Here are tonight’s 2020 Emmy winners so far

The 72nd Emmy Awards is (virtually) here: Jimmy Kimmel hosts a pandemic-centric socially distanced night that will attempt to celebrate television’s best as the world deals with COVID-19 and other crises that we’ve learned about — and escaped — through TV.

HBO’s “Watchmen” led all shows with 26 nominations, while Netflix set a record for one network with 160, beating HBO’s previous mark of 137. “Schitt’s Creek” has had a dominant showing in the comedy categories, including top comedy. “Watchmen” has received eight awards, while the Disney+ “Star Wars” saga “The Mandalorian” has seven. Some winners have already been announced at this week’s Creative Arts Emmys.

Experts have weighed in and predictions have been made. Here are the 2020 Emmy winners:

Limited series

Regina King and Andrew Howard in "Watchmen" on HBO.

Winner: “Watchmen”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

Limited/TV supporting actress

Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm in "Mrs. America."

Winner: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Limited/TV supporting actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in HBO's "Watchmen."

Winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Limited/TV lead actor

Mark Ruffalo on the set of "I Know This Much Is True."

Winner: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Limited/TV lead actress

Actress Regina King

Winner: Regina King, “Watchmen”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Variety talk series

John Oliver

Winner: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Comedy series

From left, Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy in "Schitt's Creek."

Winner: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy supporting actress

Actress Annie Murphy from "Schitt's Creek"

Winner: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Comedy supporting actor

Father and son Eugene and Daniel Levy created "Schitt's Creek," and are now multiple Emmy winners.

Winner: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Comedy lead actor

Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose in "Schitt's Creek."

Winner: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Comedy lead actress

Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek."

Winner: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Drama guest actress

"Succession," with Holly Hunter, left, and Cherry Jones.

Winner: Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Drama guest actor

Ron Cephas Jones from "This Is Us."

Winner: Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Comedy guest actor

Musical guest Lizzo, host Eddie Murphy, and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson.

Winner: Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Comedy guest actress

Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live."

Winner: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

TV movie

Hugh Jackman in a scene from "Bad Education."

Winner: “Bad Education”

“American Son”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Variety sketch series

Kenan Thompson as Ben Carson and Beck Bennett as Mike Pence on "Saturday Night Live."

Winner: “Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

Structured reality program

The cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye" — Bobby Berk, from left, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness

Winner: “Queer Eye”

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love Is Blind”

“Shark Tank”

“A Very Brady Renovation”

Unstructured reality program

A scene from "Cheer."

Winner: “Cheer”

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night”

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“We’re Here”

For a full list of winners, go to emmys.org.