Movies on TV this week: ‘The Shining’; ‘Gandhi’ and more

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 4 - 10, 2020

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ENCORE Tues. 7:56 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:58 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) TMC Tues. 8:50 a.m.

The General (1926) TCM Sun. 6 p.m.

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) PARMOUNT Thur. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 5:56 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) TMC Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Once (2006) HBO Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Mon. 10:56 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:02 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:28 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Rocky (1976) IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m. HIST Tues. Noon

The Shining (1980) AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:03 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ENCORE Fri. 8:57 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:28 p.m.

Titanic (1997) STARZ Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 4 - 10, 2020

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. Noon

The Birds (1963) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:28 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:28 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ AMC Tues. 4:01 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1999) ★ IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ IFC Wed. 1:28 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:58 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 4 - 10, 2020

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ KVCR Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ FREE Sun. 5:10 p.m. FREE Thur. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. 4:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Mon. 10 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 1:56 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ E Sun. 2 p.m. SYFY Fri. 8 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ E Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 7:01 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ E Sun. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 9:29 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ SHOW Sun. 6:25 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ TNT Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 10 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:28 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ ENCORE Sun. 10:21 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:26 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:33 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ SUND Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 10:10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ FREE Sun. 3:05 p.m. FREE Mon. 11:30 a.m. FREE Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 11:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 9:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1:45 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:28 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:41 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:58 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:33 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:59 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ KCOP Sun. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ HBO Fri. Noon

The Firm (1993) ★★★ OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ ENCORE Wed. 2 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ SHOW Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Tues. 7:56 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:58 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 5 a.m. SHOW Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ HIST Tues. 9 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7 a.m. FREE Mon. 4 p.m. FREE Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ FREE Sun. 9:30 a.m. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 4 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ SHOW Tues. 1:15 p.m. SHOW Wed. 2:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 11 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ PARMOUNT Tues. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Wed. Noon FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 8:01 p.m. SYFY Mon. 4:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 2 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9:40 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 2 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ TMC Sun. 10:10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 a.m. SHOW Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ SHOW Fri. 3:40 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Tues. 3:25 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ SYFY Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ ENCORE Wed. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:43 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 10:10 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:14 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ STARZ Wed. 2 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:18 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ FREE Fri. 11:30 a.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 2:37 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ STARZ Wed. 3:32 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:50 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ SYFY Thur. 1:30 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ SHOW Thur. 5 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:24 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 1:20 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Mon. 10:56 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:02 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:28 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ CMAX Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:58 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ SHOW Mon. 1 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 4 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:31 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:03 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ BRVO Sun. 4 p.m. BRVO Sun. 6 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 9 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 7:13 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:12 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ STARZ Thur. 8:56 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ STARZ Thur. 3:44 p.m. STARZ Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ ENCORE Fri. 8:57 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:28 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ STARZ Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 7 p.m. SHOW Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBCA Wed. 2:15 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ SHOW Fri. 4:30 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 4:04 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 4 - 10, 2020

A

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:25 p.m. CMAX Fri. 9:18 a.m.

Absence of Malice (1981) ★★★ Paul Newman, Sally Field. A federal bureaucrat leads a Miami newswoman to libel a dead gangster’s honest son. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 10:20 a.m. HBO Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Sun. 7:15 p.m. FREE Thur. 9 p.m. FREE Fri. 6:50 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 5:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 5:10 p.m. FREE Thur. 7 p.m. FREE Fri. 4:45 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 10 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Mon. 10 p.m.

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 8:11 a.m.

Alice in Movieland (1940) Joan Leslie, Nana Bryant. Alice wins a free trip to Hollywood and dreams about her arrival. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Fri. 4 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMAX Wed. 2 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Mon. 12:45 p.m. VH1 Mon. 5:30 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Sat. 2 a.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:06 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:36 a.m. STARZ Fri. 10:50 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Wed. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. Noon

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Mon. 10:15 p.m. SYFY Tues. 1:07 p.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:56 a.m.

Angry Inuk (2016) Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Aaju Peter. The central role of seal hunting in the lives of the Inuit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 3:20 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Arizona Raiders (1965) ★★ Audie Murphy, Michael Dante. Two ex-Quantrill’s raiders join the Arizona Rangers to hunt raiders still at large. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Ascent (1977) Boris Plotnikov, Vladimir Gostyukhin. Two Soviet soldiers leave their starving unit to search a nearby farm for supplies. When they see the Germans have reached it first, they have to retreat deep into enemy territory. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:40 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:40 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Tues. 2 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. E Sun. 2 p.m. SYFY Fri. 8 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 7:01 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sun. 7 p.m. SYFY Sat. 9:29 p.m.

Bad Company (1972) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Barry Brown. A young man evading the Civil War encounters a conniving drifter and his lawless gang after venturing into the West. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:35 a.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 3 p.m.

Bananas (1971) ★★★ Woody Allen, Louise Lasser. Rejected by his radical girlfriend, a wimpy New Yorker heads for San Marcos to lead its revolution. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

La Banda del Polvo Maldito (1977) Valentín Trujillo, Armando Silvestre. La lucha de la policía internacional contra los jefes del narcotráfico, quienes distribuyen droga entre la juventud. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:25 p.m. CMAX Sat. 5:05 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Barely Lethal (2015) Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba. Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an exchange student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Beautiful Budapest (1938) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The sights and sounds of Budapest, Hungary. (NR) TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BRVO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America (1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Bees Make Honey (2017) Alice Eve, Hermione Corfield. A widow hosts a gathering for her high-society friends in an attempt to solve the mystery of her husband’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Mon. 9 p.m. FREE Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMAX Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Beirut (2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie (2020) Voices of Tara Strong, Montserrat Hernandez. When Vilgax returns to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, Ben must go interstellar to save the day. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TOON Sat. 10 a.m. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:55 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. SHOW Sun. 6:25 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:55 p.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Black Sleep (1956) ★ Basil Rathbone, Akim Tamiroff. Victorian Sir Joel prepares for his wife’s brain surgery by practicing on locals supplied by a Gypsy. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Blackout (2018) Pablo Sandstrom, Roland Lane. Two strangers enjoy the last sunrise humanity will ever see. (NR) 14 mins. TMC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TNT Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 10 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Fri. 10 p.m.

Blood and Black Lace (1964) ★★ Cameron Mitchell, Eva Bartok. A masked man with a metal-claw glove stalks models at a couple’s fashion salon in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:46 a.m. STARZ Mon. 12:02 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Mon. 3 p.m. SHOW Sat. 2:10 p.m.

