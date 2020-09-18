Movies on TV this week: ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ on TCM and more



Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 20 - 26, 2020

American Beauty (1999) CMAX Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

Children of Men (2006) TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) BRVO Tues. 6 a.m. BRVO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

In Which We Serve (1942) TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:12 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ENCORE Wed. 10:42 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:34 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) SHOW Mon. 3 a.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) SHOW Fri. 5:45 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

Titanic (1997) AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ENCORE Thur. 1:39 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 20 - 26, 2020

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Mon. 1:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Thur. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 20 - 26, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:18 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:47 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ CMAX Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 11:07 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 1:36 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 10:35 p.m. SYFY Mon. 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 9:25 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ TMC Tues. 5:50 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ FREE Sun. 8 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ FREE Sun. 10:35 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Sun. Noon

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ HBO Sun. 6:10 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ SYFY Fri. 4:15 p.m. SYFY Sat. 9:59 a.m.

Dangerous Minds (1995) ★★ VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ TMC Thur. Noon TMC Sat. Noon

Dragnet (1987) ★★ TMC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ BRVO Tues. 6 a.m. BRVO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 1:15 p.m. SHOW Tues. 1:35 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:05 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Thur. 11 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. Noon

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ DISN Fri. 6:10 p.m. DISN Sat. 1:15 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ OVA Thur. 9 p.m. OVA Fri. 1 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 8 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 3:38 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 4:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Thur. 3 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ STARZ Sun. 8:02 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ STARZ Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:16 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ FREE Sun. 9:50 p.m. FREE Mon. 9 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 6 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ SHOW Fri. 9:25 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ BRVO Wed. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Thur. 12:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 8:11 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:16 p.m. E Sat. 4 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 5 p.m. BBCA Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ STARZ Sat. 6:06 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 4:16 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ BBCA Fri. 11:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ BBCA Fri. 2 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ DISNXD Sat. 6 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Mon. 7:25 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 7:21 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:34 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ ENCORE Thur. 11:54 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:14 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ FREE Sun. Noon

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ FREE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:12 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 4 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ AMC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ AMC Sat. 3:45 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sat. 10:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 7:57 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ SUND Mon. 9 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 9:25 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ SHOW Mon. 3 a.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ FREE Fri. Noon

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ FREE Sat. Noon

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:01 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ USA Sat. 5:27 p.m. USA Sat. 10:27 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ SHOW Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Mon. 3:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 3:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 11:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ FREE Sun. 3 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 12:42 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ HBO Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ FREE Wed. 6 p.m. FREE Thur. 3:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ FX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ CMT Mon. Noon

Up (2009) ★★★ FREE Sun. 5:05 p.m. DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 5 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ SHOW Fri. 1:30 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ ENCORE Thur. 1:39 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:05 a.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 20 - 26, 2020

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 2 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2 a.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. A man teams up with his ex-military brothers and a detective to save his kidnapped fiancee from human traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Wed. 8:30 a.m. SYFY Thur. 12:03 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Adiós a Mi Pueblo (1974) Gerardo Reyes, Juan Gallardo. La pobreza obliga a abandonar su pueblo y emigrar a la gran ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:33 a.m.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Walter Connolly. Mark Twain’s boy hero meets a bogus king and duke while rafting the Mississippi with runaway slave Jim. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Thur. 3:58 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1 a.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. SUND Sat. 2 a.m.

Ah, Wilderness! (1935) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Lionel Barrymore. A teen comes of age with the help of his uncle in circa-1900 New England. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:45 a.m.

El alazán y el rosillo (1964) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre comienza a criar caballos, dando la ganancia a sus vecinos para que recuperen sus tierras de un estafador. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) ★★ Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway. Live action/animated. After returning to Underland, Alice receives a mission from the White Queen to travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter’s family. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Fri. 4:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:30 a.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

All That Heaven Allows (1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Alvarez Kelly (1966) ★★★ William Holden, Richard Widmark. A Confederate colonel makes a cattleman teach his troops how to herd Union cattle. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 6:18 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:47 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:34 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:50 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:44 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:51 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Sat. 12:58 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. STARZ Wed. 4:30 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Arctic Predator (2010) ★★ Dean Cain, Lucy Brown. An explorer and his team search for a 19th-century shipwreck in the Arctic. They dig up an alien creature that was buried in the ice, and it begins to kill them to gain energy for a transformation. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:49 a.m.

Arena (2011) Kellan Lutz, Samuel L. Jackson. A man has to fight to the death for the entertainment of the online masses. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Astronaut Farmer (2007) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen. Pursuing a lifelong dream, a rancher, who once trained to be an astronaut, builds his own rocket and plans to launch it into space. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 5:01 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:35 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Fri. 7 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. Noon

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SYFY Sat. 9 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:07 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Sun. 1:36 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:15 a.m.

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) ★★★ Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas. A ruthless producer uses and discards Hollywood hopefuls as stepping stones to the top of the Tinseltown heap. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:51 p.m. STARZ Thur. 12:12 p.m. STARZ Thur. 7:54 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Mon. 10 p.m.

Bad Tutor (2018) Vanessa Marcil, Alex Frnka. Single mom Karen is focused on getting daughter Emily graduated and off to college. When she hires Devin to boost Emily’s grades, the tutor becomes dangerously obsessed. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Barcelona (1994) ★★★ Taylor Nichols, Chris Eigeman. Women and Cold War politics surround a U.S. sales rep and his Navy-officer cousin in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Bataclán Mexicano (1956) Fernando Casanova, Christiane Martell. Miss Universo llega a México, desata una revolución entre el público masculino y sus aventuras inician al conocer a un charro mexicano que la impresiona. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 5 p.m.

