What’s on TV Monday: ‘Filthy Rich’ on Fox; NFL Football
SERIES
Curious George (season premiere) Animated. 9 a.m. KOCE
Family Feud (season premiere) 7 p.m. KCAL
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars (N) 8 p.m. ABC
L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) are called to investigate when a body seems to fall from the sky in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox
One Day at a Time Originally created for Netflix, this reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom that ran from 1975-84 begins its broadcast run with Justina Machado starring as the head of a Cuban American family living in Los Angeles. Ray Romano guest stars in the first of two new episodes. Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Boris Wild, Ramo & Alegria, Jonio and Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz. 9 p.m. CW
Filthy Rich Ginger’s (Melia Kreiling) baptism on the Sunshine Network sparks an uproar among fans so Margaret (Kim Cattrall) invites her to appear again on “Wings of a Dove” to explain herself in this new episode. Also, Ginger’s mother (guest star Rachel York) is being stalked by a strange man. Mark L. Young also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan The bestselling author welcomes a diverse lineup of guests to what is described as “an intimate and heartfelt interview series.” Attorney Bryan Stevenson is featured in the premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE
Halloween Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
The Third Day Helen (Naomie Harris) surprises her two daughters, Talulah and Ellie (Charlotte Gairdner-Mihell, Nico Parker) with a trip to Osea Island for Ellie’s birthday in this new episode of the quirky series. 9 p.m. HBO
Manhunt: Deadly Games While Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media, ATF Agent Embry (Arliss Howard) discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb while investigating a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast. 10 p.m. CBS
Emergency Call (N) 10 p.m. ABC
POV Alex Rivera and Cristina Herrera’s new hybrid documentary-thriller “The Infiltrators” follows two young immigrants who intentionally get detained by the U.S. Border Patrol and are locked up in a for-profit detention center. 10 p.m. KOCE
Soulmates This new six-part episodic anthology series set 15 years in the future revolves around a scientific discovery that guarantees to reveal the identity of one’s true soul mate. In the premiere a happily married couple (Sarah Snook, “Succession” and Kingsley Ben-Adir, “High Fidelity”) start to feel insecure in their relationship when everyone they know starts taking the soul-mate test. Betsy Brandt (“Life in Pieces”) also stars. 10 p.m. AMC
The Big Bake (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
We Are Who We Are (N) 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall Lester Holt anchors a live discussion with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. From Miami. 8 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Atlanta Falcons visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Lenny Kravitz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Jerry Seinfeld; Patrick J. Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Kathie Lee Gifford; Loni Love. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Maren Morris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jenna Bush Hager; Paris Hilton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Whether gender should be celebrated; many people think they have already had COVID-19. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her family is violent and toxic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Sandler (“Hubie Halloween”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Al Roker. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Macy Gray, MyGood.org; safe social gatherings. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Billie Eilish and Finneas perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Bon Jovi; Bon Jovi performs; Laura Benanti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jessica Chastain; John Slattery. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Amityville: The Awakening Filmed in 2014 but not released until 2017, this 10th entry in the horror film franchise stars Bella Thorne (“Famous in Love”) a teenager who moves into the malevolent Long Island home with her mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh), her brain-dead twin (Cameron Monaghan, “Gotham”) and their little sister (Mckenna Grace, “Designated Survivor”). 10:15 p.m. Syfy
Designing Woman (1957) 8 a.m. TCM
Shazam! (2019) 8:05 a.m. HBO
Darkman (1990) 8:30 a.m. Syfy
Moonstruck (1987) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Thank You for Smoking (2005) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax
Meet the Parents (2000) 10:10 a.m. and 10:14 p.m. Encore
Rocky II (1979) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Laggies (2014) 11:10 a.m. TMC
Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 12:17 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Conjuring (2013) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Buried (2010) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Role Models (2008) 1:30 p.m. MTV
The Fifth Element (1997) 1:30 p.m. Sundance
The Help (2011) 2 p.m. BET
21 Jump Street (2012) 2:59 p.m. Starz
Boiler Room (2000) 3 p.m. Showtime
New Jack City (1991) 3 p.m. VH1
Up in the Air (2009) 3:25 p.m. Epix
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Exorcist (1973) 3:45 p.m. AMC
Rocky Balboa (2006) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Ghostbusters (1984) 4 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:01 p.m. Syfy
Thirteen Days (2000) 5 p.m. Showtime
Judy (2019) 5:15 p.m. Epix
The Wedding Singer (1998) 5:30 p.m. TNT
The Truman Show (1998) 6:15 p.m. TMC
The Shining (1980) 6:30 p.m. AMC
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Time Without Pity (1957) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 9 p.m. Freeform
Dope (2015) 9 p.m. VH1
50/50 (2011) 10 p.m. TMC
Crimson Peak (2015) 10:50 p.m. Cinemax
Pulp Fiction (1994) 10:56 p.m. Starz
Wonder Boys (2000) 11:40 p.m. TMC