El bolero de Raquel (1956) Cantinflas, Flor Silvestre. Después de varios incidentes, un limpiabotas logra bailar el bolero de Raquel con una hermosa muchacha. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Bombshell (1933) ★★★ Jean Harlow, Lee Tracy. A high-strung movie actress finds her life is not her own once a dynamic and domineering publicity agent takes over. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SYFY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Book of Life (2014) ★★★ Voices of Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana. Animated. Torn between family expectations and following his heart, a young man journeys through three fantastic worlds and faces his greatest fears. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Born to Kill (1947) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Claire Trevor. A private eye hunts a killer who marries a divorcee’s rich sister. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Bounce Back (2016) Shemar Moore, Nadine Velazquez. Relationship expert Matthew Taylor is on a book tour promoting his bestseller The Bounce Back when he meets talk show circuit therapist Kristin Peralta, who calls him out as a fraud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Bounty (1984) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins. Mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny against his friend Lt. Bligh on an 18th-century voyage to Tahiti. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:40 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Tues. Noon DISNXD Sat. 6 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:28 a.m.

Braven (2018) Jason Momoa, Jill Wagner. A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Thur. 10:01 p.m.

Brick Mansions (2014) ★★ Paul Walker, David Belle. Un policía encubierto se une a un exconvicto para rescatar a su novia secuestrada y salvar a Detroit de la destrucción. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:17 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sat. 8:23 p.m.

A Brighter Summer Day (1991) ★★ Kuo-Chu Chang, Elaine Jin. A boy experiences first love, friendships and injustices growing up in 1960s Taiwan. (NR) 3 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

The Bronx, USA (2019) The socio-cultural history of the Bronx. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 1 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth (1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Bug (1975) ★ Bradford Dillman, Joanna Miles. A scientist experiments with mutated insects freed by an earthquake, making matters worse. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:21 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 6:26 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 3:33 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Bunks (2013) Dylan Schmid, Aidan Shipley. Two troublemaking brothers accidentally unleash a curse that plagues their summer camp with zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. DISNXD Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Bye Bye Birdie (1963) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Janet Leigh. A songwriter sees his big chance when rock ‘n’ roll idol Conrad Birdie visits Sweet Apple, Ohio, to give one last kiss to his biggest fan before joining the Army. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

C

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SUND Sat. 8 p.m.

Cameraperson (2016) Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot all over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Candyman (1992) ★★ Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd. A professor’s wife links a local legend to a Chicago serial killer fitted with a hook. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. SYFY Fri. 7 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Carriers (2009) ★★ Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine. Two brothers and two women drive through the desert in search of refuge from a deadly pandemic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Cash on Demand (1962) ★ Peter Cushing, Andre Morell. A British banker pretends to cooperate with a would-be robber holding his wife and son. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBCA Sun. Noon BBCA Sun. 9:31 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 10:10 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Casino Royale (1967) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress. Sir James Bond leaves retirement to confuse SMERSH with several other secret agents, all posing as James Bond. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sun. 3:05 p.m. FREE Mon. 11:30 a.m. FREE Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:15 a.m. SHOW Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2014) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Cheer Camp Killer (2020) Mariah Robinson, Jacqueline Scislowski. A woman and her daughter hatch a devious scheme to get rid of a new rival at a cheerleading camp. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Cheer Squad Secrets (2020) Margaret Anne Florence, Anita Brown. A woman helps her daughter become captain of the cheerleading squad -- only to discover that someone is giving her mysterious supplements. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

The Cheerleader Escort (2019) Cynthia Preston, Damon Runyan. A college freshman who just made the cheerleading squad finds herself falling for a much older man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996) ★★ Naomi Watts, William Windom. A medical student tries to free children in a Nebraska town from an evil figure’s influence. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Christmas at the Chateau (2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 1:25 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 6:53 p.m. HBO Wed. 3 p.m.

A Chump at Oxford (1940) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie play maid and butler, then go to Oxford and take over the dean’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:30 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Sun. 5:15 p.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 9:15 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Con el Diablo en el Cuerpo (1954) Luis Aguilar, Linda Cristal. Un hombre encuentra refugio en un rancho después de haber matado a otro hombre en defensa propia. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 1:40 a.m.

The Conjuring (2013) ★★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m.

Corridors of Blood (1958) ★★ Boris Karloff, Betta St. John. A 19th-century London doctor becomes addicted to anesthesia and makes a deal with grave robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. SHOW Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m. HALL Tues. 8 p.m. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. SHOW Fri. 5:20 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 6 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:30 p.m. EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Crazies (2010) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell. A lawman and his wife and two companions fight to make it out of town alive after an unknown toxin turns ordinary citizens into bloodthirsty lunatics. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Crazy Heart (2009) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Struggling with the reality of his declining career, an aging country-music star finds unexpected inspiration with a small-town reporter and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Wed. 4:05 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 7:48 a.m.

The Creation of the Humanoids (1962) ★ Don Megowan, Frances McCann. A security officer does not trust the hairless android workers on post-World War III Earth. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau. Five Stephen King tales inspired by 1950s comic books include a nagged professor and a tycoon with cockroaches. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Mon. 10:50 p.m. CMAX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SYFY Sat. 10:32 a.m. SYFY Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:30 a.m. SYFY Mon. 3:32 a.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Cuando los hijos no vienen (1986) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un esposo está molesto porque desea tener un hijo y todas sus amigas hacen hasta lo imposible por hacerlo feliz. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Cucurrucucú Paloma (1965) Pedro Vargas, Lupita Ferrer. Una pueblerina alcanza en la capital el triunfo artístico como cantante, pero a costa de tribulaciones amorosas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983) ★★ Ted Wass, David Niven. A bumbling cop interviews a host of suspicious characters as he searches for the missing Clouseau. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:36 p.m.

D

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

The Daisies (1966) ★★ Jitka Cerhová, Ivana Karbandova. Two bored Czech women play pranks on men and rebel against a materialistic society. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:28 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Dark Passage (1947) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A San Francisco art student hides a fugitive recovering from underworld plastic surgery. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Darkman (1990) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand. An acid-scarred scientist uses 99-minute masks to be with his girlfriend and trap gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Mon. 8:30 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:41 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:58 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:33 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:59 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. SUND Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Death of a Cheerleader (2019) Aubrey Peeples, Sarah Dugdale. A shy high school outsider aspires to be beautiful, popular and perfect. She tries to become friends with the rich and pretty leader of the school’s most prestigious clique, but when she is rejected, it fuels a jealous rage that leads to murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. KCOP Sun. 2:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. DISN Sun. 4 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. DISN Sun. 8:10 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. DISN Sun. 6:05 p.m. DISN Fri. 6 p.m.