*batteries not Included (1987) ★★ Hume Cronyn, Jessica Tandy. Tiny flying saucers join an elderly couple and fellow tenants against a land developer’s henchmen. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:28 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:35 p.m. SYFY Mon. 7 p.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 3:25 p.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:25 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Big Voice (2015) Bret Hart, Alice Kors. A year in the life of a high school choir teacher and his students as they overcome the odds and become one big voice. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KCET Wed. 10 p.m. KCET Thur. 2 a.m.

Bigfoot (2012) Danny Bonaduce, Barry Williams. Two rivals try to capture the legendary creature in South Dakota. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Mon. 3 p.m. SYFY Tues. 11 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 5 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1 p.m. KCET Fri. 10:20 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 2 a.m.

Bitter Sweet (1940) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. Songs by Noel Coward highlight this tale of the difficult times faced by a Victorian belle and her husband in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:37 p.m. STARZ Fri. 6:09 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. SUND Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Shipwrecked with a wild Arabian horse, a 1940s boy bonds with the animal on a tiny desert island. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Bleed for This (2016) ★★★ Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart. With help from trainer Kevin Rooney, champion boxer Vinny Pazienza tries to make a comeback after breaking his neck in a car accident. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Tues. 7:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 3 p.m.

Blithe Spirit (1945) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Constance Cummings. The ghost of a novelist’s first wife visits him and his second wife. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. A Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBCA Fri. 1 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:32 a.m. STARZ Mon. 10:39 a.m. STARZ Mon. 5:05 p.m. STARZ Sun. 4:38 a.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Bomba and the Jungle Girl (1952) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Karen Sharpe. Bomba the jungle boy ducks bullets and finds the bones of his parents in the Congo. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Boys Town (1938) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Mickey Rooney. Father Flanagan reforms a pool shark at his Omaha, Neb., home for wayward boys. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BRVO Fri. 11:02 a.m. BRVO Fri. 1:04 p.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 4 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) ★★★★ Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard. A married British woman and a doctor meet first at a train station, then fall in love but decide to part. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:45 a.m. STARZ Tues. 11:47 a.m. STARZ Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Broken Flowers (2005) ★★★ Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright. Informed he may have a son, an aging bachelor reunites with his former girlfriends to find out the truth. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:25 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Mon. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

C.C. and Company (1970) ★★ Joe Namath, Ann-Margret. A motorcycle rebel rescues a woman from his gang and fights an outlaw guru for supremacy. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 a.m. EPIX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Cap (2019) Medina Senghore, Tunde Adebimpe. A teen upsets his parents when he brings home an expensive hat. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Sat. 4:25 a.m. HBO Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Tues. 5:50 p.m. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Capricorn One (1978) ★★★ Elliott Gould, James Brolin. The first manned flight to Mars is a flop, so a space official fakes it Hollywood-style for the public. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. A Sun. 11:30 a.m. HIST Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sun. 8 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Sun. 10:35 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m. SUND Sun. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Cass Timberlane (1947) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Lana Turner. Cass Timberlane, a cultured judge in a small town, falls for working-class girl Virginia Jinny Marshland, and his life unravels after she has an affair. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. Noon

The Cave of the Yellow Dog (2005) Nansal Batchuluun, Babbayar Batchuluun. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Wed. 9:18 a.m. STARZ Wed. 5:57 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:35 a.m.

The Cheerleader Murders (2016) Samantha Boscarino, Tessie Santiago. A cheerleader loses her sister and father to her town’s curse. She thinks the darkness has moved on until two of her fellow cheerleaders are kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Children of Men (2006) ★★★★ Clive Owen, Julianne Moore. When infertility threatens mankind with extinction, a disillusioned bureaucrat becomes the unlikely champion in the fight for the survival of Earth’s population. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Children of the Damned (1963) ★★ Ian Hendry, Alan Badel. British researchers try to study six alien children with high IQs and eyes that paralyze. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Chloe (2009) ★★ Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson. Convinced that her husband is unfaithful, a woman hires a prostitute to meet her husband and see if he gives in to temptation. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Tues. 4 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Class Action (1991) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. A civil-rights lawyer opposes his corporate-lawyer daughter in court. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:19 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 2 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. NICK Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Company Business (1991) ★★ Gene Hackman, Mikhail Baryshnikov. The CIA and the KGB chase two ex-agents around Europe after a $2 million swap deal goes awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:55 p.m.

The Condemned 2 (2015) ★ Randy Orton, Eric Roberts. Un cazarrecompensas tendrá que luchar al límite para escapar de un juego en el que los convictos son obligados a enfrentarse a vida o muerte mientras se transmite lo que ocurre a una audiencia ávida de sangre. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 6:10 a.m.

Cosmic Monsters (1958) ★★ Forrest Tucker, Martin Benson. Huge insects from Planet X invade Earth after a scientist blows a hole in the ozone layer. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:45 a.m. SHOW Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Covenant (2006) ★ Steven Strait, Toby Hemingway. The death of a student at an elite Massachusetts academy threatens to shatter a pact that has protected four families with eldritch powers since the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:53 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 11:51 a.m. HBO Sat. 9 a.m.

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 9 a.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m.

