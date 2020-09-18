Read more: Our complete coverage of Emmy nominee ‘Watchmen’
1
HBO’s “Watchmen” examines race, white supremacy and police brutality. Sunday night’s series premiere has creator Damon Lindelof asking, “Should we have done it?”
2
What you need to know about HBO’s “Watchmen,” whether you’ve read the comics, seen the movie or neither.
3
HBO’s “Watchmen,” from “Lost” creator Damon Lindelof and starring Regina King, has been overrated, say Times critics Lorraine Ali and Robert Lloyd.
4
Series creator Damon Lindelof, star Regina King and director Nicole Kassell spoke to the Television Critics Assn. biannual press tour on Wednesday.
5
Regina King, the star of HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ reflects on the career choices she’s made along the way, including “Southland” and “American Crime.”
6
Look for “Bad Education” to take home a couple of trophies alongside “Watchmen’s” strong haul.
7
Tackling America’s stain of racism, HBO’s tour de force ‘Watchmen’ edges out other fine work to take front-runner status in the Emmy race for limited series.
8
The 2020 Emmy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning by host Leslie Jones, alongside presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
9
“Watchmen,” the revolutionary HBO series about a Black vigilante superhero, planted its groundbreaking flag at the 2020 Emmy nominations Tuesday morning.
10
Three-time Emmy winner Regina King is up for a fourth for her lead turn in HBO’s “Watchmen.” And she directed her first film.
11
HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ starring Regina King, and Netflix’s ‘When They See Us,’ from Ava DuVernay, are among the 2020 recipients of the Peabody Award.
12
HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ brought the 1921 Tulsa race massacre to new prominence. Director Nicole Kassell reflects on its influence — and Donald Trump’s ‘cruel’ rally.
13
Jean Smart is awed by ‘Watchmen’s’ prophetic storytelling and relished the retelling of the ‘Designing Women’ pilot episode