Designing Woman (1957) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lauren Bacall. A married sportswriter and fashion designer have clashing friends. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

Detour (1945) ★★ Tom Neal, Ann Savage. A down-and-out piano player becomes involved with a mysterious woman and two murders as he hitchhikes west. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino. After moving to New York, a lawyer and his wife gradually learn his new employer’s true identity. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Tues. 5 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Dinner at Eight (1933) ★★★★ Marie Dressler, Jean Harlow. At least one of the guests misbehaves at a New York society party held for nobility. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m. MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sun. 4:25 p.m. CMAX Wed. 3 p.m. CMAX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) ★★★★ Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner. At 43, Jean-Dominique Bauby, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, has a devastating stroke, which leaves him almost completely paralyzed and unable to communicate except by blinking one eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 6:50 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. SHOW Thur. 2 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. SHOW Fri. 7 a.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Mon. 2:22 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Wed. 10:03 a.m.

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m. VH1 Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SYFY Wed. 11:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Wed. 8 a.m. SYFY Wed. 12:03 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. ENCORE Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Dying to Be a Cheerleader (2020) Ashlynn Yennie, Dominique Booth. A high school student becomes a murder suspect when a cheerleader is found dead in the gym showers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

E

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Eliades Ochoa From Cuba to the World (2018) A poor country musician finds success as an original member of the famous Buena Vista Social Club. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCET Sun. 4 p.m. KVCR Sun. 4 p.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Thur. 12:07 p.m. BBCA Thur. 1 p.m.

Emperor (2020) Dayo Okeniyi, Naturi Naughton. Fighting his way north to free himself and his family, outlaw slave Shields Emperor Green joins forces with abolitionist John Brown for a daring raid in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., in 1859. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:45 p.m. STARZ Thur. 8:18 p.m. STARZ Sat. 2:34 a.m.

The End of the Affair (1955) ★★ Deborah Kerr, Van Johnson. A civil servant’s wife in wartime London vows to leave her injured lover if he recovers. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Endings, Beginnings (2019) Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan. A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. ENCORE Mon. 12:15 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 4:01 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Erl King (1931) Joë Hamman, Mary Costes. A young man races to save his son’s life while death, in the form of the Elf King, hovers nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SUND Mon. 3 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:38 p.m.

The Etruscan Smile (2018) Brian Cox, Rosanna Arquette. Rory, a rugged Scotsman, reluctantly leaves his beloved Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, Rory sees his life transformed through a newly found bond with his grandson. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Evil That Men Do (1984) ★★ Charles Bronson, Theresa Saldana. A hit man leaves retirement to stop a British torturer serving the regime in Guatemala. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. Un equipo de élite de EE. UU. recibe la misión de abordar un avión 747, secuestrado por una organización terrorista. Sin ser detectados, tendrán que desactivar una bomba de gas letal. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Thur. 11:09 p.m. SYFY Fri. 11 a.m.

The Exterminating Angel (1962) ★★★ Silvia Pinal, Jacqueline Andere. Luis Bunuel’s surrealistic tale of wealthy citizens who find themselves trapped in the living room of a friend’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Extra Ordinary (2019) Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward. A woman who has supernatural abilities must save a possessed girl. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 3:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal (2008) Jenna Dewan, Ashley Benson. The new cheerleading coach at a high school is asked to resign by administrators after she tries to rein in five cheerleaders engaging in scandalous behavior. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

A Face in the Crowd (1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Falling for Look Lodge (2020) Clark Backo, Jonathan Keltz. Romance blossoms between a young woman and a workaholic hotel guest as she helps him plan his sister’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMAX Sun. 2 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m.

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. HBO Fri. Noon

Fashions of 1934 (1934) ★★★ William Powell, Bette Davis. Caught in Paris, a fashion thief and his helpers put on a show. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Sat. 5 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. E Sat. 3 p.m. E Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:50 p.m. CMAX Fri. 11 a.m.

Femme Fatale (2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMAX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Fever Pitch (2005) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon. A corporate executive falls for an affable schoolteacher obsessed with the Boston Red Sox. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SHOW Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. SUND Sun. 6 p.m. SUND Mon. 1:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 1:03 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Tues. 6 p.m. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

50/50 (2011) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. After learning that he has malignant tumors along his spine, a young man vows to beat his illness. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Fight for Your Lady (1937) ★★ John Boles, Jack Oakie. A wrestling trainer coaches a U.S. singer caught flirting with a swordsman’s girlfriend in Hungary. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 4:01 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

The Final Girls (2015) ★★★ Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman. Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Thur. 12:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. OVA Sun. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 9:30 p.m. OVA Sat. 10 a.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Wed. 2 a.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:34 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVCR Sat. 9 p.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Follow Your Heart (2020) Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy. Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:30 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. STARZ Thur. 11:19 a.m. STARZ Fri. 8:17 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 12:01 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:38 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:29 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Sun. 11:30 a.m. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. ENCORE Tues. 7:56 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 7:58 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1 p.m.

Fortune Seekers (1956) Narrated by Bob Hite. Inventors demonstrate tenacity and ingenuity. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 5:25 a.m. HBO Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 9 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 a.m. SHOW Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Front Page (1931) ★★★ Adolphe Menjou, Pat O’Brien. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Tues. 1:37 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 2:07 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HIST Tues. 9 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:32 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Sat. 10 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:45 a.m. TRU Sun. Noon

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Gator (1976) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jack Weston. A federal agent forces a paroled moonshiner called Gator to go undercover in a corrupt county. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Gay Bride (1934) ★★ Carole Lombard, Chester Morris. A gorgeous chorus girl determined to marry into money finds one wealthy beau after another while a handsome bodyguard remains devoted, hoping to win her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 a.m.

The General (1926) ★★★★ Buster Keaton, Marion Mack. Silent. Union spies pursue an engineer who chased them to recover his stolen train. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 6 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 8:25 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard. Members of a salvage crew and a pilot board a haunted vessel found floating in the Bering Sea. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 12:06 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Sun. 7 a.m. FREE Mon. 4 p.m. FREE Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Sun. 9:30 a.m. FREE Mon. 6:30 p.m. FREE Tues. 4 p.m.

The Ghoul (1933) ★★ Boris Karloff, Cedric Hardwicke. An Egyptologist comes back from the grave after his servant steals a sacred jewel. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Gigli (2003) ★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. A female gangster comes to the aid of a small-time counterpart after he kidnaps the brother of a federal prosecutor. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:21 p.m. STARZ Wed. 10:39 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Thur. 8:02 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 5:25 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 4:29 p.m.

The Girl on the Train (2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. ENCORE Tues. 3:34 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:15 p.m. SHOW Wed. 2:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 11 a.m.

