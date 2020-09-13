What’s on TV Monday: The premiere of ‘The Third Day’ on HBO

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune The venerable game shows return for new seasons. (N) 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ABC

American Ninja Warrior (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Dancing With the Stars The unscripted competition returns for a new season with new host Tyra Banks and celebrities Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”); Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”); Anne Heche; figure skater Johnny Weir; NFL player Vernon Davis, rapper Nelly and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys. 8 p.m. ABC

Hoarders (N) 8 p.m. A&E

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Halloween Baking Championship Ten talented bakers from across the United States make their way through a haunted house of holiday-themed challenges as host Carla Hall returns for a new season of this fall favorite. With Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

The Third Day This multi-part psychological drama chronicles the journeys of a man and a woman who each arrive on the same mysterious island at different times. The first story, directed by Marc Munden, stars Jude Law as a man who visits this isle off the British coast and discovers secretive inhabitants who are determined to protect their home at any cost. The second, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, stars Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) a woman who arrives at the same destination seeking answers, but winds up igniting a battle to determine the island’s fate. 9 p.m. HBO

Science of Stupid (N) 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. National Geographic

POV An official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival, filmmaker Eva Mulvad’s documentary “Love Child” chronicles a decision by a young couple to flee their home country of Iran, where adultery is a capital crime. 10 p.m. KOCE

Intervention (season finale) 10 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

10 Things You Don’t Know Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon are each profiled in two new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Enslaved Samuel L. Jackson is an executive producer on this ambitious new documentary series that seeks to shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World. The series follows Jackson as he undertakes a personal journey to Gabon after a DNA test confirmed his ancestors were members of that Central African country’s Benga tribe. 10 p.m. Epix

We Are Who We Are Luca Guadagnino, who scored an international success with the Oscar-winning 2017 coming-of-age drama “Call Me By Your Name,” is writer, director and executive producer on this new limited series about two 14-year-old Americans (Jack Dylan Grazer, Jordan Kristine Seamon) who live with their parents on an American military base in Italy. Chloe Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi and Spencer Moore II also star. 10 p.m. HBO

Doomsday Caught On Camera (premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel

Advertisement

SPECIALS

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out Some of the biggest names in comedy and music come together for a nonpartisan event to provide information on voting so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall. 10 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

NFL Football The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Giants, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Tennessee Titans visit the Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners, 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Dallas Stars versus Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. NBCSP

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 5:30 p.m. TNT



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore; author Chris Whipple. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Janelle Monáe; Reba McEntire performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray (Season premiere) Rachael discusses her house fire; Denis Leary. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (Premiere) Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu (“Charlie’s Angels”); Adam Sandler. 2 p.m. CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim Allen; Theresa Caputo; Neil deGrasse Tyson; Annie Murphy; Sho Madjozi; Keith Sweat. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Dr. Phil (Season premiere) A woman’s family says she is a cult leader trying to change the world through natural healing methods. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Demi Burnett (“Bachelor in Paradise”); Will Smith; Cirque Mei performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (Season premiere) The latest on COVID-19; the new testing guidelines; the vaccine trials. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ralph Macchio. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jude Law; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Woodward; Luke Combs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Clarkson; Malcolm Jenkins; Michael Schmidt; Sonny Emory performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Patriots Day Mark Wahlberg teamed up with director Peter Berg for their third collaboration (after “Lone Survivor” and “Deepwater Horizon”) for this 2016 fact-based action thriller based on a 2013 American tragedy, when terrorist brothers detonated two bombs during the Boston Marathon. Wahlberg stars as Boston Police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, who was involved in the subsequent investigation. Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, J.K. Simmons, Michelle Monaghan and Alex Wolff also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Risky Business (1983) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

A Clockwork Orange (1971) 8:30 a.m. IFC

Buried (2010) 8:45 a.m. Epix

Fashions of 1934 (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Open Range (2003) 9:03 a.m. Cinemax

Scent of a Woman (1992) 10 a.m. Showtime

Men in Black (1997) 10:19 a.m. Starz

Kind Lady (1935) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Spider-Man (2002) 11:28 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 11:45 a.m. IFC

The Matrix (1999) Noon AMC

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) Noon TCM

Advertisement

Pavarotti (2019) 1 p.m. TMC

Pleasantville (1998) 1:33 p.m. Encore

Harriet (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 2:20 p.m. Showtime

Little Women (2019) 2:32 p.m. Starz

The Hoax (2006) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 3 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 3:15 p.m. IFC

300 (2006) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 4 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Marshall (2017) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Ratatouille (2007) 5 p.m. Disney

Love & Basketball (2000) 5 p.m. VH1

Wonder (2017) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Patriots Day (2016) 8 p.m. Fox

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. Freeform

Gladiator (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Advertisement