A Cry in the Dark (1988) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Sam Neill. An Australian pastor and his wife become media prey in 1980 after a wild dog carries off their baby. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Cuatro Noches Contigo (1952) Elsa Aguirre, Luis Aguilar. Una joven desea huir para casarse con su enamorado en México, pero cuando su padre se entera trata de encerrarla y al escaparse ella se enamora de otro chico. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SUND Sun. 1 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Fri. Noon

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. SYFY Fri. 4:15 p.m. SYFY Sat. 9:59 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

The Dancer Upstairs (2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Dangerous Minds (1995) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Dzundza. An ex-Marine English teacher uses karate, drug talk and bribes to get through to her class of urban delinquents. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Dangerous When Wet (1953) ★★ Esther Williams, Fernando Lamas. A French champagne salesman follows an Arkansas girl’s attempt to swim the English Channel. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sat. 2 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

A Dark Truth (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Kim Coates. A corporate whistle-blower hires a former CIA agent -- now a talk-show host -- to expose her company’s cover-up of a massacre in a South American village. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:38 p.m. CMAX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Daughters of the Dust (1991) ★★★ Cora Lee Day, Alva Rogers. Cotton-clad members of a Gullah family plan to move from the Sea Islands to the mainland in 1902. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m.

Dead Night (2017) Brea Grant, Barbara Crampton. A caring mother loses her grip on sanity during one terrifying night in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Dead Silence (2007) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta. After his wife meets a grisly end, a man returns to their haunted hometown and uncovers a supernatural link to her death. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Defendor (2009) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Kat Dennings. An everyday guy believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Deranged Granny (2020) Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti. A psychotic woman goes to murderous lengths to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Desperate Hours (1990) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins. An escaped convict and his two partners invade the home of an estranged Utah couple. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:05 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Thur. Noon TMC Sat. Noon

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BRVO Fri. 6 a.m. BRVO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:37 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:04 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Donnybrook (2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Fri. 2 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks. Square Sgt. Joe Friday and his hip new sidekick nab a pagan televangelist in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:19 a.m. CMAX Thur. Noon

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:55 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. BRVO Tues. 6 a.m. BRVO Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Emergency Hospital (1956) ★★ Margaret Lindsay, Walter Reed. A woman doctor and a police detective face personal crises one night in a Los Angeles hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. FREE Sun. 1:05 p.m. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

Employee of the Month (2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sat. 2:10 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 9 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:36 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:51 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Fri. 2 a.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:16 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Extra Ordinary (2019) Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward. A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Thur. 10 a.m.

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SHOW Mon. 1:15 p.m. SHOW Tues. 1:35 a.m. SHOW Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Falling for Look Lodge (2020) Clark Backo, Jonathan Keltz. Romance blossoms between a young woman and a workaholic hotel guest as she helps him plan his sister’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

The Family Fang (2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Family First (2018) Théodore Pellerin, Jean-Simon Leduc. A man tries to maintain a proper balance between the numerous needs of his family, the job he is doing with his brother, and his involvements in his uncle’s drug cartel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Tues. 6:37 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:20 p.m. STARZ Fri. 9:07 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Fri. 10 a.m. FX Sat. 7 a.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Thur. 11 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:35 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:38 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Mon. 9 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Sat. 11 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sat. 6 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Mon. 1:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 9 a.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 7 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. Una tenebrosa premonición salva a un grupo de amigos de morir en el accidente que se produce durante una carrera automovilística. Sin embargo, la muerte exige sus vidas y empieza a perseguirlos. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:35 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Flesh and the Devil (1926) ★★★ Greta Garbo, John Gilbert. Silent. A wicked woman dishonors her husband and divides two Austrian officers. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Flight (2018) Rohiem Phillips. A Jamaican boy dreams of flying to the moon. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

The Fog (1980) ★★★ Adrienne Barbeau, Hal Holbrook. Californians are haunted by corpses from a 100-year-old shipwreck. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9:36 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 5:03 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 5:30 a.m.

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons. The relationship of actors in a movie production parallels that of their Victorian roles. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 3 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. BRVO Sun. Noon

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BRVO Sun. 2 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. DISN Fri. 6:10 p.m. DISN Sat. 1:15 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:25 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:02 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. SHOW Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:28 p.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Gilda (1946) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford. A Buenos Aires casino owner hires a gambler who once had an affair with his alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Girl Crazy (1943) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. A publisher’s playboy son falls for the dean’s granddaughter at an all-male mining school. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

A Girl From Mogadishu (2019) Aja Naomi King, Barkhad Abdi. Ifrah Ahmed wages a campaign to end female genital mutilation after fleeing war-torn Somalia in 2006. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:05 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:35 p.m. STARZ Thur. 3:52 p.m.

The Girl in White (1952) ★★ June Allyson, Arthur Kennedy. Emily Dunning Barringer graduates from medical school to New York’s Bellevue Hospital circa 1900. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon. Underhanded real estate salesmen sink to varying levels of deceit in order to sell their dubious properties. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:53 p.m.

Gloria (2013) ★★★ Paulina García, Sergio Hernández. An aging divorcee embarks on an intense affair with a man she picked up at a disco. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Barry Fitzgerald. Singing Father O’Malley bails out crusty Father Fitzgibbon’s financially strapped parish. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Thur. 9 p.m. OVA Fri. 1 p.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Great Gatsby (2013) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire. A writer gets swept up in the affairs of Jazz Age New York’s wealthy elite when he moves next-door to a mysterious millionaire who throws lavish parties and pines for an unattainable woman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sat. 9 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:43 a.m. STARZ Sat. 1:48 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

The Green Slime (1969) ★ Robert Horton, Luciana Paluzzi. Two space-station astronauts destroy an asteroid, then face monsters formed from viscous cells. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sun. 6:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 4 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KABC Wed. 8 p.m. KEYT Wed. 8 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Gun Law (1938) ★★ George O’Brien, Rita Oehmen. A U.S. marshal assumes a dead outlaw’s identity to tame the town of Gunsight. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters (1951) ★★ Thomas Gomez, Dorothy Dandridge. An athlete drops out of college to join Abe Saperstein’s basketball team. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:08 a.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Harvest Moon (2015) Jessy Schram, Jesse Hutch. After her family goes bankrupt, a city woman travels to the country to fix up a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Havana Motor Club (2015) ★★★ Reynaldo López. Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:20 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Sun. 8:30 a.m. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 5:38 p.m. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:55 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 10:50 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 6:55 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 8 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 4:52 p.m.