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) ★★★★ Silent. Classic clips from Hollywood’s silent era include Laurel and Hardy, Carole Lombard, Harry Langdon, Will Rogers, Jean Harlow. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Idol (1954) ★ Johnny Sheffield, Anne Kimbell. Bomba battles a band of killers after a valuable golden idol treasured by a group of natives is stolen. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. STARZ Mon. 6:31 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Wed. 3 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the Goosebumps books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Thur. 4:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 2:20 p.m.

The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) ★★★ Narrated by Peter Bogdanovich, Quentin Tarantino. Peter Bogdanovich examines the legendary life and career of actor, filmmaker and comic genius Buster Keaton. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:25 a.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:43 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. PARMOUNT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:38 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. Un aventurero espacial se convierte en la presa de unos cazadores de tesoros después de robar el orbe de un villano traicionero. Cuando descubre su poder, debe hallar la forma de unir a unos rivales para salvar al universo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Guerra de sexos (1979) Ana Luisa Pelufo, Eduardo de la Peña. Dentro de un grupo estalla una competencia tratando de demostrar cuál de los sexos es el más sexualmente fuerte. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

H

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:30 p.m. CMAX Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 5:56 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Tues. 3:08 p.m. SYFY Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 9:56 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 7:56 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 3:56 p.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Sun. 11:56 a.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 1:56 p.m.

Hamlet (1948) ★★★★ Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons. A young Danish prince wrestles with his conscience when he is confronted with questions of treachery and madness. (NR) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. Noon FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Mia Farrow. Hannah’s husband has an affair with one sister, and her ex-husband marries the other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:19 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:22 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 12:06 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:01 p.m. SYFY Mon. 4:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:30 p.m. SYFY Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Hearts of the West (1975) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Andy Griffith. A naive young man goes to Hollywood to write pulp Westerns and becomes the hero of a string of class B horse operas. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Heaven Is for Real (2014) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly. A little boy says that he visited heaven during a near-death experience and tells his astonished parents about things he couldn’t possibly know. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 2 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m.

Here and Now (2018) Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger. After receiving a grim diagnosis, a successful New York singer spends the day reflecting on her life. She crisscrosses the city as she attempts to make peace with her friends, family and failures. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sun. 6:31 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. SUND Sun. 2 a.m.

La hija del ministro (1952) Luis Aguilar, Rosita Arenas. Un modesto burócrata se enamora de la hija mimada de un ministro rico, ella tiene un plan para iniciar el romance. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Hijazo de mi vidaza (1971) Eduardo Manzano, Sasha Montenegro. Para explicarle a su hijo quién es su padre, la madre cree conveniente comenzar con hechos prehistóricos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Historic Maryland (1941) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A travelogue of Maryland destinations such as Baltimore, Johns Hopkins, Annapolis, and Fort McHenry. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

The Hit List (2011) Cuba Gooding Jr., Cole Hauser. Un hombre enojado crea una lista negra con un desconocido durante una noche de parranda, luego lucha por salvar la vida de las personas que se encuentran en ella, cuando empiezan a ser asesinadas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Sun. 9:20 p.m. FREE Fri. 8:55 p.m.

Hold Your Man (1933) ★★★ Jean Harlow, Clark Gable. A con man on the run hides out in an apartment and meets his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. LIFE Fri. 5 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Homekilling Queen (2019) Ashley Jones, Kaitlyn Bernard. Whitney Manning, gorgeous, entitled and deranged daughter of wealthy and equally disturbed Connie, is determined to become homecoming queen and absolutely nothing will stand in her way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 11 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sun. 8:15 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Sat. 4:10 p.m. SHOW Sun. 4 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Wed. 10 p.m. TRU Thur. Noon

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 4 p.m. FREE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a monster-in-training boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 7:45 p.m.

The Hours (2002) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore. The writings of Virginia Woolf affect a housewife and emulate the life of a New Yorker who is in love with a dying poet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

House of Wax (2005) ★★ Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray. Friends become stranded in a town where murderous twins entomb their victims in wax. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 1:32 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1999) ★ Geoffrey Rush, Famke Janssen. A theme-park mogul invites five guests to an abandoned asylum and offers $1 million to anyone who stays there all night. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sat. 4:45 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Sun. 9:40 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. Noon

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 2:20 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:40 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:05 p.m.

I.Q. (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan. Albert Einstein plays matchmaker for his egghead niece and an unschooled auto mechanic. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:54 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 3:34 a.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 6:25 p.m.

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (2003) ★★ Clive Owen, Charlotte Rampling. A man returns to London and seeks revenge against the gangster who killed his brother. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:26 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Impact (1949) ★★ Brian Donlevy, Ella Raines. A declared-dead man hides out with a widow after his wife and her lover botch his murder. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

In Cold Blood (1967) ★★★ Robert Blake, Scott Wilson. Two ex-convicts are tried for the savage killing of a farm family in 1959 Kansas. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. 6 p.m.

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn’t just their family business -- it’s their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

La insaciable (1947) María Antonieta Pons, Rafael Baledón. Una pareja celebra su aniversario de bodas y tienen un malentendido, razón por la cual él la abandona y ella vuelve a bailar en un cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Insidious (2010) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Parents take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son is possessed by a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott. Psychic Elise Rainier reluctantly agrees to use her ability to converse with the dead to help a teenage girl who is being tormented by a dangerous supernatural entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) ★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. The Lamberts believe that they have defeated the spirits that haunted their family, but they soon discover that evil is not beaten so easily. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 11 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Invasion of the Neptune Men (1961) ★ Sonny Chiba, Shinjirô Ehara. Inept invaders from Neptune are thwarted by a superhero and a team of Japanese kids wearing micro shorts. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:18 a.m.

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:50 p.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 4:50 p.m.

Invisible Sister (2015) Rowan Blanchard, Karan Brar. Cleo’s science project goes awry when she accidentally makes her sister invisible. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. DISN Sat. 11 p.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

It Follows (2014) ★★★ Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist. Following a strange sexual encounter, a teenager has disturbing visions and the inescapable feeling that someone -- or something -- is stalking her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Thur. 9 p.m. SYFY Fri. 3:45 p.m.

It: Chapter Two (2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sun. 2:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A Tues. 8 p.m. A Wed. 12:03 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. A Tues. 6 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:01 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 2:14 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Sat. 3:45 a.m.

JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift (2020) Jon Voight, Teri Polo. When Henry proposes, it looks like Rebecca will finally get her fairy tale ending -- until her daughter invites a visitor from her past that changes the Petersons and Landsburgs forever. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Joe Kidd (1972) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall. A land baron’s gunman joins a rebel fighting for Spanish land grants in 1900 New Mexico. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. SUND Sun. Noon

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) ★★ James Woods, Daniel Baldwin. Vampire killers pursue a 600-year-old specimen in the American Southwest. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 p.m.

