Cousin Greg, Gerri and the ‘Succession’ gang sound off on HBO’s Emmy favorite

It’s been 344 days since a new episode of “Succession” has aired — but who’s counting?

It will take some time before a new season of the HBO drama, which revolves around the battle for control of a family media dynasty battle for power, is within reach, thanks to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the cast will be back on our screens during Sunday night’s virtual Emmys telecast. The show received seven nominations in the major categories, including outstanding drama series, and 18 overall.

On our TV podcast, “Can’t Stop Watching,” we interviewed four cast members this season: Brian Cox, who is nominated for lead actor in a drama for his performance as gruff patriarch Logan Roy; supporting actor nominees Nicholas Braun, who plays naive but slightly savvy Cousin Greg, and Matthew Macfadyen, as bumbling in-law Tom Wambsgans; and J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman, the longtime general counsel to the family’s company.

“I was talking to one of the writers recently — lovely man called Tony Roche — and he was saying it’s great because they’ve had lots of time to work on the scripts,” Macfadyen said of the extended hiatus. “But he said also: it’s slightly unnerving because you don’t want it to sit in the same state for too long, especially the way the feel of our show [is] — it’s quite fluid. So if anything starts feeling a bit set in stone, then it’s a little unsettling. But I don’t know, I think everyone is sort of waiting to see what happens and then, if there’s a way we can start shooting safely, then they might adapt the scripts a little bit. I really don’t know, to be honest.”

