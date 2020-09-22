What’s on TV Wednesday: Season finale of The CW’s ‘Coroner’
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode, Leno explores the various ways people may put themselves and their vehicles in harm’s way. Featured are motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana and stunt driver Debbie Evans. 7 and 10:05 p.m. CNBC
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 In this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series, Clarke and Octavia (Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer (season premiere) 8 p.m. Fox
Islands of Wonder This new episode of the nature series visits the South Pacific island of Borneo, third largest in the world, with greater biodiversity than any other island. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) is having second thoughts about her and Calvin’s (Lance Gross) divorce in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Host Terry Crews reveals who viewers have chosen as the winner in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC
Coroner In the season finale, a death hits close to home for the team, and the investigation by Jenny (Serinda Swan) and her colleagues uncovers evidence pointing to something bigger than they expected. Also, Ross (Ehren Kassam) embarks on a personal journey, while Liam (Éric Bruneau) reveals his true feelings to Jenny. Tamara Podemski also stars. 9 p.m. CW
NOVA In the new episode “A to Z: The First Alphabet” researchers uncover the evolution of writing and the story of the alphabet, dating back to millennia-old carvings found in an Egyptian turquoise mine. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games Host Guy Fieri brings in four pasta-savvy chefs in this new episode. Eddie Jackson, Christian Petroni and Damaris Phillips are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
I Can See Your Voice Ken Jeong hosts this new unscripted competition where celebrities try to identify singers by their looks. Nick Lachey, Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton are featured in the premiere. 9 p.m. Fox
Hacking Your Mind (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
Agents of Chaos Filmmaker Alex Gibney (“Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief”) directed this new two-part documentary on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jeff Daniels; author Jeffrey Selingo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; grandparents struggle during the pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nancy Grace; eliminated couple from “Dancing With the Stars.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chace Crawford (“The Boys”); Sunny Hostin (“I Am These Truths”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mark Kelly; Desus Nice and the Kid Mero. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Colin Quinn; masks. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Scherzinger (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”); Peter Facinelli (“The Vanished”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV; 3 p.m. KCOP
The Drew Barrymore Show Stephen Colbert; Judy Gold and Zainab Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Common performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Lecrae; a doctor’s COVID nightmare; dealing with a maskless stranger. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents may have to care for their incapacitated 27-year-old son for the rest of their lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alec Baldwin; SuperM performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Keto-friendly foods; fighting food fatigue; getting sleep. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Former first lady Michelle Obama. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Millie Bobby Brown; Colin Quinn; Anitta and Cardi B perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Daniels; Yusuf/Cat Stevens performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Riz Ahmed; Tim McGraw performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Paulson; H. Jon Benjamin. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Stone; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net and MLB; Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
MLS Soccer The Orlando City SC visit the Sporting Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visit the Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference finals, game 4: the Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MOVIES
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 8 a.m. TMC
You Can Count on Me (2000) 8:05 a.m. Showtime
Captain Phillips (2013) 8:30 a.m. History
The Wife (2017) 8:58 a.m. Encore
Signs (2002) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Black Mass (2015) 10 a.m. AMC
A Simple Favor (2018) 10:40 a.m. Epix
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 10:42 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Rio (2011) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Revenant (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 11:30 a.m. History
Room (2015) Noon Showtime
King Kong (2005) Noon TMC
Widows (2018) 12:15 p.m. Cinemax
Ferdinand (2017) 1 p.m. FX
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) 1 p.m. TCM
Hope Springs (2012) 1:08 p.m. Encore
Side Effects (2013) 2:25 p.m. Cinemax
The American President (1995) 2:51 p.m. Encore
The Blind Side (2009) 3 p.m. Freeform
Ah, Wilderness! (1935) 3 p.m. TCM
Mississippi Grind (2015) 3:10 p.m. TMC
Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX
Minority Report (2002) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Hustle & Flow (2005) 4:20 p.m. VH1
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 5 p.m. FXX
Boys Town (1938) 5 p.m. TCM
Cloverfield (2008) 5 p.m. TMC
Wonder Woman (2017) 5 and 10 p.m. TNT
Twister (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform
A Most Violent Year (2014) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Human Comedy (1943) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 6:55 p.m. Encore
The Invisible Man (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Looper (2012) 7:58 p.m. Starz
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 8 p.m. ABC
Picnic (1955) 8 p.m. KVCR
Space Cowboys (2000) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Skyfall (2012) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Black Stallion (1979) 9 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10 p.m. USA
Strike Up the Band (1940) 11:15 p.m. TCM
True Grit (1969) 11:26 p.m. Encore
Baby Boy (2001) 11:30 p.m. VH1