John Paul Jones (1959) ★★ Robert Stack, Marisa Pavan. The Scottish-born U.S. naval officer becomes a Revolutionary War hero and falls in love with a French noblewoman. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 10 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:29 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:30 a.m. CMAX Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 1:20 p.m. HBO Wed. 7:10 p.m.

Journey for Margaret (1942) ★★★ Robert Young, Laraine Day. A U.S. journalist with a childless wife meets an orphan boy and girl in World War II London. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 5:30 a.m.

The Journey (1959) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Yul Brynner. A Soviet major detains a bus with an English noblewoman and a disguised Hungarian rebel aboard. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:15 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:25 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FREE Thur. Noon FREE Thur. 2 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Fri. 8 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:37 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 3 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. SHOW Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. COM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Sun. 7 p.m. LOGO Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. LOGO Sun. 9:30 p.m. LOGO Mon. 3 a.m.

Killer Prom (2020) Yvonne Zima, Mark Lutz. After losing her mom in an accident, a teen and her father welcome a distant cousin named Sienna into their household. Hoping to claim the family as her own, the psychopathic Sienna hatches a devious plan to recreate the prom she never experienced. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Killerman (2019) Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen. Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:05 p.m. CMAX Fri. Noon

King of the Islands (1936) Wini Shaw, Warren Hymer. A shipwrecked sailor falls in love with an island princess who is committed to a volcano. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. SYFY Thur. 2:45 p.m. SYFY Fri. 1:41 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Wed. 5:49 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. SHOW Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Las computadoras (1982) Angélica Chain, Rebeca Silva. Un agente se instala en un burdel a cargo de una madama y un homosexual y desde ahí trabaja. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Las noches del Blanquita (1985) Lucha Villa, Antonio Aguilar Jr. Una cantante mexicana se enamora de un hombre joven quien está comenzando una carrera del espectáculo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 11:53 a.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Last Kiss (2006) ★★★ Zach Braff, Casey Affleck. Four friends cope with the consequences of their choices in life as they approach the age of 30. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 3:40 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:10 a.m.

The Last of the Mobile Hot-Shots (1969) ★★ James Coburn, Lynn Redgrave. A Southern floozy shuttles between her dying husband and his half brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 6 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. SYFY Sat. 12:36 p.m. SYFY Sun. 3:38 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Fri. 3:40 p.m. SHOW Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Sat. 11:22 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. STARZ Mon. 4:20 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:25 p.m.

Liberal Arts (2012) ★★ Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen. A New York college adviser becomes involved with a student when he returns to his alma mater in Ohio for a favorite professor’s retirement party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 6:05 a.m.

Lili (1953) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Mel Ferrer. A French teen joins a carnival and meets a lying magician and a loving puppeteer. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. A Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. COM Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Little Man Tate (1991) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Dianne Wiest. A single mother lets her boy-genius son move in with a rich woman who teaches the gifted. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. Noon

A Lonely Place to Die (2011) ★★★★ Melissa George, Ed Speleers. Five mountaineers stumble into a vicious kidnapping scheme after they rescue a child they find buried alive in the Scottish Highlands. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 3:40 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. COM Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:24 p.m.

The Lost Boys (1987) ★★★ Jason Patric, Corey Haim. A woman and her sons move to a coastal California town full of teenage vampire punks. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SUND Tues. 8 p.m. SUND Tues. 10 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Tues. 7 p.m. VH1 Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Love Before Breakfast (1936) ★★ Carole Lombard, Preston Foster. An oil tycoon in love with a socialite sends his romantic rival to Japan on business. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Love Me if You Dare (2003) ★★ Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard. Close childhood friends continuously dare each other to pull pranks in a twisted game of one-upmanship. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m.

Love Under the Stars (2015) Ashley Newbrough, Wes Brown. With help from a young girl and a widower, a 30-something woman finally grow ups and takes on the real world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 1 p.m. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMAX Wed. 4:05 a.m. CMAX Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Lured (1947) ★★ George Sanders, Lucille Ball. An American dancer living in London helps Scotland Yard identify a murderer who preys on lonely women. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Made in Paris (1966) ★★ Ann-Margret, Louis Jourdan. A fashion buyer sent to Paris attracts a charmer, a newsman and her boss’ son. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:44 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Thur. 10:31 a.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. During the Cold War, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin join forces to infiltrate a criminal organization which plans to use nuclear means to upset the balance of power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 1:28 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:38 p.m. STARZ Wed. 8:17 p.m. STARZ Thur. 5:06 a.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Eleanor Parker. A dried-out heroin addict returns to his wife and card dealing in Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

The Manhattan Project (1986) ★★ John Lithgow, Christopher Collet. A teen and his girlfriend make an atomic bomb with plutonium stolen from a scientist dating his mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:50 a.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 11 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Mark of the Vampire (1935) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Bela Lugosi. An elderly criminologist devises a unique scheme to unmask the killer behind a series of gruesome murders. (G) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

Más allá del exorcismo (1973) ★ Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen. Peter tiene pesadillas donde unos espectros se han apoderado de su mente y lo obligan a matar. Él se enamora de una doctora que promete ayudarlo y al ir en auto tiene un accidente que lo hace despertar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Wed. 2 p.m. FREE Thur. Noon

Max (2015) ★★ Josh Wiggins, Lauren Graham. The family of a fallen Marine adopts his traumatized service dog, giving both the four-legged veteran and a troubled teen the chance to heal. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 p.m.

The Medallion (2003) ★★ Jackie Chan, Lee Evans. Killed by a villain’s henchmen, a Hong Kong detective comes back to life with supernatural abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Meek’s Cutoff (2010) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Bruce Greenwood. Though she and her companions are lost and increasingly desperate, a pioneer wife protects a Cayuse Indian from their shady guide, who wants to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:43 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Mon. 10:10 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:14 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Wed. 2 a.m. STARZ Wed. 9:18 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBCA Wed. 5:30 p.m. BBCA Wed. 9:37 p.m. BBCA Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Men of the North (1930) ★ Gilbert Roland, Barbara Leonard. Mounties track a French Canadian trapper who loves a mineowner’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Mercury Rising (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin. An FBI renegade tries to stop his nemesis from killing an autistic boy who cracked a government code. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Meshes of the Afternoon (1943) Maya Deren, Alexander Hammid. Every time a woman falls asleep, she sees a masked man leaving flowers. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Metro (1997) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Michael Rapaport. A hostage negotiator and a SWAT marksman track a psychotic jewel thief who killed a colleague. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:25 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) ★★★★ James Cagney, Mickey Rooney. Shakespeare’s Puck and forest fairies prompt a triple mortal wedding, with entertainment by Bottom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Mientras México duerme (1983) Sasha Montenegro, Wolf Ruvinskis. En una más de las historias de la vida nocturna de México, un taxista es asaltado y asesinado para robarle su dinero. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Mile High Escorts (2020) Christina Moore, Saxon Sharbino. An airline employee becomes the target of a mysterious killer when she uncovers a dark secret about her boss. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:49 a.m. STARZ Thur. 1:36 p.m.

