson as he undertakes a personal journey to Gabon after a DNA test confirmed his ancestors were members of that Central African country’s Benga tribe. 10 p.m. Epix
We Are Who We Are Luca Guadagnino, who scored an international success with the Oscar-winning 2017 coming-of-age drama “Call Me By Your Name,” is writer, director and executive producer on this new limited series about two 14-year-old Americans (Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon) who live with their parents on an American military base in Italy. Chloe Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi and Spencer Moore II also star. 10 p.m. HBO
Doomsday Caught On Camera (premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
VOMO: Vote or Miss Out Some of the biggest names in comedy and music come together for a nonpartisan event to provide information on voting so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Giants, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Tennessee Titans visit the Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey Dallas Stars versus Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 5:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore; author Chris Whipple. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Janelle Monáe; Reba McEntire performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (Season premiere) Rachael discusses her house fire; Denis Leary. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (Premiere) Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”); Adam Sandler. 2 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim Allen; Theresa Caputo; Neil deGrasse Tyson; Annie Murphy; Sho Madjozi; Keith Sweat. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (Season premiere) A woman’s family says she is a cult leader trying to change the world through natural healing methods. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Demi Burnett (“Bachelor in Paradise”); Will Smith; Cirque Mei performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (Season premiere) The latest on COVID-19; the new testing guidelines; the vaccine trials. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ralph Macchio. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jude Law; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Woodward; Luke Combs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Malcolm Jenkins; Michael Schmidt; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Patriots Day Mark Wahlberg teamed up with director Peter Berg for their third collaboration (after “Lone Survivor” and “Deepwater Horizon”) for this 2016 fact-based action thriller based on a 2013 American tragedy, when terrorist brothers detonated two bombs during the Boston Marathon. Wahlberg stars as Boston Police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, who was involved in the subsequent investigation. Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan and Alex Wolff also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Risky Business (1983) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
A Clockwork Orange (1971) 8:30 a.m. IFC
Buried (2010) 8:45 a.m. Epix
Fashions of 1934 (1934) 9 a.m. TCM
Open Range (2003) 9:03 a.m. Cinemax
Scent of a Woman (1992) 10 a.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 10:19 a.m. Starz
Kind Lady (1935) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 11:28 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore
Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 11:45 a.m. IFC
The Matrix (1999) Noon AMC
Sylvia Scarlett (1935) Noon TCM
Pavarotti (2019) 1 p.m. TMC
Pleasantville (1998) 1:33 p.m. Encore
Harriet (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 2:20 p.m. Showtime
Little Women (2019) 2:32 p.m. Starz
The Hoax (2006) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 3 p.m. AMC
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 3:15 p.m. IFC
300 (2006) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 4 p.m. HBO
Marshall (2017) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Ratatouille (2007) 5 p.m. Disney
Love & Basketball (2000) 5 p.m. VH1
Wonder (2017) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Patriots Day (2016) 8 p.m. Fox
The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform
Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 10 p.m. TMC
Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. VH1
