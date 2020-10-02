What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: ‘Saturday Night Live’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Lucky Dog Brandon McMillian transforms out-of-control shelter dogs into perfect pets and finds them homes in the season premiere. 7 a.m. CBS

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (Season premiere) Mo Rocca. 7:30 a.m. CBS

Mission Unstoppable (Season premiere) (N) 8 a.m. CBS

Hope in the Wild (Season premiere) Wildlife expert Hope Swinimer and her team rescue and heal injured and orphaned animals as this unscripted series returns for a new season. 8:30 a.m. CBS

Help! I Wrecked My House (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series returns with former cast member Chris Rock hosting from Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H, in New York City. Jim Carrey begins a recurring guest role as Democratic candidate Joe Biden with Maya Rudolph reprising her recurring role as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest. Kate McKinnon and the rest the cast from last season return. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Mega Zoo Critically injured koalas are rescued from Australia’s bush fires. Also an examination of a snow leopard reveals an exciting secret in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Austin City Limits The season premiere of the musical performance series features highlights of singer-songwriter John Prine’s appearances over the years. Songs include “Paradise,” “Sam Stone” and “Angel From Montgomery.” With Bonnie Rait. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE



SPECIALS

Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage (N) 7:30 p.m. CW

L.A. County District Attorney Debate Incumbent Jackie Lacey, seeking a third term, discusses issues with challenger George Gascón, a former San Francisco D A. 9 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College football Baylor visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; TCU visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; South Carolina visits Florida, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arkansas State visits Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Texas-San Antonio visits Alabama-Birmingham, 9:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas A&M visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; North Carolina visits Boston College, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Memphis visits SMU, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Jacksonville State visits Florida State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma visits Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Auburn visits Georgia, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits UCF, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Southern Mississippi visits North Texas, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

145th Preakness Stakes From Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, 1:30 p.m. NBC

MLS Soccer The New York Red Bulls visit the Orlando City SC, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the LA Galaxy visit the San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Symone Sanders, Biden Campaign. Author Rick Gates (“Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost”). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Alan Alda. Panel: Steve Hayes; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS What President Trump got wrong in the fight against COVID-19; which world leaders made the best decisions: Author Ezekiel Emanuel (“Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”); author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). COVID-19 infections and world leaders: Shasta Darlington, CNN international correspondent based in Brazil; Anton Troianovski, Moscow correspondent, the New York Times. The 2020 U.S. presidential race before the October surprise: Nate Cohn, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.); Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Adam H. Schechter, LabCorp; John Dickerson. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m.; 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNB

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis; White House credibility: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; Carl Cameron. Interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Misinformation on Twitter; the company’s election plans: Brandon Borrman, Twitter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Jedediah Bila; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign; Former Hillary Clinton advisor Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Downhill Jim Rash and Nat Faxon co-wrote and co-directed this 2020 black comedy about a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) on a family ski vacation who reassess their lives and relationship after their lives are threatened by a massive avalanche. Miranda Otto and Zach Woods also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Dying to Be a Cheerleader This new TV movie kicks off a series of “Fear the Cheer” films airing in October. Dominique Booth and Ashlynn Yennie star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Country at Heart This 2020 romance stars Jessy Schram (“Chicago Med”) as a struggling songwriter who’s considering abandoning her career when a chance encounter with another songwriter (Niall Matter) presents a big break. Lucas Bryant also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Mean Girls (2004) 8:20 a.m. TMC

Wanted (2008) 8:30 a.m. WGN America

Walk the Line (2005) 8:55 a.m. HBO

Patriot Games (1992) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Prince and the Pauper (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 9:24 a.m. Starz

Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. Freeform

Long Shot (2019) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Taken (2008) 10:37 a.m. and10:51 p.m. Encore

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:45 a.m. Epix

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 a.m. Showtime

Key Largo (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon

Calendar Girls (2003) 12:18 p.m. Cinemax

Halloween (1978) 12:26 p.m. AMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Hook (1991) 12:50 p.m. Syfy

Hidden Figures (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

The Lost Boys (1987) 1 p.m. IFC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 1 p.m. TNT

The Defiant Ones (1958) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 1:35 p.m. Encore

The Terminator (1984) 1:55 p.m. Epix

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2 p.m. BET

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2 p.m. E!

Wedding Daze (2006) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Pale Rider (1985) 2:27 p.m. History

Contact (1997) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Psycho (1960) 3 p.m. IFC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) 3 p.m. TCM

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 3 p.m. TMC

Beetlejuice (1988) 3:05 p.m. Freeform

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 3:30 p.m. TNT

Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Fly Away Home (1996) 4 p.m. KCET

Zombieland (2009) 4 and 10 p.m. Syfy

The Game (1997) 4:26 p.m. Starz

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Back to the Future (1985) 4:30 p.m. E!

Kate & Leopold (2001) 5 p.m. KCOP

Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. History

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 5 p.m. VH1

The Exorcist (1973) 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Pacific Rim (2013) 6 p.m. Sundance

Monster House (2006) 6 p.m. Syfy

Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 7 p.m. E!

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Firm (1993) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Absence of Malice (1981) 8 p.m. KVCR

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Syfy

Creed (2015) 8 p.m. VH1

The Shining (1980) 8:15 p.m. IFC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8:21 p.m. Starz

Gladiator (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9:30 p.m. E!

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009) 11 p.m. Disney

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:41 p.m. Starz