Miss Firecracker (1989) ★★★ Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen. An ex-flirt wants to win the Yazoo City, Miss., beauty contest her cousin won years before. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Amy Adams. A middle-aged British governess gets a taste of the glamorous life when she takes a job as the caretaker of an American celebrity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 11 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Sat. 11:44 a.m. STARZ Sun. 5:51 a.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Monte Escondido (1962) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velasquez. Leonarda Moncada, es un hombre justo, que llega al pueblo a descubrir el misterio de la identidad de una mujer a la que llaman La Pantera. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBCA Thur. 11:33 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Sun. 3:50 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Robert Montgomery. Bickering New Yorkers learn from a lawyer that, technically, they’re not married. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Mr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949) ★★ Clifton Webb, Shirley Temple. An author’s return to college is disrupted by the attention of a journalism student who wants to write about him. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FREE Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FREE Fri. 11:30 a.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet (2020) Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte. A hopeless romantic misses all of the signs of true love when she puts her trust in a bouquet tossed at a wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Christmas (2019) Breanne Hill, Colton Little. When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Wed. 6:20 p.m.

My Week With Marilyn (2011) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne. A production assistant introduces Marilyn Monroe to the pleasures of the British countryside during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Tues. 9 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 5 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:37 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sat. Noon BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:40 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 a.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Fri. 9 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sun. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 3 p.m.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) ★★ Hilary Swank, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi teaches karate to an angry orphan being bullied at her high school. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. SHOW Tues. 6 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Wed. 3:32 a.m. STARZ Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) ★★★ Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea. People hide in a house from carnivorous walking corpses revived by radiation fallout. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SYFY Thur. 1:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Tues. 11:06 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Wed. 7 p.m. SYFY Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SUND Tues. 12:14 p.m. SUND Tues. 2 p.m.

No Good Deed (2002) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Milla Jovovich. Three thieves hold a policeman hostage, as they plot to steal $10 million from a bank. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Fri. 3:44 a.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Tues. 1:30 p.m.

No Time for Sergeants (1958) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Myron McCormick. A Georgia rube joins the peacetime Air Force and talks back to his sergeant. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. Dios elige a Noé para construir un arca y salvar a los animales y su familia de una inundación apocalíptica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Nora Prentiss (1947) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Kent Smith. A nightclub singer inspires a doctor to fake his own murder, for which he stands trial. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Sat. 10:42 p.m.

Nothing Sacred (1937) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Fredric March. A circulation-hungry newspaper brings a terminally ill Vermont woman to New York as a publicity stunt. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 7:24 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 10:20 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCBS Sun. 9 p.m. COM Sat. 7 p.m. MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Thur. 2 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. Noon

Once (2006) ★★★★ Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova. An Irish street musician and a Czech immigrant collaborate on a number of songs that reflect the story of their blossoming love. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:15 p.m. STARZ Wed. 4:26 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:04 a.m.

One Heavenly Night (1931) ★★ Evelyn Laye, John Boles. A Budapest count mistakes a flower girl for a well-known music-hall floozy. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Onionhead (1958) ★★ Andy Griffith, Felicia Farr. A Coast Guard cook becomes involved in a variety of high-seas misadventures with his commanding officer’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 a.m.

The Opposite Sex (1956) ★★★ June Allyson, Joan Collins. Catty Park Avenue women teach a friend how to win her husband back from a sexpot. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Orphan (2009) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard. A series of alarming events leads a woman to believe that something evil lurks behind the angelic face of her recently adopted daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:06 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. SUND Sun. 3 p.m. BBCA Tues. 7 p.m. BBCA Tues. 11:15 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Papillon (1973) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Dustin Hoffman. Safecracker Henri The Butterfly Charriere tries to escape from Devil’s Island with counterfeiter Louis Dega. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:13 a.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. SHOW Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Thur. 5 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

El pecado de Laura (1949) Meche Barba, Abel Salazar. Una joven pobre quiere ser bailarina, conoce a un bailarín que le ofrece clases de baile gratis pero después la viola. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. Hoping to find a fortune in gold, a boy instead discovers the horrific secrets lurking inside the home of two murderous siblings. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Personal Property (1937) ★★ Jean Harlow, Robert Taylor. A London playboy moves in with a broke U.S. widow, as custodian of her and her possessions. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau is on the trail of his ex-boss, who is out to destroy the world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 11:33 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:35 p.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMAX Tues. 6 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 5:24 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

A Place for Lovers (1969) ★ Marcello Mastroianni, Faye Dunaway. An Italian engineer makes love in the Alps with a doomed U.S. divorcee. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 1:20 p.m.

The Pledge (2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:50 p.m. CMAX Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994) ★ George Gaynes, Michael Winslow. The wacky law enforcers travel to Russia to bring down a mobster and his high-tech plot of world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. CMAX Sun. 3 p.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Practical Magic (1998) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman. Raised by their aunts, two sisters use different means to avoid a family legacy of witchcraft. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. OVA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:16 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. ENCORE Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:53 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 9:29 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Thur. 11:42 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 12:03 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

The Public Enemy (1931) ★★★ James Cagney, Jean Harlow. Two hoodlums, Tom and Matt, rise up from their poverty-stricken slum life to become petty thieves, bootleggers and cold-blooded killers. But with street notoriety and newfound wealth, the duo feels the heat from the cops and rival gangsters both. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:56 p.m. STARZ Tues. 11:02 a.m. STARZ Thur. 2:28 a.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sun. 3:35 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Race Street (1948) ★★ George Raft, William Bendix. A police detective and a bookie bust a protection racket in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Racket (1951) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Robert Ryan. A Midwestern police captain thwarts a crime boss and city officials on the eve of a big election. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 9 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:35 a.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Fri. Noon OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Red Dust (1932) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. Two kinds of women love a he-man rubber planter in Indochina. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Red Headed Woman (1932) ★★ Jean Harlow, Chester Morris. A gold digger breaks up her boss’s marriage and sins her way to financial success. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 4:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:20 a.m.

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer. Bungling Inspector Clouseau once again seeks the Pink Panther diamond and maddens his boss. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Tues. 9:39 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMAX Sun. 11:30 p.m. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) ★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau tracks a French drug kingpin with the help of disguises and his quarry’s ex-mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Tues. 1:18 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. NICK Sun. 8:30 a.m. NICK Mon. 4 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Sun. 1:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Tues. 1 a.m. SHOW Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 6:58 a.m.