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. ENCORE Thur. 6:57 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 11:01 a.m.

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (2020) Lorynn York, Aubrey Reynolds. A new executive assistant to a business tycoon learns that a life of luxury can come at a deadly price. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 1:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:25 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:59 p.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:47 a.m. STARZ Wed. 2:59 p.m. STARZ Thur. 5:39 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Thur. 2:34 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:18 p.m.

Homekilling Queen (2019) Ashley Jones, Kaitlyn Bernard. Whitney Manning, gorgeous, entitled and deranged daughter of wealthy and equally disturbed Connie, is determined to become homecoming queen and absolutely nothing will stand in her way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Hometown Hero (2017) Brooke Nevin, Jake Sandvig. A young divorce mediator remains cynical until a client’s dog pairs her with a local vet. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SYFY Sun. 8 a.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:17 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:12 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 1:08 p.m.

The Hospital (1971) ★★★ George C. Scott, Diana Rigg. The suicidal chief surgeon of a New York hospital beds the daughter of a mad patient. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m. SYFY Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:38 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Fri. 3:06 p.m. BRVO Sat. 12:21 p.m.

The Human Comedy (1943) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Frank Morgan. A teenager heads his California family during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Hurricane Season (2009) Forest Whitaker, Taraji P. Henson. One year after Hurricane Katrina, coach Al Collins gathers displaced students and turns them into a championship basketball team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Mon. 8 p.m. SHOW Sat. 8 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 4:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 10 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Thur. 3 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:55 p.m.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:17 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:02 a.m.

Icebox (2018) Anthony Gonzalez, Omar Leyva. Óscar, a 12-year-old Honduran boy who is forced to flee his home and seek asylum in the United States, finds himself trapped inside the U.S. immigration system. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 p.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:10 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:28 p.m. CMAX Fri. 3:08 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:30 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 4:45 a.m.

In Which We Serve (1942) ★★★★ Noel Coward, John Mills. The captain and crew of a bombed British destroyer press on at Dunkirk and the Battle of Crete. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 10:16 p.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Tues. 1 p.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Sat. 3:57 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. Una mujer enigmática amenaza con complicar una toma de rehenes y el enfrentamiento entre un ladrón de bancos y un detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 9:50 p.m. FREE Mon. 9 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. COM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:19 p.m. STARZ Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Invasion Roswell (2013) Denise Crosby, Greg Evigan. Sixty-six years after the Roswell crash, aliens invade Earth and the only people who can stop them are retired commandos who trained to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Thur. 2:02 a.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:25 a.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Wed. 6:55 p.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

J.C. (1971) ★★ Joanna Moore, Slim Pickens. Two motorcycle gangs battle each other for the same territory. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

J.L. Family Ranch (2016) Jon Voight, Teri Polo. Veteran rancher John Landsburg faces federal bureaucracy when his old enemy, Tap Peterson, falsifies documents and alleges that Landsburg doesn’t own his family ranch. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:39 a.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Mon. 6:30 p.m. SUND Tues. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood (2004) ★★ Martin Short, Jan Hooks. A celebrity interviewer and his wife become tangled in a murder mystery involving a boozy actress, her family and her publicist. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m. COM Sat. 2:25 p.m. COM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:06 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Juan Polainas (1960) Antonio Espino, Irma Dorantes. Un general enrola en una guerra a un zapatero que se mete en una serie de problemas y está a punto de ser fusilado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 6 p.m.

The Juniper Tree (1991) ★★ Björk Guomundsdóttir, Bryndis Petra Bragadottir. A widowed farmer’s son resists his new stepmother’s attempts to win him over. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt. The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Tues. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. SHOW Fri. 9:25 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 4 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story (2015) Scott Patterson, Jessica Amlee. James DiMaggio abducts 16-year-old Hannah Anderson after killing her mother and brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:58 a.m.

Killer McCoy (1947) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Brian Donlevy. A dancer tries boxing, kills his buddy in the ring and becomes a gambler’s pawn. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Killer Prom (2020) Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz. After losing her mom in an accident, a teen and her father welcome a distant cousin named Sienna into their household. Hoping to claim the family as her own, the psychopathic Sienna hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never experienced. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Wed. Noon SHOW Sat. 4:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 10:40 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 8:05 a.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Kitty Foyle (1940) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Dennis Morgan. A Philadelphia working girl faces tragedy and a choice of suitors. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Krane’s Confectionery (1951) Ronnaug Alten, Erik Hell. A woman who has sacrificed everything for her family meets a man who makes her reassess her life. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animada. En esta tercera aventura panda, Po deberá enfrentar dos desafíos épicos: uno, de origen sobrenatural, y el otro, muy cerca de su hogar, con la aparición de quien dice ser su padre biológico. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Labor Day (2013) ★★ Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin. An escaped convict convinces a lonely divorcee and her adolescent son to take him into their home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Tues. 3 p.m. SYFY Wed. 1 p.m.

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter (2012) Robert Englund, Yancy Butler. Members of a high-school swim team are hunted by huge crocs with a taste for human flesh. As the kids flee the hungry predators, they get caught in a showdown between a rogue game warden and a demented poacher. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Tues. 5 p.m. SYFY Wed. 3 p.m.

