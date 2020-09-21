‘90 Day Fiancé' star Larissa Dos Santos Lima says she’s ‘good’ after ICE release

“90 Day Fiancé" star Larissa Dos Santos Lima was detained and released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend while preparing to move to Colorado Springs, Colo., with her boyfriend.

On Instagram Sunday, the reality TV star, who was born in Brazil, thanked “everyone for all the prayers” after ICE officials took her into custody in Las Vegas early Saturday morning while she was getting into a U-Haul truck with her partner, Eric Nichols, a representative for Dos Santos Lima confirmed to People magazine.

Dos Santos Lima — who appeared in Discovery’s “90 Day Fiancé" and its spinoff, “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” — has since been freed from custody after being arrested for what her rep called “a misunderstanding” that was promptly handled by her legal team.

She is now safely in Colorado with Nichols, who posted a video from the U-Haul truck on Sunday, captioned, “NOT EVEN ICE can tame my girl,” with some heart and kissy emojis. Dos Santos Lima uploaded a video as well, assuring her followers that she is “good to go” after the incident.

A rep for Discovery did not immediately respond Monday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment, and ICE declined to comment to The Times.

Upon their arrival in the Centennial State, Nichols shared another Instagram update remarking on the “90 Day Fiancé" couple’s “very twisted week with a lot of unexpected surprises.” Dos Santos Lima began dating Nichols after divorcing fellow “90 Day Fiancé" star Colt Johnson last year.

This summer, ICE arrested more than 300 people in the Los Angeles area and 2,000 people total as part of a monthlong nationwide operation. The organization has drawn sharp criticism for continuing to make arrests during the pandemic and detaining individuals with limited access to COVID-19 testing.