Road to the Well (2016) Micah Parker, Rosalie McIntire. A drifter pays a visit to his old friend whose aimless life is upended after the two become involved in a seemingly random murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Roberta (1935) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire. An American jazzman and his buddy woo a Russian princess and a fake countess in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. STARZ Mon. 1:56 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:25 a.m. EPIX Tues. Noon

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Ruby Sparks (2012) ★★★ Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan. A struggling novelist creates an inspirational female character, who somehow leaps from the page into his home as a real flesh-and-blood woman. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Runaway Bride (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Richard Gere. A New York reporter travels to Maryland to profile a woman who left three bridegrooms at the altar. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Thur. 10 p.m.

Running Scared (2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Rural Hungary (1939) James A. FitzPatrick. The rural agricultural areas of Hungary. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMAX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Mon. 1 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:40 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 8:55 p.m. CMAX Fri. 1:55 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. OVA Sun. 7:30 p.m. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Tues. 4 p.m.

Salvador (1986) ★★★ James Woods, James Belushi. Photojournalist Richard Boyle and his disc-jockey buddy go to circa-1980 El Salvador. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Saratoga (1937) ★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. A horse breeder’s granddaughter falls in love with a gambler in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Saved! (2004) ★★ Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Tues. 8 a.m.

Saving Brinton (2017) Serge Bromberg, Kathryn Fuller-Seeley. After finding a rare collection of film in a turn-of-the-century cinema, small-town Iowa collector and historian Michael Zahs attempts to restore and exhibit the newsreels, home movies and lost films. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KLCS Mon. 10 p.m. KLCS Tues. 4 a.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:05 p.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMAX Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. BBCA Sun. 4 p.m. BBCA Mon. 1:31 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 p.m.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) ★★ Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller. Three Boy Scouts join forces with a tough cocktail waitress to save their once-peaceful town from a zombie invasion. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Wed. 1 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:50 a.m. CMAX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (2019) Denise Richards, Savannah May. A new transfer student reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FREE Mon. 7 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Mon. 12:55 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. GOLF Wed. 9 p.m. GOLF Thur. Noon

Seven Chances (1925) ★★★ Buster Keaton, T. Roy Barnes. Silent. Women start an avalanche chasing a man who must be married by 7 o’clock to inherit $7 million. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:25 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:03 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Fri. 8:05 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m. HIST Tues. Noon

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 10:50 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Tues. 4 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m.

Sherlock, Jr. (1924) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. After a day of playing amateur sleuth, a movie projectionist projects himself into a film to solve a case. (NR) 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:03 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 1 a.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 a.m. CMAX Sat. 6:45 a.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer. Clumsy Inspector Clouseau visits a nudist camp to prove a French maid innocent of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. BRVO Sun. 4 p.m. BRVO Sun. 6 p.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Siempre, Luis (2020) Luis A. Miranda Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda. The life of Puerto Rican migrant and relentless activist Luis Miranda (father of Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda), as he moves to the United States and begins a decades-long fight for Latino communities. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:35 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SYFY Wed. 9 p.m. SYFY Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 a.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Slap Shot (1977) ★★★ Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean. A minor-league hockey team makes sports history when its members decide to spruce up the team’s image by playing dirty. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:20 a.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FREE Sun. 11:30 p.m. FREE Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:45 a.m. EPIX Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Slow West (2015) ★★★ Michael Fassbender, Kodi Smit-McPhee. A bounty hunter keeps his true motive a secret from the naive Scottish teenager he’s offered to serve as bodyguard and guide while the youth searches for his beloved in 1800s Colorado. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. OVA Sat. 8 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) ★★★ Tom Berenger, Ernie Hudson. Bloody chaos ensues when a diverse group of killers targets a federal agent. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Snowman (2017) ★ Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson. For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to The Snowman Killer, an elusive sociopath who taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama The Sun Also Sets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Sat. 3:26 p.m.

Son of the Pink Panther (1993) ★★ Roberto Benigni, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau’s old foe hunts a missing princess with a clumsy gendarme who happens to be Clouseau’s son. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:27 p.m.

La sonrisa de los pobres (1964) Julio Alemán, Patricia Conde. Un mecánico se casa con una joven y ambos pierden el empleo, pero la felicidad vuelve cuando saben que esperan un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBCA Thur. 6 p.m. BBCA Thur. 9:33 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:35 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Speed of Life (2019) Ann Dowd, Ray Santiago. A woman loses the man she loves when he falls into a wormhole during an argument. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Wed. 6:35 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. STARZ Wed. 7:13 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:12 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:56 a.m. STARZ Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Thur. 3:44 p.m. STARZ Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:39 p.m.

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 9 a.m. HBO Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Squall (1929) ★ Myrna Loy, Richard Tucker. A gypsy woman applies her feminine charms to the male members of a farmhouse where she takes refuge during a storm. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Wed. 7:34 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:24 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:53 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:57 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:28 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. STARZ Mon. 4:51 p.m. STARZ Tues. 8:59 a.m. STARZ Tues. 2:40 p.m. STARZ Fri. 12:21 p.m. STARZ Fri. 2:08 p.m.

Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Ernest Torrence. Silent. A college wimp tries to please his burly riverboat-captain father. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Thur. 1:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Thur. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. SYFY Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Stolen Holiday (1937) ★★ Kay Francis, Claude Rains. A French model becomes involved with a swindler whose downfall brings scandal. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Storm at Daybreak (1933) ★★ Kay Francis, Walter Huston. The wife of a Serbian mayor engages in a clandestine affair with her husband’s best friend, a Hungarian officer. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Strange Magic (2015) ★ Voices of Alan Cumming, Evan Rachel Wood. Animada. Un rey que odia el amor ordena la destrucción de prímulas, un ingrediente esencial de las pociones de amor; sin embargo, una princesa desafía todas sus creencias. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 10:20 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Thur. 9 p.m.

Swing High, Swing Low (1937) ★★ Carole Lombard, Fred MacMurray. A singer follows a jazz trumpeter from Panama to Manhattan, where he rises and falls. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m. TNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:11 a.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sat. 11:56 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Tues. 4 p.m.

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932) ★★★ Johnny Weissmuller, Maureen O’Sullivan. An African-jungle lord meets Jane, an English trader’s daughter, and sweeps her off her feet. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Eric Winter, Alison Araya. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Sat. 8:15 a.m. TOON Sat. 4:15 p.m.

