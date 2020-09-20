Here are tonight’s 2020 Emmy winners so far
The 72nd Emmy Awards is (virtually) here: Jimmy Kimmel hosts a pandemic-centric socially distanced night that will attempt to celebrate television’s best as the world deals with COVID-19 and other crises that we’ve learned about — and escaped — through TV.
HBO’s “Watchmen” led all shows with 26 nominations, while Netflix set a record for one network with 160, beating HBO’s previous mark of 137. “Schitt’s Creek” has had a dominant showing in the comedy categories, including top comedy. “Watchmen” has received eight awards, while the Disney+ “Star Wars” saga “The Mandalorian” has seven. Some winners have already been announced at this week’s Creative Arts Emmys.
Experts have weighed in and predictions have been made. Here are the 2020 Emmy winners:
Limited series
Winner: “Watchmen”
“Little Fires Everywhere”
“Mrs. America”
“Unbelievable”
“Unorthodox”
Limited/TV supporting actress
Winner: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”
Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”
Limited/TV supporting actor
Winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen, “Watchmen”
Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”
Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”
Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Limited/TV lead actor
Winner: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
Limited/TV lead actress
Winner: Regina King, “Watchmen”
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Variety talk series
Winner: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Comedy series
Winner: “Schitt’s Creek”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“The Good Place”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Comedy supporting actress
Winner: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Comedy supporting actor
Winner: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Comedy lead actor
Winner: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Comedy lead actress
Winner: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Drama guest actress
Winner: Cherry Jones, “Succession”
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”
Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”
Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Harriet Walter, “Succession”
Drama guest actor
Winner: Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”
Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”
James Cromwell, “Succession”
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”
Martin Short, “The Morning Show”
Comedy guest actor
Winner: Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”
Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”
Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Dev Patel, “Modern Love”
Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”
Fred Willard, “Modern Family”
Comedy guest actress
Winner: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
Bette Midler, “The Politician”
Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”
Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”
TV movie
Winner: “Bad Education”
“American Son”
“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”
Variety sketch series
Winner: “Saturday Night Live”
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Drunk History”
Structured reality program
Winner: “Queer Eye”
“Antiques Roadshow”
“Love Is Blind”
“Shark Tank”
“A Very Brady Renovation”
Unstructured reality program
Winner: “Cheer”
“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night”
“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”
“We’re Here”
For a full list of winners, go to emmys.org.