Land of Alaska Nellie (1939) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The natural wonders of Alaska. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Larceny, Inc. (1942) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jane Wyman. An ex-convict’s niece runs a shop over the tunnel he and his partners are digging to a bank vault. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 9 a.m.

Las braceras (1981) Maritza Olivares, Lynn May. Cuando dos oficiales de inmigración violan y matan a una joven y su padre, la otra hija y su amante buscan venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Wed. 11 p.m. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Last Ring Home (2016) A World War II hero’s last wish was lost, found, fulfilled and lost again. (NR) 27 mins. KOCE Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:50 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BRVO Wed. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Thur. 12:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 8:11 p.m. BRVO Fri. 10:16 p.m. E Sat. 4 p.m.

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. OVA Fri. 8:30 a.m. OVA Fri. Noon

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Fri. Noon

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m.

Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941) ★★ Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy lets Andy look for work in New York the summer before he starts college. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m. A Tues. 1 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. COM Sun. 2:30 p.m. COM Sun. 7 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:10 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in the Land of Demons (1973) ★★★ Tomisaburô Wakayama, Akihiro Tomikawa. The lone warrior Ogami squares off against five samurai who hold the clues to his latest mission. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell (1974) ★★ Tomisaburô Wakayama, Junko Hitomi. The samurai Ogami confronts his archenemy Retsudo in a final confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Long Voyage Home (1940) ★★★ John Wayne, Thomas Mitchell. Merchant seamen on a tramp freighter drink, dodge U-boats and rescue a shanghaied Swede in the early days of World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Wed. Noon

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. COM Sat. 4:30 p.m. COM Sun. Noon

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:43 p.m. STARZ Wed. 1:51 a.m. STARZ Wed. 7:58 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. OVA Tues. 11 p.m. OVA Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Love Under the Stars (2015) Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown. With help from a young girl and a widower, a 30-something woman finally grow ups and takes on the real world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 3:50 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 10 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:35 p.m. STARZ Fri. 5:31 a.m. STARZ Fri. 10:43 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m. VH1 Tues. 5:25 p.m.

Magnificent Obsession (1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m. A Tues. 8 p.m. A Wed. 12:03 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector Dirty Harry Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. OVA Fri. 8:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

El mago (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Leonora Amar. Un oficinista sustituye a un adivinador, es confundido con un rey egipcio y decide mantener la farsa. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 10:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Man of La Mancha (1972) ★★ Peter O’Toole, Sophia Loren. Spanish novelist Cervantes tells of gaunt, aging and bemused Don Quixote, portly Sancho and buxom Dulcinea. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:47 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Marianela (1972) Rocío Dúrcal, José Suárez. Una joven huérfana se enamora idílicamente de un muchacho ciego, pero cuando él recupera la vista las cosas cambian. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a Black chauffeur whose employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. SHOW Thur. 8 a.m. SHOW Thur. 9 p.m. SHOW Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Lucky Day (2002) ★ Amanda Donohoe, Tony Lo Bianco. An aspiring actress retraces the steps of a missing colleague who just won $13 million in a lottery. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 7 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Pretend You Don’t See Her (2002) ★★ Emma Samms, Hannes Jaenicke. A real-estate agent gets a new identity after she witnesses a murder and tries to uncover the killer’s motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

Mary Magdalene (2018) Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix. In the first century, free-spirited Mary Magdalene flees the marriage her family has arranged for her, finding refuge and a sense of purpose in a radical new movement led by Jesus. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:53 a.m. CMAX Thur. 1 a.m.

Mata Hari (1931) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Ramon Novarro. An exotic dancer spies for the Germans, seducing Russian officers in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Matadero (1987) Sergio Reynoso, Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán. Un policía se une con el FBI para destruir a un grupo de mercenarios que asesinan a los inmigrantes en la frontera. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBCA Sun. 5 p.m. BBCA Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBCA Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBCA Sun. 2 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas es un adolescente cuya memoria fue borrada y que ha sido encerrado junto a otros chicos de su edad en un laberinto plagado de monstruos y misterios. Para sobrevivir, tendrá que adaptarse a las normas y a los demás habitantes del laberinto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:53 a.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Sun. 2 p.m. SHOW Mon. 5:30 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:06 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:16 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. FREE Sun. 11:55 p.m. FREE Mon. 7 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 9 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Wed. 11:19 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:36 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A fixer at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 3:59 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 7:40 p.m.

Mikey and Nicky (1976) ★★ Peter Falk, John Cassavetes. One petty hoodlum’s lifelong friendship with another allows one to lead a hit man to the other. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. STARZ Tues. 3:54 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Sun. 8:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. SHOW Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018) ★★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland. In 1993 a high school girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught with the prom queen. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Tues. 3 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:32 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBCA Fri. 11:30 a.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBCA Fri. 2 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. SUND Mon. 3:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 5 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 3:10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:05 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sat. 7 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. DISNXD Sat. 6 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Wed. 6 p.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

La muerte de un gallero (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Aguirre. Un cacique golpea a su joven esposa y como venganza su enamorado entrena a un gallo para matar a su rival. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Muñecos infernales (1960) ★ Elvira Quintana, Ramón Gay. Tres jóvenes roban un ídolo en Haití que encierra una maldición. Luego, se lo muestran a unos especialistas en ciencias ocultas que ya conocen la historia del objeto y los secretos que esconde. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

My Favorite Bachelor (2017) Carlson Young, Aaron Jakubenko. A shy writer has to go out on a date with a different man every month to write an article for her company’s blog. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Sat. 1:47 p.m.

