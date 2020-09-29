Ready for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2? Now you can watch it with Lego Baby Yoda

Assemble Baby Yoda you can, with a forthcoming Lego set modeled after the Child.

In true Disney form, the entertainment giant has found yet another way to capitalize on the popularity of the Child (better known as Baby Yoda) by releasing a 1,073-piece Lego set in tandem with the highly anticipated second season of “The Mandalorian.”

Available now for preorder on the Lego website, the $79.99 product will officially start shipping Oct. 30 — the same day new episodes of the hit “Star Wars” spinoff are scheduled to debut on Disney+.

Included in the set are adjustable head, ear and mouth pieces — for different facial expressions; a round gearshift knob resembling the one from the Mandalorian’s (Pedro Pascal) Razor Crest ship; and a tiny, matching Lego “minifigure” (or, in other words, a baby Baby Yoda).

Advertisement

Which is your favorite LEGO version of The Child? Comment below! https://t.co/RwfxsmUE7q pic.twitter.com/9wDERHePGK — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 28, 2020

The main figure — which measures more than 7.5 inches tall, 8.5 inches wide and 5 inches deep — also comes with illustrated instructions for a smooth building experience. Other new “Star Wars” collectibles currently available for preorder include Funko Pops of Mando, Baby Yoda and Gamorrean Fighter, as well as more toy versions of the Child.

Earlier this year, Hasbro unveiled the crown jewel of its Baby Yoda merchandise: an ear-wiggling, Force-wielding toy replica of everyone’s favorite 50-year-old toddler, which unsurprisingly sold at hyperspeed.

On May 4 — a.k.a. Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you) — Hasbro launched a Child-themed Monopoly board, playing on various viral Baby Yoda memes, such as Baby Yoda sipping broth and Baby Yoda in the Razor Crest cockpit.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Child was heavily featured in the Season 2 trailer for “The Mandalorian,” which teased plenty of new adventures and raised the stakes for Mando and his cuddly companion. “Wherever I go, he goes,” Pascal’s Mandalorian says in the clip.

The Force was with “The Mandalorian” at the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards, which saw the flagship Disney+ series collect trophies for cinematography, music composition, production design, stunt coordination, sound editing, sound mixing and special visual effects ahead of its sophomore season premiere.