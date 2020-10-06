‘Red Table Talk’ series with Estefan family dives into Lili Estefan’s divorce

Music icon Gloria Estefan and her family are laying everything out on the table — a red table, that is — with their new Facebook Live series, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

Taking a page from Jada Pinkett Smith’s widely popular series, the spinoff “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” features Estefan and her family in conversation with one another and celebrity guests in a sobremesa-style chat — a post-meal debriefing tradition in Latinx culture.

“No topic is off-limits as the women bring their own opinions and life experiences to the iconic table and to their communities,” said a statement from Facebook Live.

The first episode, which premieres Wednesday, dives right into the family’s personal issues too. Co-host Lili Estefan, the singer’s niece, opens up about her painful 2018 divorce from Cuban businessman Lorenzo Luaces after 25 years of marriage.

In clips posted Monday and Tuesday, the longtime co-host of Univision’s hit talk show “El Gordo y La Flaca” discussed the harrowing split and the scandal surrounding it. She addressed what it felt like to find out that paparazzi documented Luaces’ affair.

“Imagine, right from the beginning, I felt so humiliated privately and then publicly,” she said in the first clip, later adding, “I’ve been loyal to that man for every moment — he’s going through hell and back — and you’re there. You support. You build. You love. And then at the end, why did they eliminate [my] position as a wife. I didn’t get a raise. They fired me.

“You can break my heart, but you cannot take my soul,” she said.

The TV host’s revelation suggests that the participants in the spinoff won’t be holding back. In a trailer for the series, Gloria Estefan is joined by her multigenerational family, including her longtime husband, Emilio, and their daughter, Emily.

“Go to the baptism of fire,” Gloria Estefan told her niece (via NBC News). “This is the best way to make sure that people understand we’re willing to go to the places where they have questions, about things we’ve never spoken about and that are very personal.”

“Let’s Talk About It” is also the title of the series’ upbeat theme song, performed by the Grammy-winning singer and her daughter, who is also a musician.

Pinkett Smith, actresses Kate del Castillo, Michelle Rodriguez and TV personality Rosie O’Donnell are just a few of the guests to make cameos in the new trailer.

Pinkett Smith is co-executive producing the series with Estefan, Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez. Pinkett Smith hosts the original “Red Table Talk” series with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In July, Pinkett Smith shocked viewers when she confirmed on the show that she had had an extramarital relationship at a time when she and husband Will Smith were split up.