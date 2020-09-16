What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Mysteries Decoded In response to calls to storm Area 51 in Nevada, Jennifer Marshall and Ryan Sprague investigate what initially sparked that recent viral movement and speculate on what may be hidden inside the Air Force’s top-secret facility. 8 p.m. CW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians The unscripted series returns for its final season. 8 p.m. E!

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Bradshaw Bunch (Premiere) TV broadcaster and former quarterback Terry Bradshaw shares an intimate look at life in the off-season in the premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. E!

Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Joe Biden: Town Hall Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, discusses issues with voters in Scranton, Penn. 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Miami Marlins, 10 a.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship First round, 11 a.m. NBC

NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 2: the Miami Heat versus the Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury versus the Minnesota Lynx, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Connecticut Sun versus the Sparks, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey Conference final, game 6: the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NFL Football The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns, 5:20 p.m. NFL



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; keeping love alive during the pandemic; improving Wi-Fi with Mario Armstrong. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Reality star Bethenny Frankel. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC

The View Janelle Monáe and Gabourey Sidibe. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kate Hudson (“Almost Famous”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Stassi Schroeder speaks about leaving “Vanderpump Rules.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Charlize Theron; Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”); Luvvie Ajayi Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Alison Brie; Ben Affleck; Amy Poehler; Justin Timberlake; Anna Kendrick; Tom Hanks; Jason Aldean. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man who tried to bike across America to lose weight, failed, and blames Dr. Phil. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Jacob Blake’s family speaks out about the day he was shot by police and his injuries. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; Evan Rachel Wood; Penn & Teller. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brad Paisley guest hosts and performs; Rainn Wilson. 11:35 and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Stacey Abrams; David Byrne; Sonny Emory with the 8G Band. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Witch Robert Eggers wrote and directed this 2015 horror film set in 1630 New England, where a Puritan farm family begins to fear the eldest daughter is a witch after her baby brother disappears while in her care. Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw and Ellie Grainger star. 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Superbad (2007) 8:30 a.m. MTV

A Most Violent Year (2014) 9 a.m. Showtime

No Country for Old Men (2007) 9:41 a.m. Encore

Annihilation (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 10:15 a.m. Epix

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Easy Money (2010) 10:52 a.m. Cinemax

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 11 a.m. TMC

Dawn of the Dead (2004) Noon Syfy

Moneyball (2011) Noon Starz

Super 8 (2011) 12:10 p.m. Epix

Blockers (2018) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Silverado (1985) 1 p.m. Ovation

Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. TMC

The School of Rock (2003) 1:20 p.m. HBO

The Revenant (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 2 p.m. AMC

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. TNT

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Laura (1944) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Bank Job (2008) 4 p.m. Epix

Easy A (2010) 4 p.m. Freeform

The Negotiator (1998) 4 p.m. Ovation

Widows (2018) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

People Will Talk (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5 p.m. TNT

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011) 5:19 p.m. Encore

Pitch Perfect (2012) 6 p.m. Freeform

Coach Carter (2005) 6 p.m. VH1

Cloverfield (2008) 6:30 p.m. TMC

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation

Magnificent Obsession (1954) 7 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 7:30 p.m. TNT

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. BBC America

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 8 p.m. CMT

Donnie Brasco (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Dope (2015) 9 p.m. VH1

The Professional (1994) 10 p.m. Ovation

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 p.m. TNT

Mississippi Burning (1988) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Hitch (2005) 10:30 p.m. Bravo

The Citadel (1938) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989) 11 p.m. CMT

