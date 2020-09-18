Read more: Our complete coverage of Emmy nominee ‘Schitt’s Creek’
In honor of the series finale of “Schitt’s Creek,” Times television critic Robert Lloyd looks back fondly on his encounters with the cast.
“Schitt’s Creek” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” figure to battle it out in the Emmys’ comedy races.
Column: For families isolating together, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is the perfect pandemic sitcom
A far-flung family, each member accustomed to doing exactly what he or she wants, finds itself suddenly brought together in reduced circumstances. How “Schitt’s Creek” unwittingly became a map of life at home amid the pandemic.
‘Schitt’s Creek’ star and comedy veteran Catherine O’Hara finds the subtleties in the seemingly outrageous Moira Rose. That deserves an Emmy.
Annie Murphy joined her “Schitt’s Creek” family — Dan and Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara — with a 2020 Emmy nomination for her role as Alexis Rose.
The beloved Pop TV series ‘Schitt’s Creek’ wrapped things up in its sixth season, but creator Dan Levy says he ‘could have done 100 more seasons.’
Two Emmy-nominated series — “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Good Place” — left the air this season, but their themes of kindness will not be forgotten.
Ted Danson, Jane Lynch, Linda Cardellini, Annie Murphy, William Jackson Harper and Nicholas Hoult discuss their fears and their funniest moments.
In the rich, delightful and awkwardly named “Schitt’s Creek,” now in its second season on Pop – and its first season eligible for an Emmy -- Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara play Johnny and Moira Rose, rich people who lose all their money and find themselves living in a motel in a small town they discover they “own.”
Season 6 of “Schitt’s Creek” promises to be emotional. The cast says filming it was plenty hard.
‘Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal’ at the Ace Hotel brings ‘conversation, surprises, merriment’
“Schitt’s Creek,” a comedy about the Roses, a self-centered wealthy family that loses its money and finds itself — and also finds itself -- in an eccentric small town, came out of television and onto the stage of the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday night.
During a seminal scene in Season 4 of Schitt’s Creek, Noah Reid rediscovered his passion for music. Friday, he released his hopeful ballad “Hold On.”
As part of the “Dear Class of 2020" viritual graduation, Mariah Carey joined the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast for a tender sing-along of her 1993 hit “Hero.”
Watching Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara riff with their characters was the “greatest takeaway” of Dan Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” experience.
The name of the show requires clearance to be spoken aloud on some outlets.