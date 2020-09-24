Mandy Moore announces she’ll be a mom for real, not just on ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore has a new personal project in the works: a baby.

The actress announced Thursday on Instagram that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were expecting their first baby (a boy) “coming early 2021.”

Goldsmith, absolutely beaming, posted a matching announcement to his own account.

Moore already plays a mother of three as Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama “This Is Us” — her breakout role.

Both Moore and Pearson got their starts in music: The actress rose to fame in 1999 with her teenybopper single “Candy.” Moore’s character was a singer too, before her marriage to Jack Pearson.

Her character’s backstory mirrored her own, as Moore told The Times in 2016.

“I am this woman,” she said. “I know who she is. I understand her. And what I don’t understand yet, I’m learning. It is a true challenge, and it’s something that is never lost on me. I think about it all the time because I am not a mother. I can sometimes be overly concerned with making sure my character feels maternal enough.”

“I was ready to play a wife and mom,” Moore told The Times in 2016. “I’m ready for that phase in my actual life, so it feels very natural.”

Moore and Goldsmith started dating in 2015, announced their engagement in September 2017 and got hitched in November 2018.

Somewhere in the middle, playing a mother every Tuesday night drew her toward parenthood. “I am ready to have a family,” she told The Times in 2017. “It’s definitely something that’s been really on my mind lately.”

Moore also numbered among those celebrities incensed by a Kentucky grand jury’s failure to charge any officers directly involved in Breonna Taylor’s death. (Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments.)

“Today’s news is devastating and infuriating and indicative of a miserably broken system,” Moore wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Breonna Taylor’s life had value. She and her family deserve justice. Black women matter. Black Lives matter.”