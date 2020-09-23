What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ moves to CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Mysteries Decoded This new episode heads to Montauk, N.Y., to investigate stories that the U.S. government was conducting experiments on young children involving mind control and time travel. 8 p.m. CW

Celebrity Family Feud Kathie Lee Gifford, Ricki Lake, 2 Chainz and Big Boi. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Keeping Up With the Kardashians As concerns grow over COVID-19, Kim and Kourtney head to Paris in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. E!

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa A couple put their savings on the line to flip their first home in Rancho Cucamonga in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC The survivor of a horrible attack is convinced police have the wrong suspect in this new episode of the true-crime documentary series. (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Press Your Luck (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Star Trek: Discovery Originally created for the CBS All Access streaming service, the seventh TV series in the “Star Trek” is transported to broadcast television. Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif and Anthony Rapp star in the series premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

Match Game (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS

10 Things You Don’t Know Kevin Hart. (N) 10:30 p.m. E!



SPECIALS

RBG: Her Legacy & the Court’s Future This new special features conversations with people who knew and worked with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and documents the battle to replace her on the Supreme Court. 7 p.m. KOCE

Agents of Chaos Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the circumstances surrounding Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in the conclusion of this two-part special. (N) 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser Health News. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Carrie Underwood; Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chris Rock. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”); Carole Baskin (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chris Rock. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jenna Bush Hager. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Brandy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rob Lowe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The protests, the violence and the outrage around some people’s refusal to wear masks. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Debra Messing (“I Am a Voter”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV; 3 p.m. KCOP

The Drew Barrymore Show Rosario Dawson and Retta (“And Nothing Less: the Untold Stories of Women’s Fight for the Vote”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Little Big Town; Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors NBA secret weapon; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; Thomas Roberts (DailyMailTV). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Siblings confront their mother about their stress-filled childhoods. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”); principal who helped students during the pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A former friend talks about Lori Vallow, the mother who was arrested in connection with the disappearance and deaths of her two children. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season finale) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jane Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Rock; Jonathan Majors; Sasha Sloan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); Tony Romo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”); Aminé performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alicia Vikander; Maya Erskine; Anna Konkle. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Schwartzman; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10:30 a.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

College Football Alabama-Birmingham visits South Alabama, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball Las Vegas Aces versus Connecticut Sun, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota Lynx versus Seattle Storm, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Miami Dolphins visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, 5:20 p.m. NFL

NBA Basketball The Lakers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT

MOVIES

Hellboy (2004) 8 a.m. and 4:52 p.m. Encore

Marshall (2017) 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Showtime

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 8:30 a.m. IFC

Public Enemies (2009) 9 a.m. AMC

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Only the Brave (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

A Price Above Rubies (1998) 10 a.m. Cinemax

Young Frankenstein (1974) 10:05 a.m. Encore

Kate & Leopold (2001) 11 a.m. TMC

Magnificent Obsession (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Philadelphia (1993) 11:54 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FXX

The Professional (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

All That Heaven Allows (1955) 1:30 p.m. TCM

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Moon (2009) 2:45 p.m. TMC

Chronicle (2012) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax

Twister (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Ghost (1990) 4:50 p.m. Showtime

Young Dr. Kildare (1938) 5 p.m. TCM

The Birdcage (1996) 6 p.m. Epix

Skyfall (2012) 6:01 p.m. Syfy

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Young Doctors (1961) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Harriet (2019) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008) 6:57 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

Clueless (1995) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Coming to America (1988) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

The Hospital (1971) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 9 p.m. Ovation

Groundhog Day (1993) 9:45 p.m. Epix

