What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Assisted Living’; MLB; NBA finals
SERIES
The News With Shepard Smith (Premiere) The former Fox News anchor launches a new show on a new network. (N) 4 p.m. CNBC
Jay Leno’s Garage Martha Stewart shows off Edsel Ford’s Maine estate and takes Leno on a ride in her pristine Edsel wagon in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends arrive at their final decisive battle as the dystopian science-fiction series ends with a series finale titled “The Last War.” Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne After the divorce, Calvin (Lance Gross) decides to date again in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. BET
South Park The kids head back to school as the the residents of South Park cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in a timely new episode of the raunchy animated series. 8 p.m. Comedy Central and MTV
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates celebrates Stephen King in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery
Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg announces the winning couple in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
NOVA The new episode “A to Z: How Writing Changed the World” explores how the development of writing played a vital role in shaping world history. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living In the first of two new episodes, Jeremy’s (Na’im Lynn) online plumber training backfires on him. In a second episode, Sandra (Tayler Buck) tries to mislead about where she’s going and with whom. 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Dodgeball Thunderdome (N) 9 p.m. Discovery
I Can See Your Voice With Jordin Sparks, Niecy Nash, Jay Pharoah, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton. Ken Jeong hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
Hacking Your Mind This new episode documents how people can hack their own minds to improve their lives. 10 p.m. KOCE
Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
Blood on the Wall Journalists-filmmakers Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested document the effect of widespread corruption in Central America, which has led to a flood of refugees fleeing the region for the relative safety of Mexico. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America Carlos Watson moderates a conversation among incarcerated people calling in from prisons across the country and two prison reform advocates. 10 p.m. A&E
SPORTS
Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. ESPN2; the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ABC; the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics, noon ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres, 2 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN
2020 NBA Finals Game 1: The Miami Heat versus the Lakers. 6 p.m. KABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Shepard Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Cena. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim McGraw. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michelle Obama. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Tia Mowry (“Family Reunion”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Seth MacFarlane; chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Nicole Richie (“Nikki Fresh”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Adorn; Beth Behrs; Jack Quaid, HomeBoy Industries; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Protecting children online; getting the home organized; cholesterol; keeping fit. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Gen Zers seek advice on how to handle 2020. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Brandon Leake (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What may happen if there is a flu outbreak during the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention”); Keisha Lance Bottoms. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Conan JB Smoove. 8 and 9:30 p.m. TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game night: Adam Sandler. (N) 8:30 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Colfer; BTS chats and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Jonathan Alter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julie Bowen; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Brian Stelter; Jessica Burdeaux. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tyra Banks; Surfaces performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Tootsie (1982) 8 a.m. Showtime
The American President (1995) 8:09 a.m. and 6 p.m. Encore
A Hidden Life (2019) 8:40 a.m. HBO
An Ideal Husband (1999) 9:10 a.m. Cinemax
Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 10 a.m. Showtime
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:06 a.m. and 10 p.m. Encore
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 11:35 a.m. HBO
Upgrade (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX
Freedom Writers (2007) 12:30 p.m. VH1
A Bridge Too Far (1977) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 12:35 p.m. TMC
Total Recall (1990) 1:30 p.m. AMC
American Made (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 3 p.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) 3 p.m. VH1
Little Women (2019) 3:30 p.m. Starz
Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. AMC
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me (2010) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The Martian (2015) 5 p.m. FX
Stand and Deliver (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:05 p.m. Showtime
42 (2013) 6 p.m. VH1
The Sixth Sense (1999) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Blackboard Jungle (1955) 7 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 7:10 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FXX
A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR
Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. BBC America
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Cape Fear (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Deliverance (1972) 10:10 p.m. TMC
The Crow (1994) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax
Marshall (2017) 10:45 p.m. Showtime