Nacido para matar (1986) Luis Aguilar, Pedro Infante Jr. Un asesino a sueldo recibe una nueva orden para matar y recurre al chantaje para eliminar a sus víctimas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBCA Tues. 10 p.m. BBCA Wed. 2 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (2006) Gable Carr, Patrick Casey. College students take a chaotic cruise on a ship containing a priceless stolen jewel. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:45 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 11 a.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Never Back Down (2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:15 p.m. CMAX Sat. 7:31 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:56 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 7:20 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Fri. 6 p.m.

Night Ambush (1958) ★★ Dirk Bogarde, Marius Goring. British officers conspire with Greek patriots to kidnap a German commander and transport him to Egypt. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

No Way Out (1950) ★★ Richard Widmark, Linda Darnell. A hoodlum sparks a race riot after his brother dies under a doctor’s care. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:45 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sun. 9:35 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:13 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:21 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 1:34 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Tues. 7:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 3 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:24 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:03 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:05 p.m.

The Onion Movie (2008) Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Seagal. Hilarity ensues when a veteran anchorman refuses to adhere to corporate standards. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. ENCORE Thur. 2:03 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Fri. 4 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:01 a.m. CMAX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FX Mon. 9 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Fri. 9:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 a.m.

Pancho López (1957) Manuel Palacios, Estanislao Schillinsky. Un hombre va a vender el ganado de su tío pero pierde todo el dinero en el juego y dice que ha sido asaltado. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:08 p.m. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. OVA Sun. 8:30 p.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:48 p.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love. Arrested on obscenity charges, the publisher of Hustler magazine, with the help of his lawyer, fights for his First Amendment rights all the way to the Supreme Court. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon SHOW Sat. 10 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:10 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Fri. 11:54 p.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Grimacing Governor (1994) ★★ Hal Holbrook, Tony Curtis. An alleged suicide leads to strange deaths and murder, pointing a lawyer to a political scandal. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Fri. 9 a.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Lethal Lifestyle (1994) ★★ Hal Holbrook, Robin Leach. An ex-associate covering for Perry defends a chess player accused of killing a TV celebrity. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Thur. 9 a.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Wicked Wives (1993) Paul Sorvino, Eric Braeden. The lawyer borrowing Perry’s office defends the widow of a fashion photographer with four ex-wives. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Wed. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss (1993) ★★ Raymond Burr, Linda Dano. Lawyer Mason searches for missing script pages after a soap-opera star on Mile High turns up dead. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Tues. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Tell-Tale Talk Show Host (1993) Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. Lawyer Mason defends a radio psychologist accused of murdering the obnoxious station owner. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Mon. 9 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SUND Sat. 9 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:54 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:14 a.m.

Piaf: Her Story, Her Songs (2003) Raquel Bitton. Remembrances of those who knew the French singer and her lyrics describe the life of Edith Piaf. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVCR Wed. 10 p.m.

Picnic (1955) ★★★ William Holden, Kim Novak. A handsome drifter provokes explosive emotions in citizens of a small Kansas town at a Labor Day festival. Based on William Inge’s play. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Play or Die (2019) Charley Palmer Rothwell, Roxane Mesquida. Two passionate gamers participate in an exclusive escape game in an abandoned hospital. They soon realize that only one of them will get out alive. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:04 a.m. STARZ Wed. 1:16 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Possessed (1947) ★★ Joan Crawford, Clark Gable. A Pennsylvanian leaves her small-town suitor and becomes a rich New York lawyer’s mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:07 a.m. STARZ Wed. 12:20 p.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Postcards From the Edge (1990) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine. A drug-detoxed Hollywood actress moves in with her boozing actress mother. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

A Price Above Rubies (1998) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Christopher Eccleston. An Orthodox Jew challenges religious traditions with her husband, his brother and other family members. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Principal (1987) ★★ James Belushi, Louis Gossett Jr. The new principal of a drug-infested high school joins with a security guard to clean it up. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Private Lives (1931) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Robert Montgomery. Divorced sophisticates meet again on their honeymoons with new spouses. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Thur. 11 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Thur. 1:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. La atracción mutua entre un mediador de rehenes y la esposa de la víctima complica el objetivo de lograr su liberación. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sun. 11 a.m. USA Sat. 3 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 5:12 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Wed. 5 p.m. SYFY Thur. 2:04 p.m.

Queen of Outer Space (1958) ★ Zsa Zsa Gabor, Eric Fleming. Astronauts attempt to thwart a plot to destroy Earth when they land on Venus and are captured by angry Amazons. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

¿Quién mató al abuelo? (1972) Amparo Rivelles, Enrique Rambal. Un hombre muere de un ataque de corazón y su esposa esconde el cadáver para poder seguir cobrando la pensión. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Quo Vadis (1951) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Deborah Kerr. Emperor Nero burns Rome and puts a Roman commander’s Christian bride in the arena with a bull. (NR) 2 hrs. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 7 p.m.

Rabid (2019) Laura Vandervoort, Stephen McHattie. Horribly disfigured after a freak accident, doctors perform a radical medical procedure on an aspiring young fashion designer. But when the bandages come off, the side effects soon cause her to develop an insatiable appetite for human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 5:59 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:25 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Fri. 4 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. FREE Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Rayando el Sol (1946) Pedro Armendáriz, Domingo Soler. Dos hermanos, uno rico y el otro pobre, se enamoran de la misma mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Tues. 5:45 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:40 p.m. CMAX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:05 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 7:40 a.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) ★★★★ Moira Shearer, Anton Walbrook. A ballerina loves a ballet composer but dances for an obsessive impresario. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Tues. 2:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SYFY Mon. 3:11 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m. FREE Wed. Noon

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) Angela Strehli, Reese Wynans. The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Fri. 11 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. SHOW Fri. 7 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sat. 5:45 p.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 3:45 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Wed. Noon SHOW Sat. 12:05 p.m. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

