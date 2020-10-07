What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ on The CW; MLB playoffs
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Connecting... One of several coronavirus-themed TV projects in the works, this new comedy revolves around a group of friends coping with quarantine and separation through video chats and social media. The ensemble cast includes Otmara Marrero, Ely Henry, Preacher Lawson, Parvesh Cheena, Jill Knox, Keith Powell and Shakina Nayfack. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are on a collision course with Chuck (recurring guest star Rob Benedict) — better known as God — as the series returns to complete its 15th and final season. Meagen Fay guest stars. 8 p.m. CW
Celebrity Family Feud (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Doctor Who The conclusion of the lost episodes from the 1967 season of the science fiction series resurrected with new animation paired with the original soundtrack. 8 p.m. BBC America
Southern Charm (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Outpost Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to toil in a mining camp where Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep the peace. Also, Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab is invaded by a sassy genius and a dark priestess unites the Blackbloods. Jake Stormoen, Aaron Fontaine, Imogen Waterhouse, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Jaye Griffiths also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CW
Press Your Luck (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Good Eats Culinary mad scientist Alton Brown spins a chilling tale of a ghoulish 100-year-old cookbook in a highly cinematic new black-and-white special Halloween episode titled “The House That Dripped Chocolate.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Star Trek: Discovery Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, where she realizes things are not as they seem, especially the mysterious Capt. Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) in this episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. CBS
Match Game (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Baseball Division Series: The Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, 11 a.m. FS1; the Oakland Athletics versus the Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. TBS (if Game 4 is necessary); the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. MLB
College Football Tulane visits Houston, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. and NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Director Aaron Sorkin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Vicky Nguyen; Zanna Roberts Rassi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Alec Baldwin; Jack Huston; Jason Schwartzman; Ben Sheehan; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman (“War With Grandpa”); JP Saxe performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Carlos and Alexa PenaVega; Henry Winkler. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Bush. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Taraji P. Henson; author Jay Shetty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jeannie Mai. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kathie Lee Gifford (“Then Came You”); author Eva Chen (“Roxy the Last Unisaurus Rex”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Michael Strahan; Haley Lu Richardson; Sarah Michelle Gellar; Sabrina Carpenter; Zara Larsson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Making the holidays safe; Nanny Angel Network; the Wig Fairy; detox teas; how nature nurtures. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man is confronted about his drinking and his disrespectful attitude. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Silverman; Jeff Foxworthy; Bon Jovi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Mary J. Blige. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Late Night With Seth Meyers (N) 8:30 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Redmayne; Guy Raz; Lele Pons and Guaynaa perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; John Brennan, former CIA director. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Kal Penn; Haim performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Parsons; Amber Ruffin; author Yaa Gyasi. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Armie Hammer; Surfaces perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Get On Up (2014) 8:25 a.m. HBO
Juliet, Naked (2018) 8:55 a.m. Epix
What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 9 a.m. FX
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10 a.m. IFC
Hold Your Man (1933) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10:35 a.m. Epix
Shazam! (2019) 10:50 a.m. HBO
Wonder Boys (2000) 11 a.m. TMC
Crimson Peak (2015) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
The Professional (1994) 11:42 a.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) Noon Freeform
Red Dust (1932) 12:15 p.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 12:40 p.m. Epix
Elysium (2013) 1 p.m. BBC America
Winter’s Bone (2010) 1:15 p.m. Cinemax
Get Out (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Walk the Line (2005) 2:30 p.m. HBO
The Book of Life (2014) 3 p.m. FX
American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. IFC
Mean Girls (2004) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Bombshell (1933) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:44 p.m. Starz
Goosebumps (2015) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 4:30 p.m. Syfy
The Invisible Man (2020) 4:50 p.m. HBO
The Front Page (1931) 5 p.m. TCM
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6:25 p.m. Cinemax
Slow West (2015) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 6:30 p.m. VH1
Goodfellas (1990) 7 and 10:15 p.m. Paramount
Insidious (2010) 8 p.m. AMC
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 8:30 p.m. TCM
It Follows (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Way Back (2020) 10:30 p.m. HBO
Love Affair (1939) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Crawl (2019) 11:30 p.m. Epix
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 11:33 p.m. BBC America
