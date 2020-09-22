What’s on TV Wednesday: Season finale of The CW’s ‘Coroner’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno explores the various ways people may put themselves and their vehicles in harm’s way. Featured are motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana and stunt driver Debbie Evans. 7 and 10:05 p.m. CNBC

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The 100 In this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series, Clarke and Octavia (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in. 8 p.m. CW

The Masked Singer (season premiere) 8 p.m. Fox

Islands of Wonder This new episode of the nature series visits the South Pacific island of Borneo, third largest in the world, with greater biodiversity than any other island. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) is having second thoughts about her and Calvin’s (Lance Gross) divorce in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Host Terry Crews reveals who viewers have chosen as the winner in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC

Coroner In the season finale, a death hits close to home for the team, and the investigation by Jenny (Serinda Swan) and her colleagues uncovers evidence pointing to something bigger than they expected. Also, Ross (Ehren Kassam) embarks on a personal journey, while Liam (Éric Bruneau) reveals his true feelings to Jenny. Tamara Podemski also stars. 9 p.m. CW

NOVA In the new episode “A to Z: The First Alphabet” researchers uncover the evolution of writing and the story of the alphabet, dating back to millennia-old carvings found in an Egyptian turquoise mine. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri brings in four pasta-savvy chefs in this new episode. Eddie Jackson, Christian Petroni and Damaris Phillips are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

I Can See Your Voice Ken Jeong hosts this new unscripted competition where celebrities try to identify singers by their looks. Nick Lachey, Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton are featured in the premiere. 9 p.m. Fox

Hacking Your Mind (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX

SPECIALS

Agents of Chaos Filmmaker Alex Gibney (“Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief”) directed this new two-part documentary on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 9 p.m. HBO



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jeff Daniels; author Jeffrey Selingo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; grandparents struggle during the pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nancy Grace; eliminated couple from “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chace Crawford (“The Boys”); Sunny Hostin (“I Am These Truths”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mark Kelly; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Colin Quinn; masks. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Scherzinger (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”); Peter Facinelli (“The Vanished”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV; 3 p.m. KCOP

The Drew Barrymore Show Stephen Colbert; Judy Gold and Zainab Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Common performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Lecrae; a doctor’s COVID nightmare; dealing with a maskless stranger. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents may have to care for their incapacitated 27-year-old son for the rest of their lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alec Baldwin; SuperM performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Keto-friendly foods; fighting food fatigue; getting sleep. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Former first lady Michelle Obama. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Millie Bobby Brown; Colin Quinn; Anitta and Cardi B perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Yusuf/Cat Stevens performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Riz Ahmed; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Paulson; H. Jon Benjamin. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The Orlando City SC visit the Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet

NBA Basketball Eastern Conference finals, game 4: the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m. ESPN



MOVIES

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 8 a.m. TMC

You Can Count on Me (2000) 8:05 a.m. Showtime

Captain Phillips (2013) 8:30 a.m. History

The Wife (2017) 8:58 a.m. Encore

Signs (2002) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Black Mass (2015) 10 a.m. AMC

A Simple Favor (2018) 10:40 a.m. Epix

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 10:42 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Rio (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Revenant (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:30 a.m. History

Room (2015) Noon Showtime

King Kong (2005) Noon TMC

Widows (2018) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax

Ferdinand (2017) 1 p.m. FX

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) 1 p.m. TCM

Hope Springs (2012) 1:08 p.m. Encore

Side Effects (2013) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax

The American President (1995) 2:51 p.m. Encore

The Blind Side (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform

Ah, Wilderness! (1935) 3 p.m. TCM

Mississippi Grind (2015) 3:10 p.m. TMC

Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

Minority Report (2002) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Hustle & Flow (2005) 4:20 p.m. VH1

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 5 p.m. FXX

Boys Town (1938) 5 p.m. TCM

Cloverfield (2008) 5 p.m. TMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 and 10 p.m. TNT

Twister (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform

A Most Violent Year (2014) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Human Comedy (1943) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Hellboy (2004) 6:55 p.m. Encore

The Invisible Man (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Looper (2012) 7:58 p.m. Starz

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 8 p.m. ABC

Picnic (1955) 8 p.m. KVCR

Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Skyfall (2012) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Black Stallion (1979) 9 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10 p.m. USA

Strike Up the Band (1940) 11:15 p.m. TCM

True Grit (1969) 11:26 p.m. Encore

Baby Boy (2001) 11:30 p.m. VH1

