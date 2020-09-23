What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ moves to CBS
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Mysteries Decoded This new episode heads to Montauk, N.Y., to investigate stories that the U.S. government was conducting experiments on young children involving mind control and time travel. 8 p.m. CW
Celebrity Family Feud Kathie Lee Gifford, Ricki Lake, 2 Chainz and Big Boi. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Keeping Up With the Kardashians As concerns grow over COVID-19, Kim and Kourtney head to Paris in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. E!
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa A couple put their savings on the line to flip their first home in Rancho Cucamonga in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC The survivor of a horrible attack is convinced police have the wrong suspect in this new episode of the true-crime documentary series. (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Press Your Luck (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Star Trek: Discovery Originally created for the CBS All Access streaming service, the seventh TV series in the “Star Trek” is transported to broadcast television. Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Anthony Rapp star in the series premiere. 10 p.m. CBS
Match Game (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS
10 Things You Don’t Know Kevin Hart. (N) 10:30 p.m. E!
SPECIALS
RBG: Her Legacy & the Court’s Future This new special features conversations with people who knew and worked with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and documents the battle to replace her on the Supreme Court. 7 p.m. KOCE
Agents of Chaos Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the circumstances surrounding Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in the conclusion of this two-part special. (N) 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser Health News. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Carrie Underwood; Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chris Rock. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”); Carole Baskin (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chris Rock. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jenna Bush Hager. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Brandy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rob Lowe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The protests, the violence and the outrage around some people’s refusal to wear masks. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Debra Messing (“I Am a Voter”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV; 3 p.m. KCOP
The Drew Barrymore Show Rosario Dawson and Retta (“And Nothing Less: the Untold Stories of Women’s Fight for the Vote”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Little Big Town; Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors NBA secret weapon; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; Thomas Roberts (DailyMailTV). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Siblings confront their mother about their stress-filled childhoods. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”); principal who helped students during the pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A former friend talks about Lori Vallow, the mother who was arrested in connection with the disappearance and deaths of her two children. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season finale) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jane Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Rock; Jonathan Majors; Sasha Sloan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); Tony Romo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”); Aminé performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Alicia Vikander; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Schwartzman; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10:30 a.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Football Alabama-Birmingham visits South Alabama, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball Las Vegas Aces versus Connecticut Sun, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota Lynx versus Seattle Storm, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Miami Dolphins visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, 5:20 p.m. NFL
NBA Basketball The Lakers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT
MOVIES
Hellboy (2004) 8 a.m. and 4:52 p.m. Encore
Marshall (2017) 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 8:30 a.m. IFC
Public Enemies (2009) 9 a.m. AMC
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Only the Brave (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
A Price Above Rubies (1998) 10 a.m. Cinemax
Young Frankenstein (1974) 10:05 a.m. Encore
Kate & Leopold (2001) 11 a.m. TMC
Magnificent Obsession (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Philadelphia (1993) 11:54 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FXX
The Professional (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
All That Heaven Allows (1955) 1:30 p.m. TCM
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Moon (2009) 2:45 p.m. TMC
Chronicle (2012) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax
Twister (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Ghost (1990) 4:50 p.m. Showtime
Young Dr. Kildare (1938) 5 p.m. TCM
The Birdcage (1996) 6 p.m. Epix
Skyfall (2012) 6:01 p.m. Syfy
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Young Doctors (1961) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Harriet (2019) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 6:57 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Coming to America (1988) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
The Hospital (1971) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Ovation
Groundhog Day (1993) 9:45 p.m. Epix