10,000 B.C. (2008) ★★ Steven Strait, Camilla Belle. Un joven cazador de mamuts de la prehistoria, lidera un pequeño grupo de miembros de su tribu en un viaje a los confines de la Tierra en una misión para salvar a su amada. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Tengo 17 años (1964) Rocío Dúrcal, Pedro Osinaga. Una joven rica, que es huérfana de madre, huye de su casa y se refugia con una familia que se dedica a la alfarería. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Terror of Hallow’s Eve (2017) Caleb Thomas, Sarah Lancaster. A bullied boy’s desire for revenge is so intense that it summons a supernatural entity that frightens his enemies to death. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

They (2002) ★ Laura Regan, Marc Blucas. A psychology student and her friends begin to have nightmares, resulting in strange marks appearing on their bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

They Found Hell (2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. SHOW Mon. 5 p.m.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz. A widower, his daughter, his son and others become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1948) ★★★ Lana Turner, Gene Kelly. Swordsmen Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan foil a plot against the king by Lady de Winter and Richelieu. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Bridges. A thief and a young drifter join forces with the thief’s former partners for a repeat robbery at the scene of their last crime. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. FREE Wed. Noon FREE Wed. Noon FREE Sun. Noon

Time Without Pity (1957) ★★★ Michael Redgrave, Ann Todd. An alcoholic Englishman has 24 hours to expose a killer tycoon and save his son from hanging. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children. Then she finds herself awakening from a coma and discovers she is not and has never been married. (NR) 2 hrs. HMM Fri. 7 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Sat. 2:50 p.m.

To Be or Not to Be (1942) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Jack Benny. Joseph and his acting troupe must confuse the Nazis and stop Professor Siletsky from handing over a list of Polish resistance members. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Todos los pecados del mundo (1971) José Marrone, Susana Giménez. Relato antológico en el que cada uno de los pecados capitales es representado en una breve historia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 10 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. GOLF Tues. 9 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Wed. 7 p.m. SHOW Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Wed. 2:15 a.m. BBCA Wed. 3 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. ENCORE Wed. 11:50 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 1:36 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982) ★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. A French TV newswoman interviews friends and foes of the missing Inspector Clouseau. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:58 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 a.m.

¡Tres Amigos! (1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Troll (1986) ★★ Noah Hathaway, Michael Moriarty. A San Francisco couple’s son enters a magic world to rescue his sister from a troll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:35 a.m. CMAX Thur. 8 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Fri. Noon

24 Hours to Live (2017) Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer. Un asesino profesional muere durante uno de sus trabajos. Gracias a un revolucionario experimento es devuelto a la vida por un día para cumplir una importante misión. Se alía con su asesina para obtener venganza. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:15 p.m. SHOW Fri. 7:20 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:59 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BRVO Sat. 6:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SYFY Tues. 5:35 p.m. BRVO Sat. 4:30 p.m. BRVO Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Sat. 7:47 a.m. STARZ Sat. 6:09 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m.

U-571 (2000) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton. American servicemen sneak aboard a disabled German sub to steal an encryption device they hope will help the Allies win the war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sat. Noon

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Tues. 5 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m. EPIX Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Vacancy 2: The First Cut (2009) Agnes Bruckner, David Moscow. A man, his fiancee and a friend face brutal attackers at a remote motel. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMAX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. ENCORE Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Vigil in the Night (1940) ★★★ Carole Lombard, Brian Aherne. Two British sisters work as nurses through tragedy, romance and an epidemic. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Viridiana (1961) ★★★ Silvia Pinal, Francisco Rabal. A would-be nun visits her rich uncle, who drugs her, and everything gets surreal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Fri. 12:50 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:46 a.m.

Voodoo Woman (1957) ★ Maria English, Tom Conway. Marilyn, an expedition leader searching for gold in the African jungle, is turned into an indestructible beast by a mad doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sat. 7:13 p.m.

Waist Deep (2006) ★ Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good. An ex-convict collides with members of a street gang after his car is stolen with his son inside. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:28 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Walking Tall (1973) ★★ Joe Don Baker, Elizabeth Hartman. Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser carries a big stick after thugs beat him up and kill his wife. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Walkout (2006) ★★ Alexa Vega, Michael Peña. A teacher becomes a mentor to Chicano high-school students protesting injustices in public schools in 1968. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

War of the Colossal Beast (1958) ★ Sally Fraser, Roger Pace. The 60-foot man-beast escapes and wrecks stuff in this sequel to The Amazing Colossal Man. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:33 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:25 p.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 10:30 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:25 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. COM Sat. 9 p.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 1:25 p.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11:01 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) ★★ Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp. Boogeyman Freddy Krueger brings real-life terror to the set of the seventh Elm Street movie. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SYFY Fri. 3:34 a.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 1 a.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Thur. 1 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Tues. 6:05 p.m. BET Wed. 2 p.m.

Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950) ★★ Dana Andrews, Gene Tierney. A police detective beats a suspect to death, then tries to pin it on a mob boss. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:08 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 8:18 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN Sat. 7 a.m. WGN Sat. 9:30 a.m.

White Lightning (1973) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jennifer Billingsley. A Florida moonshiner called Gator turns informer to catch the sheriff who killed his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 11 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Sun. Noon

Wimbledon (2004) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Paul Bettany. An English tennis player reinvigorates his game after finding romance with an American counterpart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Cher. Three witchy New England women innocently conjure up the perfect man, who is much more than he seems. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:04 p.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Mon. 7 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Woman on Pier 13 (1950) ★★ Laraine Day, Robert Ryan. Communists blackmail a San Francisco shipper and recruit his wife’s brother with a blonde. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 p.m.

The Women (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford. Catty New York socialites gossip about a friend and her husband’s girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

The Woods (2005) ★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruce Campbell. A tormented teen has terrifying visions, while her classmates at a remote boarding-school for girls go missing. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:05 p.m.

The Wrong Cheerleader (2019) Vivica A. Fox, Cristine Prosperi. A high school cheerleader catches the eye of a handsome new student. He seems like the ideal boy, until his affection turns into obsession and he stops at nothing to keep her all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011) ★★ Sean Skene, Scott Johnson. Young friends fight deformed mutants inside an abandoned sanitarium. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SYFY Tues. 10 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5 p.m.

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) ★★★ Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins. Deranged cannibals terrorize a group of contestants competing on a reality TV show in the wilderness of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. SYFY Tues. 8 p.m. SYFY Wed. 2:57 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:46 a.m. STARZ Tues. 5:45 p.m.

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Fri. 1:30 p.m. SYFY Fri. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Tues. 9:10 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 1:26 a.m.

Zero Days (2016) ★★★ Richard A. Clarke, Michael Hayden. The malware worm Stuxnet, famously used against Iranian centrifuges, has been claimed by many to have originated as a joint effort between America and Israel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 10:34 a.m. STARZ Fri. 5:15 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. NICK Tues. 9 p.m. NICK Wed. 4 a.m.

