What’s on TV Wednesday: vice presidential debate; baseball playoffs

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage In this new episode Leno counts down his top 10 beautiful cars. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Weakest Link (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Devils Adapted from Guido Maria Brera’s novel “I Diavoli,” this new international thriller stars Alessandro Borghi as the head of trading at one of the most important investment banks in the world. After the bank’s CEO (Patrick Dempsey) unexpectedly passes him over for a coveted promotion, he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Laia Costa, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby costar. 8 p.m. CW
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Doctor Who This special two-part episode, which concludes Thursday, reassembles a story that disappeared after its 1967 broadcast, and has been re-created using animation synced to recordings of the show’s soundtrack. In what was originally a six-episode adventure, the Doctor (Patrick Troughton) and his companions battle identity-stealing aliens. 8 p.m. BBC America
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Leah and Jeremy (Courtney Nichole, Na’im Lynn) learn that Phillip and Sandra (Alex Henderson, Tayler Buck) have left the facility without permission.8:30 p.m. BET
Coroner Toronto coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) continues her vow to speak for the dead to protect the living as this medical-crime drama returns. In the opener of the two-part season premiere, Jenny investigates a deadly fire in a low-income apartment building, where she forms a bond with a survivor (new cast member Nicola Correia-Damude). First-season cast members Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Nicholas Campbell and Ehren Kassam return. 9 p.m. CW
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter Fieri send mystery ingredients to chefs who use them to prepare burgers and seafood dinners in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) is back home after waking from a coma and a new valet (voice of Simon Pegg) has taken over the role of gentleman’s gentleman in this new episode of the animated comedy adventure. 10 p.m. FXX
Paranormal: Captured (premiere) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIAL
Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth This new special profiles New York sports radio personality Craig Carton, whose secret gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-brokering business, comes to light when he is arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud. 9 p.m. HBO
VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee for vice president Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) discuss the issues at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Susan Page, USA Today, moderates.
Predebate coverage 4 p.m. CNN; 5 p.m., CSPAN, MSNBC; 5:30 p.m. Bloomberg
Debate 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, KCAL, KSCI, KOCE, BET, Bloomberg, CSPAN, CNN, Fox Business, MSNBC, Spectrum News, WGN America
Postdebate coverage and analysis 7:45, 10 and 11 p.m. CNN; 8, 9, 10 and 11 p.m. MSNBC; 8 p.m. Spectrum News; 8:30 p.m. CSPAN; 9 p.m. BET and WGN America; 11 p.m. Fox News; 11:55 p.m. KMEX
SPORTS
Baseball Division Series: The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, 11 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics versus the Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. TBS; the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. TBS; the San Diego Padres versus the Dodgers, 6 p.m. FS1.
MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jon Bon Jovi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Olivia Newton-John; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Fareed Zakaria. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Noah Schnapp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Anita Hill, Hollywood Commission. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Ronnie Woo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Sarah Michelle Gellar; Eva LaRue; David A.R. White. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Alyssa Milano (“Hope: Project Class President”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall LaurDIY (“Craftopia”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”); chef Bruno Serato. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyra Banks; RZA; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors The stigma of breast cancer in the Black community: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vanessa Bell Calloway. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman has allowed her 33-year-old son to live with her rent-free for two years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Orlando Bloom (“Retaliation”); Gloria Steinem (“The Glorias”); Tig Notaro. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Sharon Osbourne discusses her family’s health battles. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Perez Hilton (“TMI: My Life in Scandal”); Joe Pantoliano. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph; Matt Bomer; 070 Shake performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Pete Buttigieg; Future Islands. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Jaime Harrison; Natanael Cano performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers America Ferrera; Ina Garten; David Remnick. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gloria Steinem; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts; Conan Gray. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Down a Dark Hall For chronic misbehavior a teenager (AnnaSophia Robb) is sent to Blackwood Boarding School, a mysterious academy for “gifted” girls. She and the four others who seem to make up the entire student body are mesmerized by the intense headmistress, Madame Duret (Uma Thurman), who begins to draw out their previously unknown talents. Victoria Moroles, Isabelle Fuhrman, Rosie Day and Taylor Russell also star. 11:30 p.m. Syfy
Road to Perdition (2002) 8 a.m. IFC
Miss Firecracker (1989) 8:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Natural (1984) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Inside Man (2006) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
All Is Lost (2013) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax
Ad Astra (2019) 10:20 a.m. HBO
Braveheart (1995) 10:30 a.m. IFC
I.Q. (1994) 10:54 a.m. Encore
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) Noon Freeform
Ray (2004) 12:25 p.m. HBO
Urban Cowboy (1980) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Love & Basketball (2000) 12:40 p.m. VH1
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:50 p.m. Epix
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 1 p.m. TMC
Wedding Daze (2006) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Shop Around the Corner (1940) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Stan & Ollie (2018) 2:24 p.m. Encore
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 2:57 p.m. Syfy
Total Recall (1990) 3 p.m. BBC America; 11:50 p.m. Encore
Crazy Heart (2009) 4:05 p.m. Encore
’71 (2014) 4:25 p.m. Epix
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
The Hangover (2009) 5 p.m. FX
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 5 and 9 p.m. IFC
No Time for Sergeants (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 6:12 p.m. Starz
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 6:55 p.m. Epix
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Showtime
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 7 p.m. Syfy
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 7:10 p.m. HBO
A Face in the Crowd (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Get Out (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX
Amy (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 9 p.m. VH1
Absence of Malice (1981) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Hearts of the West (1975) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 10 p.m. TNT
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 10:10 p.m. TMC
The Avengers (2012) 10:30 p.m. Epix
