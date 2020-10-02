What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: ‘Saturday Night Live’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Lucky Dog Brandon McMillian transforms out-of-control shelter dogs into perfect pets and finds them homes in the season premiere. 7 a.m. CBS
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (Season premiere) Mo Rocca. 7:30 a.m. CBS
Mission Unstoppable (Season premiere) (N) 8 a.m. CBS
Hope in the Wild (Season premiere) Wildlife expert Hope Swinimer and her team rescue and heal injured and orphaned animals as this unscripted series returns for a new season. 8:30 a.m. CBS
Help! I Wrecked My House (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series returns with former cast member Chris Rock hosting from Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H, in New York City. Jim Carrey begins a recurring guest role as Democratic candidate Joe Biden with Maya Rudolph reprising her recurring role as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest. Kate McKinnon and the rest the cast from last season return. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Mega Zoo Critically injured koalas are rescued from Australia’s bush fires. Also an examination of a snow leopard reveals an exciting secret in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Austin City Limits The season premiere of the musical performance series features highlights of singer-songwriter John Prine’s appearances over the years. Songs include “Paradise,” “Sam Stone” and “Angel From Montgomery.” With Bonnie Rait. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage (N) 7:30 p.m. CW
L.A. County District Attorney Debate Incumbent Jackie Lacey, seeking a third term, discusses issues with challenger George Gascón, a former San Francisco D A. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College football Baylor visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; TCU visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; South Carolina visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arkansas State visits Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas-San Antonio visits Alabama-Birmingham, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas A&M visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; North Carolina visits Boston College, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Memphis visits SMU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Jacksonville State visits Florida State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma visits Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Auburn visits Georgia, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits UCF, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Southern Mississippi visits North Texas, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
145th Preakness Stakes From Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, 1:30 p.m. NBC
MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the Orlando City SC, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the LA Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Symone Sanders, Biden Campaign. Author Rick Gates (“Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost”). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Alan Alda. Panel: Steve Hayes; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS What President Trump got wrong in the fight against COVID-19; which world leaders made the best decisions: Author Ezekiel Emanuel (“Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”); author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). COVID-19 infections and world leaders: Shasta Darlington, CNN international correspondent based in Brazil; Anton Troianovski, Moscow correspondent, the New York Times. The 2020 U.S. presidential race before the October surprise: Nate Cohn, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.); Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Adam H. Schechter, LabCorp; John Dickerson. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m.; 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNB
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis; White House credibility: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; Carl Cameron. Interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Misinformation on Twitter; the company’s election plans: Brandon Borrman, Twitter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Jedediah Bila; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign; Former Hillary Clinton advisor Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Downhill Jim Rash and Nat Faxon co-wrote and co-directed this 2020 black comedy about a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) on a family ski vacation who reassess their lives and relationship after their lives are threatened by a massive avalanche. Miranda Otto and Zach Woods also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Dying to Be a Cheerleader This new TV movie kicks off a series of “Fear the Cheer” films airing in October. Dominique Booth and Ashlynn Yennie star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Country at Heart This 2020 romance stars Jessy Schram (“Chicago Med”) as a struggling songwriter who’s considering abandoning her career when a chance encounter with another songwriter (Niall Matter) presents a big break. Lucas Bryant also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Mean Girls (2004) 8:20 a.m. TMC
Wanted (2008) 8:30 a.m. WGN America
Walk the Line (2005) 8:55 a.m. HBO
Patriot Games (1992) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Prince and the Pauper (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 9:24 a.m. Starz
Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. Freeform
Long Shot (2019) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Taken (2008) 10:37 a.m. and10:51 p.m. Encore
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:45 a.m. Epix
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 a.m. Showtime
Key Largo (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon
Calendar Girls (2003) 12:18 p.m. Cinemax
Halloween (1978) 12:26 p.m. AMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Hook (1991) 12:50 p.m. Syfy
Hidden Figures (2016) 1 p.m. FXX
The Lost Boys (1987) 1 p.m. IFC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 1 p.m. TNT
The Defiant Ones (1958) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 1:35 p.m. Encore
The Terminator (1984) 1:55 p.m. Epix
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2 p.m. BET
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2 p.m. E!
Wedding Daze (2006) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Pale Rider (1985) 2:27 p.m. History
Contact (1997) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Psycho (1960) 3 p.m. IFC
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) 3 p.m. TCM
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 3 p.m. TMC
Beetlejuice (1988) 3:05 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:30 p.m. TNT
Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix
Fly Away Home (1996) 4 p.m. KCET
Zombieland (2009) 4 and 10 p.m. Syfy
The Game (1997) 4:26 p.m. Starz
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Back to the Future (1985) 4:30 p.m. E!
Kate & Leopold (2001) 5 p.m. KCOP
Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. History
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 5 p.m. VH1
The Exorcist (1973) 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Pacific Rim (2013) 6 p.m. Sundance
Monster House (2006) 6 p.m. Syfy
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7 p.m. E!
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Firm (1993) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Absence of Malice (1981) 8 p.m. KVCR
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Syfy
Creed (2015) 8 p.m. VH1
The Shining (1980) 8:15 p.m. IFC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8:21 p.m. Starz
Gladiator (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 p.m. E!
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009) 11 p.m. Disney
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:41 p.m. Starz