Rosa de dos aromas (1989) Patricia Rivera, Tere Velázquez. Basada en el libro mexicano de Emilio Carballido. Dos mujeres tienen una sorpresa que les deja una enorme lección. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Wed. 4:55 a.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) James Brolin, Cindy Busby. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Royal Wedding (1951) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Jane Powell. A brother and sister take their act to 1947 London. Includes Astaire’s famous dance on the ceiling. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 10:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985) ★★ Tom Berenger, G.W. Bailey. A singing cowboy roams the Wild West with his sidekick, dancing horse and fancy wardrobe. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Ruthless Realtor (2020) Christie Burson, Lily Anne Harrison. After buying their dream home, a happy couple face repeated warnings from a meddling real-estate agent that their lives are in grave danger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Salaam Bombay! (1988) ★★★ Shafiq Syed, Hansa Vithal. A boy tries to save enough money to return home while living among prostitutes and drug abusers in Bombay, India. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Salar, the Leaper (1957) Narrated by André Baruch. An angler and his guide go fishing for Atlantic salmon on Canada’s Miramichi River. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Satellite in the Sky (1956) ★★ Kieron Moore, Lois Maxwell. A bomb dooms the first space satellite, manned by a selfless crew, a stowaway reporter and a mad scientist. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:57 a.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

Saved! (2004) ★★ Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. SUND Mon. 9 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:40 a.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:30 p.m.

School Daze (1988) ★★ Larry Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito. Musical numbers underscore Spike Lee’s account of tensions erupting among the student body at an all-black university. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m. BET Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 10:10 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) ★★ Bill Pullman, Cathy Tyson. An anthropologist is plunged into the world of voodoo while in Haiti looking for a powder that turns men into zombies. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:41 a.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:18 a.m.

Sharknado (2013) ★ Tara Reid, Ian Ziering. A monstrous storm devastates Los Angeles, leaving the streets flooded and infested with sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 11 a.m. SYFY Mon. 11:01 p.m.

Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 1 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:01 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:42 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 9 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 5:34 a.m.

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

The Shepherd (2008) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Un agente de la patrulla fronteriza debe impedir que un comando de antiguos soldados de las Fuerzas Especiales introduzca heroína en los Estados Unidos. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m. SYFY Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:38 p.m. CMAX Wed. 2:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 9:25 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Mon. 3 a.m. OVA Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SUND Sat. 7 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. OVA Sun. 1 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 11 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:40 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OWN Sat. 8 p.m. OWN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:01 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:15 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:11 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Mon. 3:31 a.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he’s offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Mon. 11:38 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:11 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:23 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sat. 9 a.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. A Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. KEYT Sun. 10 a.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Some Kind of Hero (1982) ★★ Richard Pryor, Margot Kidder. A Vietnam POW comes home after six years to no wife, no business and no chance of getting back pay. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Soy el Hijo del Gallero (1978) Antonio Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. El hijo de un afortunado gallero continúa con la venganza de su padre ya fallecido y trata de acabar con sus rivales. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. 11 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. Noon BBCA Wed. 6 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 5:27 p.m. USA Sat. 10:27 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Springfield Rifle (1952) ★★ Gary Cooper, Phyllis Thaxter. A Union major with a wife and son goes undercover as a traitor to stop a Confederate raider. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Stay (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts. A psychiatrist tries to help a mysterious young student who plans to commit suicide in three days. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Mon. 3:55 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Strike Up the Band (1940) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland. A drummer and his singer girlfriend form a high-school swing band for a radio contest. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Stromboli (1950) ★★ Ingrid Bergman, Mario Vitale. An Italian fisherman’s refugee bride feels trapped on his bleak island, an active volcano. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

A Student’s Obsession (2015) Louise Lombard, Ella Wahlestedt. A high-school teacher must use her wits and strength to protect her family from a student who is stalking her. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Mon. 3:35 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. OVA Fri. 11:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 11 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:05 a.m.

El supersabio (1948) ★★ Cantinflas, Alejandro Cobo. Cantinflas es el ayudante de un científico, que al morir le deja todas las fórmulas de sus invenciones. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:27 p.m.

Swing Shift (1984) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A housewife flirts with a jazzy 4-F co-worker at a World War II aircraft plant. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. Después de ser incriminado por la muerte de su querida exesposa, el exoficial encubierto Bryan Mills canaliza su enojo y sus habilidades particulares para vengarse de los verdaderos asesinos y proteger a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. A determined detective and Russian mobsters complicate the plan of a gang of skilled thieves to rob an armored car carrying millions of dollars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

The Talk of the Town (1942) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jean Arthur. A framed anarchist hides out with a schoolteacher whose other tenant teaches law. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Tamango (1958) ★★ Curd Jürgens, Dorothy Dandridge. A Dutch captain’s mistress joins her people in revolt on a 19th-century slave ship. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Sun. 3 p.m.

Tarzan’s Peril (1951) ★★ Lex Barker, Virginia Huston. The ape man saves a jungle queen’s tribe from a rival tribe armed by a gunrunner. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:58 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:08 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:54 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 2:02 a.m.

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) ★★★ Robert Young, Susan Hayward. A stockbroker tells the court how his rich wife and one of two girlfriends died. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield. A wealthy woman stalks the womanizing club owner who seduced, then betrayed, her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:53 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 2:45 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 11 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. SHOW Wed. 10 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

To Have and Have Not (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Thur. 1 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:40 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:42 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:25 p.m.

