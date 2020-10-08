What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos’ on CBS
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) and NFL star Christian Wilkins are featured in this new episode. Cedric the Entertainer is the host. (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Dan Sperry, My Uyên, Shoot Ogawa, Trigg Watson, Lefty and Alexandra Duvivier. 8 p.m. CW
Beast-Kept Secrets This new documentary series reveals surprising facts about animal species. The premiere compares the strength of spider silk and steel. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Undercover Boss Colie Edison of Bowlero and the Professional Bowlers Association takes a job at a bowling alley in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
World’s Funniest Animals Guest Brittany Underwood and the panelists observe a self-bowling dog and a ferret with a cooking problem. 9 p.m. CW
MonsterQuest: The Mystery of Chupacabra (N) 9 p.m. History
Warrior After making a deal with a new opium supplier, Ah Sahm and Young Jun (Andrew Koji, Jason Tobin) search for a secure place to hide their product. Also, Lee (Tom Weston-Jones) becomes more dependent on laudanum as he and Bill (Kieran Bew) continue investigating the swordsman murders. Dianne Doan, Li Yong, Joe Taslim, Dustin Nguyen and Joanna Vanderham also star. (N) 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Graham Norton Show Dolly Parton, Rupert Everett, Lolly Adefope, Riz Ahmed, Sara Pascoe and Roisín Murphy are guests as the comedy chat show returns for a new season. 11 p.m. BBC America
Room 104 As Keir (Ntare Mwine) prepares for his Generations Ceremony he reflects on his life and relives some painful memories in the finale of the anthology series. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
To Live or Die on Everest Some of the world’s most experienced mountain climbers document the 2019 incident when 11 lives were lost after severe weather conditions suddenly struck Mt. Everest. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Baseball Division series: The New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays (Game 5, if necessary), 4 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres (Game 5, If necessary), 6 p.m. FS1
College Football Louisville visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN
2020 NBA Finals Game 5: The Miami Heat versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian; musician Ellie Goulding. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Lorne Michaels. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ally Brooke. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Theresa Caputo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jaime Harrison; Anita Hill, the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Pitbull; Moroccan-style nachos. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Chaley Rose; chef Sharone Hakman. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sharon Osbourne’s birthday; Cyndi Lauper. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Cast members of “The Boys” and “I Love a Mama’s Boy.” (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:06 a.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show James Corden. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Ed Asner. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A YouTuber making a difference; healthy food swaps: accountability. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman raises her grandkids while her daughter runs the streets, doing drugs and selling her body. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Tiffany Haddish; author Jane Fonda (“What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Alyssa Milano discusses COVID-19 and its lingering effects; Jana Kramer. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Laz Alonso (“The Boys”); Ledisi (“The Wild Card”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The vice presidential debate; format change for presidential debate; Republican candidates distancing themselves from President Trump: Yamiche Alcindor; Susan Page, USA Today; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night: Jamie Foxx; Killer Mike; Norah Jones. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); author and former CIA Director John Brennan (“Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad”). Panel: Keli Goff, the Daily Beast; Bret Stephens, the New York Times. (N) 10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Lenny Kravitz; Nate Bargatze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Lili Reinhart; Phoebe Bridgers performs; Jessica Burdeaux performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Maisie Williams; Bright Eyes performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Schindler’s List Liam Neeson stars as a German businessman who fills his factory with cheap Jewish labor but, as the Nazis’ plans for Jews become clearer, makes it his mission to save as many as he can. Ben Kingsley also stars in the 1993 Best Picture winner from director Steven Spielberg. 9 p.m. Showtime
Gretel & Hansel Oz Perkins — whose father, Anthony, starred Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” — directed this 2020 horror film freely adapted from the classic fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. Sophia Lillis, Samuel J. Leakey, Alice Krige and Jessica De Gouw star. 9:45 p.m. Epix
Akeelah and the Bee (2006) 8:11 a.m. HBO
Dark Passage (1947) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Stand by Me (1986) 8:57 a.m. and 6:28 p.m. Encore
The Sixth Sense (1999) 9 a.m. Showtime
A Most Violent Year (2014) 9 a.m. TMC
Out of the Past (1947) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Far and Away (1992) Noon HBO
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Goosebumps (2015) 2:20 p.m. Freeform
Frequency (2000) 2:30 p.m. HBO
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 2:37 p.m. Encore
It Follows (2014) 3:45 p.m. Syfy
The Pledge (2001) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Courage Under Fire (1996) 5:20 p.m. Showtime
Crash (2004) 6 p.m. HBO
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 6 p.m. IFC
Crawl (2019) 6:30 p.m. Epix
Red Dragon (2002) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount
Menace II Society (1993) 7:30 p.m. BET
In Cold Blood (1967) 8 p.m. KCET
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. BBC America
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Back to the Future (1985) 8 p.m. Syfy
Mark of the Vampire (1935) 8 p.m. TCM
The Truman Show (1998) 8 p.m. TMC
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Night of the Living Dead (1968) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Firm (1993) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
50/50 (2011) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Blindspotting (2018) 10 p.m. BET
John Wick (2014) 10 p.m. IFC
Casino Royale (2006) 10:10 p.m. Paramount
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 10:15 p.m. KCET
American Gangster (2007) 10:50 p.m. Starz
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 11:15 p.m. Epix
Lean on Pete (2017) 11:30 p.m. TMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 11:30 p.m. VH1
Private Parts (1997) 11:53 p.m. Encore
