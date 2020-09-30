What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Let’s Be Real’ on Fox; MLB Playoffs

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Mysteries Decoded Jennifer Marshall and Sarah Lyons to explore the 17th century Salem witch trials in Massachusetts. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Celebrity Family Feud Joel McHale and Ben Feldman; Jesse Palmer and CeeLo Green. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Southern Charm (N) 8 p.m. Bravo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!

Press Your Luck Contestants from San Diego, Huntington Beach and Rancho Mission Viejo. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Match Game James Van Der Beek, Cheryl Hines, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Dr. Oz and Laura Benanti. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

CripTales Disabled actor and writer Mat Fraser curates powerful monologues written, directed and performed by disabled people in this new series. 10 p.m. BBC America



SPECIALS

Let’s Be Real Robert Smigel (“Triumph the Insult Comic Dog”) is executive producer of this new puppet special covering politics, pop culture and the 2020 election. 9 p.m. Fox

SPORTS

Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. ESPN2; the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ABC; the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics, Noon ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres, 2 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. TBS; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the New York Jets, 5:20 p.m. NFL



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Jill Martin. Breast cancer treatment: Kristen Dahlgren. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kristi Funk; Rachel Beller; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); Tim McGraw performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tanya Acker; Patricia DiMango; Michael Corriero. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Jacques Pépin. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Galadriel Stineman and Kevin Joy; chef Chris Valdes. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Andrew Rannells (“The Boys in the Band”); Jill Kargman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth MacFarlane; Arden Myrin; Stephen Curry; Ziggy Marley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Amy Grant’s health; Rachel Campos-Duffy (“Moms”); stress. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents say their 12-year-old daughter assaults them, destroys their property, lies and walks out. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Rock (“Fargo”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Sterling K. Brown discusses Hollywood’s race problem and why he wants to live to be 100. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Michael Strahan; Tobe Nwigwe (“I Need You to”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Colin Jost; Kaitlyn Dever; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Travis Scott performs; Lauren Cohan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; David Wright; Miranda July; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tyra Banks; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Casper A teenager (Christina Ricci) who lost her mother befriends a friendly ghost while staying at a mean heiress’ (Cathy Moriarty) haunted mansion in this kid-friendly 1995 comedy adapted from a popular comic book. Dan Aykroyd and Bill Pullman also star. 5 p.m. Freeform

Never Rarely Sometimes Always Sidney Flanigan stars as 17-year-old Autumn, who runs into a frustrating series of hurdles, both bureaucratic and emotional, while seeking to terminate an unexpected pregnancy in writer-director Eliza Hittman’s 2020 drama. Talia Ryder, Ryan Eggold and Thodore Pellerin also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Beneath Us Director Max Pachman also co-wrote this 2019 thriller about a group of undocumented workers hired by a wealthy American couple, who hold them captive in the basement of their remote mansion and force them to fight for their lives. Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre, James Tupper and Nicholas Gonzalez star. 10:36 p.m. Starz

Zero Days (2016) 8 a.m. TMC

A Clockwork Orange (1971) 8:15 a.m. IFC

The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Emma (1996) 8:45 a.m. HBO

Fatal Attraction (1987) 8:52 a.m. and 6:57 p.m. Encore

Rango (2011) 9:35 a.m. Epix

Thirteen Days (2000) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:51 a.m. Starz

The Warriors (1979) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax

American Made (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Truman Show (1998) 11:35 a.m. TMC

Coming to America (1988) Noon and 7 p.m. VH1

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Frequency (2000) 12:30 p.m. HBO

The Dark Knight (2008) 1 p.m. MTV

Stand by Me (1986) 2:15 p.m. Encore

Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 2:30 p.m. IFC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 2:30 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Marooned (1969) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 3:09 p.m. Starz

Erin Brockovich (2000) 4 and 11:56 p.m. BBC America

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) 4:35 p.m. TMC

La Strada (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Carrie (1976) 5:15 p.m. Encore

The Cooler (2003) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Titanic (1997) 6:41 p.m. Starz

A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. BBC America

Two for the Road (1967) 7 p.m. TCM

Halloween (1978) 8 p.m. AMC

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) 8 p.m. Epix

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. TMC

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET

Dodsworth (1936) 9 p.m. TCM

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 10 p.m. CMT

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:15 p.m. TMC

Beneath Us (2019) 10:36 p.m. Starz

Role Models (2008) 10:50 p.m. Encore

Destry Rides Again (1939) 11 p.m. TCM

Inside Man (2006) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