The Transporter Refueled (2015) ★★ Ed Skrein, Ray Stevenson. Anna, una atractiva y enigmática mujer, secuestra al padre de Frank Martin mientras este le hacía una visita en el sur de Francia. Su objetivo es obligarlo a que la ayude a destruir una organización rusa que se dedica al tráfico de personas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Trapped Model (2019) Lucy Loken, Wes McGee. An aspiring model is thrilled to have a popular fashion photographer help launch her career. But when the photo shoot becomes a kidnapping, she must find a way to escape before she becomes the photographer’s next murder victim. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 1:16 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Sat. 8 a.m.

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal Rooster Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:26 p.m.

True to the Game (2017) Erica Peeples, Vivica A. Fox. A tale of love, sex and drugs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen. Flamboyant inventor Preston Tucker’s ill-fated battle to produce a faster and safer automobile for postwar America. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Tupac: Resurrection (2003) ★★★ Interviews, home movies and photographs illustrate the life of rapper/actor Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 3:20 a.m.

21 (2008) ★★ Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey. Students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology become experts at card-counting and use the skill to win big at Las Vegas casinos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:28 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:09 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:45 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:38 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:23 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FREE Wed. 6 p.m. FREE Thur. 3:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BRVO Sat. 7:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5:30 p.m.

U.F.O. (1956) ★★ Re-creations and file footage, some in color, outline the findings of a government UFO study. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Mon. Noon

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. STARZ Thur. 4:08 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. Mientras se encuentra con su mujer de visita en Berlín, el doctor Martin Harris sufre un accidente de tráfico y entra en estado de coma. Cuando despierta, comprueba que alguien ha usurpado su personalidad y emprende una frenética investigación. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sun. 5:05 p.m. DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 5 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:25 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Tues. 8:12 a.m. STARZ Tues. 7:03 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019) Chelsea Frei, Maurice Benard. A sensitive child grows up as the daughter of mob boss John Gotti. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

La vida sigue igual (1969) Julio Iglesias, Charo López. Una historia basada en hechos reales sobre la vida y carrera del famoso cantante español y ex torero, Julio Iglesias. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Village of the Damned (1960) ★★★ George Sanders, Barbara Shelley. British parents realize their son is one of 12 evil alien children born in their village. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Waist Deep (2006) ★ Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good. An ex-convict collides with members of a street gang after his car is stolen with his son inside. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 7:15 p.m.

War of the Planets (1966) ★ Tony Russel, Lisa Gastoni. Martians without bodies try to take over 21st-century Earth by taking over human beings. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 2:55 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:33 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 7:25 a.m.

We Bare Bears the Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) TOON Sat. 11 a.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Thur. 7 p.m.

We Were Dancing (1942) ★★ Norma Shearer, Lee Bowman. A Polish princess runs out on her fiance at their engagement party. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. BBCA Thur. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Child (1934) ★★ Frankie Thomas, Edward Arnold. An 11-year-old winds up in military school, victim of his parents’ divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Weight of Water (2000) ★★ Catherine McCormack, Sarah Polley. While investigating a century-old double homicide, a photojournalist becomes alienated from her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:50 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. LIFE Tues. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Wed. 2:04 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sun. 6 a.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 10 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) ★★ Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis. A self-sacrificing grocery worker is pushed to the breaking point by the constant demands of his dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:54 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:59 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Where Eagles Dare (1969) ★★★ Richard Burton, Clint Eastwood. Allied agents lead commandos sent to free a general from a castle in Bavaria. (PG) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Where Now Are the Dreams of Youth? (1932) Ureo Egawa, Harurô Takeda. Silent. Three college friends are forced to ask a fourth, the son of a company president, for jobs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 10 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. LIFE Fri. 11:03 p.m.

White Boy (2017) Chris Hansen, Seth Ferranti. In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. STARZ Tues. 12:18 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Whiteout (2009) ★ Kate Beckinsale, Gabriel Macht. The only U.S. Marshal assigned to Antarctica has just three days to solve the continent’s first murder before six months of darkness strand her with the killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:34 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:15 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:25 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:03 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 9 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 8:58 a.m.

The Wild, Wild Planet (1967) ★ Tony Russel, Lisa Gastoni. A space cowboy saves planetary leaders from an alien shrinker’s army of inflatable females. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Tues. Noon FREE Tues. 5 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

The Witch (2015) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson. In 1630 New England, members of a farming family suspect the oldest daughter of witchcraft when the youngest son suddenly vanishes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Fri. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. CMAX Wed. 11 a.m.

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Fri. 7 a.m.

Woman of the Year (1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Wed. 5 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:28 a.m. CMAX Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Written on the Wind (1956) ★★ Rock Hudson, Lauren Bacall. A Texas oilman’s sister makes him doubt his wife and best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Wuthering Heights (1939) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. Emily Brontë's gothic heroine Cathy loves stableboy Heathcliff but marries squire Edgar. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m. HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:09 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:16 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Yeti (2008) ★ Peter DeLuise, Carly Pope. A legendary beast terrorizes members of a college football team after their plane crashes in the snowy Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:35 p.m.

You Can Count on Me (2000) ★★★ Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo. The straight-arrow life of a single mother begins to go into a tailspin when her drifter brother returns home. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Wed. 8:05 a.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 6 p.m.

The Young Doctors (1961) ★★★ Fredric March, Ben Gazzara. Two pathologists, old and young, clash over critical cases at their big-city hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Young Dr. Kildare (1938) ★★★ Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore. An intern handles emergencies and wins an older doctor’s approval at a New York hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:39 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:23 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Fri. 9:13 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. HIST Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Zombie Apocalypse (2011) Ving Rhames, Taryn Manning. After a zombie plague wipes out most of America, a small band of survivors fights its way across the country to reach a rumored refuge on the island of Catalina. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Mon. 9 p.m. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:36 a.m. STARZ Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.