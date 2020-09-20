Eugene and Dan Levy become first father-son duo to win Emmys in same year

Like father, like son.

Both Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-created and starred in the Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” took home Emmys Sunday.

That makes them the first-ever father-son pair to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

Advertisement

Eugene, who won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, expressed his gratitude over getting to work with both of his children, Dan and Sarah, in his acceptance speech.

“And that brings me to my multi-Emmy-nominated partner: Daniel Levy, who took our show that we came up with and brilliantly guided it to this little me party tonight,” he said. “So thank you, son.”

Eugene starred as Johnny Rose, father of the Rose family, who are down on their luck and new to the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek. Dan played Johnny’s son, David Rose, while Sarah played Twyla Sands, the sole waitress at the local cafe.

Advertisement



On Sunday, when Daniel subsequently won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series (for “Schitt’s Creek’s” finale “Happy Ending” episode), he thanked his father.

“First of all, I just want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reins to this show, even though I didn’t have any experience in a writers room — which, saying that out loud right now, feels like a wild choice on your part — but I am very grateful for it,” Dan said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.”

Dan went on to win Emmys for both outstanding directing for a comedy series (also for the “Happy Ending episode”) and outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” after winning outstanding writing for a comedy series. (ABC/Walt Disney Television)

“Schitt’s Creek’s” Catherine O’Hara, who played matriarch Moira Rose, won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series earlier in the night. The show also won for outstanding comedy series.

Advertisement

Daniel also thanked “Every single writer that sat in our writers room and offered up traumatizing, embarrassing, deeply triggering things so that the Rose family could be who they are.

“Getting to write David Rose, getting to write this show, getting to tell the stories, has been the greatest, most cathartic experience of my life,” Daniel said.

Annie Murphy and Dan Levy celebrate Murphy’s win for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in “Schitt’s Creek.” (ABC/Walt Disney Television)



On Saturday, at the Creative Arts Emmys, Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones also made Emmys history, becoming the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year. Ron won a golden statuette for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as William Hill in “This Is Us.” Jasmine won her own for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for playing Tyisha in "#FreeRayshawn.”